100 years ago
Miss Lucy F. Kurtz, the treasurer of the Stonewall Memorial Association of this city, today received from Mrs. T.B. Neal, a prominent and active member of the Daughters of the Confederacy, whose home is at Nashville, Tenn., two trees from a famous homestead in Tennessee to be planted in the Tennessee lot in Stonewall Cemetery, Winchester.
These trees, one of hickory and one of sugar maple, came from "The Hermitage," the famous old home of Andrew Jackson, near Nashville.
Nov. 29, 1921
Ceremonies incident to the organization of a chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Winchester were in progress when The Star was sent to press this afternoon. Dr. Kate Waller Barrett of Alexandra, the Virginia state regent, arrived on the noon train and was presiding over the organizing meeting at the George Washington headquarters house, corner of Cork and Braddock streets.
Dec. 2, 1921
A modern fire-proof hotel of about 120 rooms will begin to build itself into the progressive development of Winchester in the late spring, according to plans announced by the George Washington Hotel Corporation that was formed here last night. It is proposed that the hotel and grounds shall cost about $400,000 and that a part of its securities will be sold outside of Winchester.
The company has obtained an option to purchase the large lot on the corner of Market and PIccadilly streets, known as the Eichelberger property. This lot is more than ample to accommodate the hotel proposed.
Dec. 2, 1921
Three new electric signs were erected during the past week in the business section of Winchester under the direction of Mr. H.B. Woltz of the Northern Virginia Power Co. and when lit on Saturday night attracted a great deal of attention.
The three signs erected were at the Gem billiard and pool parlor, conducted by Mr. Robtert Forney, and the Clowe jewelry store, both on the Main street, and at the Colonial rooming house, corner of Market and Piccadilly streets.
Dec. 5, 1921
The first snow of the season fell on Sunday, and it was welcomed by fruit growers of the Winchester district, who had become somewhat uneasy on account of the continued balmy weather.
The snow reached a depth of about two inches, but probably would have been deeper had the weather been colder.
The weather of November was warmer by eight degrees than the same month a year ago, when the average temperature here was from eight to ten degrees higher than in November, 1919, according to daily records kept at the plant of the Winchester Cold Storage Co.
Orchard men reported that peach buds were swelling last week, which was from eight to ten weeks earlier than usual. Lilac bushes in various sections of the city and county could be seen budding and in several instances roses were in full bloom in spots protected from the north and west winds. Thus far, it was said today, apple buds remain dormant.
Dec. 5, 1921
WASHINGTON-North Carolina has a "moonshiner" who believes in advertising his wares. Revenue officers in Asheville recently came across a bottle bearing a unique label, which they sent to Internal Revenue Commissioner Blair, himself a North Carolinian. This label reads as follows:
"Pure mountain korn likker. Bottled in a barn. Made in the backwoods of the mountains of Western North Carolina by an old time blockader that don't give a dam for laws and prohibition. Retailed on the Asheville market by all the high-class bootleggers for five bones per pint and worth every scent of it. Guaranteed to be strong enough to make you drunk as the devil in 10 minutes and mean enough to make a baby bullfrog spit in a whale's face.
The label has been added to the Internal Revenue Bureau's museum.
Dec. 6, 1921
75 years ago
George Garber finished his high school football career yesterday in a way that would satisfy the most ardent Handleyite, scoring four touchdowns to personally lead the Judges to a 24-7 win over their traditional Thanksgiving Day opponent-Martinsburg.
A crowd estimated at more than 3,500 people saw the hard driving and elusive back score two touchdowns in the first and two in the last quarters to give Handley their eighth victory against one defeat for the 1946 football season.
Nov. 29, 1946
The poor farm owned jointly by the city and county was sold this morning to Boyd Unger, of Albin, for $17,000. A woodland tract brought $19,000, and was sold to Ed Cather of Winchester.
The property was offered at a public sale held in front of the court house. The proceeds will be applied to a new city-county jail to be built in Winchester.
No indigent persons have been living at the home for some time, the Welfare Department making other arrangements.
The farm contains 280 acres and is located in Stonewall District. The wooded tract in Gainesboro District contains 74 acres.
Nov. 30, 1946
The Winchester Bus Company will start operations in the city on Monday, Dec. 9, President Richard Kern announced this morning.
Plans are now in preparation for a special ceremony to mark the opening of bus transportation service in the city and all passengers will be hauled free of charge on the first day, Kern states.
In addition to operating over three routes in the city the buses will travel as far out as Kernstown and Sunnyside.
Nov. 30, 1946
G.D. Meridith, district manager from Lynchburg, here for the reopening tomorrow of the new J.J. Newberry Company store in Winchester, said that employees are being prepared to handle one of the largest shopping crowds in their experience.
The new 60 by 200 foot store is air conditioned, with florescent lighting and chrome and light veneer wood fixtures.
The front of the building is attractively constructed of stainless steel and glass, proportioned in such a manner that persons on the sidewalk can view the interior of the store, instead of the usual window displays only.
There is a back entrance from Indian Alley in addition to the main ones on Loudoun Street.
For the convenience of its many employees, the management has furnished a large, comfortable lounge room on the second floor.
D.W. Hayes is manager of the store. His assistants are W.E. Barnes, E.M. Reid and A.M. Horton.
Dec. 5, 1946
50 years ago
More than 1,400 people viewed a collection of some 25 paintings and studies by John Chumley Saturday and Sunday at Lord Fairfax Community College.
TIME magazine says of him: "Chumley's houses and barns would be flat were it not for his lyric brush and the mood it evokes."
The New York Times says, "He catches his subjects unaware as it were so that he arrives on the scene in moments of insight and recollection."
From here, the exhibit goes to New York for a show in March at the Hirschl-Adler Galleries, then to Allentown, Pa., for April.
In June the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will show Chumley paintings lent by local owners, since the weekend's exhibit will be "on the road" for some time.
John Chumley is a native of Knoxville, Tenn. He and his wife, the former Miss Bettye Roberts of Sarasota, Fla., met while both were studying at the Ringling School for Art there.
The family moved here 10 years ago.
Dec. 6, 1971
25 years ago
Winter pulled a slick one.
The weather front that was supposed to bring flurries on Thursday night dumped 4 to 5 inches of snow on Winchester without warning.
It was the first significant snow of the season, following a one-inch snowfall on Nov. 14 and several other light dustings.
Dec. 6, 1996
