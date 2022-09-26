100 years ago
Dr. L.P. Boyd, of near Nain, this county, recently threshed the wheat from 9 acres of slate land on his farm and found that it produced an average of 26 bushels to the acre. The wheat was of fine quality and is a very unusual yield for slate land.
Sept. 21, 1922
Skirts, following the backward swing of the fashion pendulum, will keep on lengthening until they brush the pavements.
Then they will contract once more, perhaps to the heights attained last year. This is the prediction of Paul Poiret, dean of French dressmakers, made recently in an interview in the New York Tribune.
Sept. 21, 1922
WASHINGTON — Plenty of whiskey for the sick will be released this fall and winter, prohibition officials said today. Fear of epidemics through scarcity of fuel in households will cause State directors to be “liberal” in passing upon druggist requests for larger supplies than are usually obtained.
Whiskey withdrawals have been held down to about 2,000,000 gallons a year for medicinal use, but the new demands will probably increase it.
Sept. 22, 1922
Incoming trains and jitney lines were crowded this morning with young men from various sections of the Shenandoah Valley and adjacent regions, who were either seeking jobs in the apple orchards of Frederick County or who already had signed up to pick apples for local growers.
A large number of women of Winchester and Frederick County are working in the orchards this year. Women were first employed on a large scale during the world war when male labor was scarce and since then women have been regularly employed in many of the orchards.
Sept. 25, 1922
A number of requests have been received by the Frederick County School Board for children to be excused during the period of apple picking. The Board passed a resolution today opposing the granting of such permission. They felt that it would be setting a bad precedent to exempt anyone.
They were also of the opinion that it would be a bad practice to grant any child permission to be absent from school for two to four weeks to pick apples as the records of the school show the children who enroll late rarely ever catch up with their classes and the entire session, as a rule, is utterly lost.
Sept 26, 1922
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — According to well authenticated reports from Berkeley Springs, that locality will soon have the most noted “spa” in America. Plans were launched some time ago by a New York corporation to take over the Van Rennselear estate, outside of Berkeley Springs, where a $2,000,000 400-room hotel will be built. It will exceed the White Sulphur and Hot Springs for a health resort, being more accessible and in a more central part of the east.
Plans also include a large sanitarium in Berkeley Springs, where the promoters have leased the “hotel lot” for a period of 99 years. Hewitt and Nash, a noted New York firm of architects, are preparing the plans.
In addition to these two projects, there will be a casino, cottages, stables, garages, eighteen-hole golf course and the immense lake that is to be made in the county by the Potomac Public Service Corporation.
Sept. 26, 1922
75 years ago
Winchester’s last day of summer started this morning with the temperature registering 38 degrees at Winchester Research Laboratory.
Dr. A.B Groves at the research lab said apples are delayed in maturity by some 10 days. The delay is due to the late start apples got in April and May.
A considerable use of hormone sprays is tending to make the apples cling to the twigs and await the remaining days in which nature can color them an attractive red.
Sept. 23 ,1947
Yesterday the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. blimp “Enterprise” paid a visit to Winchester.
It was piloted here from Washington by Walter Massic who has been with airships since World War I.
Quite a few people visited the local airport where the 150-foot helium-floated ship was moored last night.
It takes a ground-crew of some 16 men to bed the big blimp down. They travel in a special bus which maintains radio contact with the airship at all times.
The blimp made a special sightseeing trip over the city late yesterday with Massic at the controls. In the party were Hugh Peters, local photographer; Gene Miller, Winchester Star reporter; Shirley White, Junior Star writer who is also president of the student council at Handley, and R.E. Buncutter, local Goodyear dealer.
Sept. 24, 1947
Local police were given a demonstration of a newly developed piece of radar equipment yesterday which certainly won’t be good news to speeders.
The machine, which can easily be carried in a car, and quickly set up along the road, focuses across the highway a beam which when broken by a speeding object registers the speed of the car or truck on a meter and also records it on a graph.
The equipment is the property of the state highway department and was demonstrated on Rt. 11, north of the city limits.
Sept. 25, 1947
HARLAN, Ky. — Fay Nolan, 12-year-old victim of a snakebite during religious rites of a snake-handling cult, was reported to be improving today.
Dr. A.L. Andelman, Harlan county health officer, who has been allowed by Mrs. Flora Nolan, the child’s mother, to examine but not to treat the wound, said the girl might live but that she probably would lose her arm. The snakebite occurred Sunday at services by the “Faith Healers.”
Sept. 25, 1947
50 years ago
Winchester Memorial Hospital today announced proposed plans to build a $2 million two-floor patient addition on top of the rear portion of the hospital constructed in 1962 between Cork and Clifford Sts.
Each floor of the proposed addition would contain 40 beds — six private and 34 semi-private accommodations, according to Carl S. Napps, hospital administrator.
Napps said that hopefully the new beds can be ready for occupancy in less than two years.
Sept. 21, 1972
25 years ago
On the first day of its release, Elton John’s reworked version of “Candle in the Wind,” his tribute to the late Princess Diana, had already sold out at three Winchester music stores by 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sept. 24, 1997
