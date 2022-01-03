100 years ago
Miss Mary O'Reilly, sister of Mrs. John Keating of Cumberland, has been delegated by the director of the mint to personally supervise the minting of the first American "peace" dollar today at the Philadelphia Mint. It was executed by Anthony de Francisca, artist and sculptor of New York.
Miss O'Reilly will start the press and the first peace dollar will be presented to President Harding. The design shows an American eagle, with wings folded, on the peak of a mountain. The sun's rays fill in the background of the disk and at the base of the mountain is the word "Peace."
Miss O'Reilly is connected with the Treasury Department and has been acting director of the mint. She is a recognized authority on the history of American coinage.
Dec. 28, 1921
Mr. Clarence L. Harding, well-known Washington architect, is in charge of improvements now being made at the Shenandoah Valley National Bank building. Mr. Harding, it is understood, is to prepare the plans for the new hotel that is to be erected here by the George Washington Hotel Corp., which is being promoted by Mr. Robert Lee Grant, well-known hotel manager.
Mr. Grant has been very successful in the hotel business in Washington, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and other metropolitan centers, and his friends feel certain he will make the George Washington a "go."
The company has an option on the large Eichelberger lot at the southeast corner of Market and Piccadilly street and the location has been pronounced most suitable for the purpose. When the hotel is actually begun, it has been predicted there will be a brisk demand for large and better business buildings on East Piccadilly street.
Dec. 28, 1921
Manufacture and delivery of all kinds of building bricks by the middle of February, provided the weather is favorable, is now planned by officers of the Colonial Brick Co. of Winchester, which was recently organized by local capitalists with Mr. Frank F. White, formerly of Baltimore, as president and general manager.
The company plant, situated on 20 acres of land northeast of the city, which was sold to the company by the Board of Trustees of the Handley Fund, is nearing completion.
Mr. White said there are now 28 men working on the construction of the plant and that when the industry is running in full capacity it will employ from 60 to 75 men.
The site selected for the plant is regarded by experts as the best in this section. The clay in the land is regarded as unusually good for brick making purposes.
Winchester has had no such enterprise since the old Barr and Kernstown brick-yard went out of business many years ago.
Dec. 29, 1921
State game and fish officials will urge the General Assembly at its approaching session to pass stringent laws prohibiting the pollution of the streams of Virginia.
A recent survey conducted by the department showed no less than twenty-five streams above the tidewater so polluted by the refuse from various kinds of manufacturing plants that fish therein have either been killed outright or driven to other waters.
The Shenandoah, once one of the finest bass streams in the state, is now almost a murky run and practically barren of fish.
Dec. 30, 1921
The year of 1922 was ushered in locally by the ringing of fire bells and tooting of automobile horns and sirens from 5 minutes before until 5 minutes after midnight Saturday night, and on Main Street a large number of young people staged a parade, marching into restaurants and extending New Year's greeting to those dining late.
Today was observed as the holiday and all banks were closed, as was also the Handley Library. Business houses and industrial establishments, however, were open as usual.
Jan. 2, 1922
Marriage licenses issued by the city and county clerks during the year 1921 showed a decrease from the last year, but a considerable increase over other years.
The year 1920, it will be recalled, was one of great prosperity for many people. Some had more money than they had ever seen before; wages were high and it looked to them as if the horn of plenty would never be emptied.
With their pockets bulging with newly acquired wealth, more than the usual number took the matrimonial plunge.
The record at the city clerk's office for 1921 was 92 licenses issued, while in 1920 the number was 104.
The county clerk issued 96 licenses for 1921, while in 1920 the number was 109.
Jan. 2, 1922
75 years ago
The Social Security Administration has opened a field office in Winchester effective today according to an announcement by Miss Lavinia Engle, regional director. The offices are located in the Newberry Building at 139 N. Loudoun St., with Harry Albert Nelson in charge.
Personnel will be assigned by Civil Service and will consist of Wilmer E. Dunn, account number clerk and receptionist, and a claim's clerk to be announced.
As of June 30, a total of $4200 monthly Old Age and Survivors Insurance was being paid to recipients in Winchester and Frederick County and about $800 monthly in Clarke County.
Broken down the payments in Winchester and Frederick County are: wage earners living benefits, 135; wife of wage earners, 32; children 74; aged widows, 14, and widows with children in their care, 19.
Dec. 30, 1946
Winchester's observance of the New Year is expected to run according to custom tonight with celebrations mostly confined to family and neighborhood groups.
Night spots in this section were preparing for capacity crowds and the Winchester Junior Board of Trade anticipated a sell-out for their dance at the Armory, but local police are not expecting any unusual hilarity.
Fire sirens, factory whistles and bells expected to mark the event of 1947. One movie house has planned a special midnight show following a holiday custom.
Dec. 31, 1946
50 years ago
Ground will be broken about Jan. 15 for a $3 million garden apartment development in the Cedarmeade area, the developers announced today.
The 198-unit complex is expected to be completed by the end of 1972.
This development in Winchester, along with the $1.6 million, 158-unit Georgetown Village ready to go into construction in Frederick County, will provide more than 350 much-needed new residential units for the immediate area in the coming year.
Georgetown Village, on 7.6 acres opposite Fairway Estates on Senseny Road, is planned as a deluxe apartment complex. Rents will range from $165 for a one-bedroom apartment to $265 for larger units.
Winchester Gardens, on a 12-acre site at the end of Wilson Road, is geared for the moderate-income population. Rents will range from $100 for a one bed-room apartment to $126 for larger units.
Dec. 30, 1971
25 years ago
Shai (pronounced "shy") Harris, the son of Patricia Barnes and Charles Harris, was the first area baby born in 1997. The 7-pound, 14 ounce boy was born at 12:37 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Barnes has four other children, as does Harris, making Shai their fifth each, with nine altogether, the two oldest both being age 10.
Jan. 2, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.