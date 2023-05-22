100 years ago
Work is to begin within a week on improvements at the store of F.S. Emmert, Son and Company on North Main Street.
The first floor front of the building will be torn out and an entirely new front constructed. Two show windows will be 12 feet deep, and in the vestibule of the entrance will be an “island” for the display of certain goods that will be featured from time to time.
On the interior the old-time shelves and counters will give way to the latest designs and inventions in the way of glass-front cabinets which will be dust proof.
The second floor which has been used heretofore for displaying rugs and certain wearing apparel, will be fitted up as a rest room for women.
May 18, 1923
Winchester Lodge of Elks will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the institution of the order in Winchester with a banquet which will be held next Monday, May 28.
The banquet will be held at Rouss hall, members of the order assembling at their home at Braddock and Piccadilly streets and marching to the hall.
Music for the occasion will be furnished by the Shenandoah Valley Syncopated Orchestra and by a quartette of male voices.
Winchester Lodge 867, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was instituted in this city on May 28, 1903, with 33 members.
The first lodge-room was on the second floor of the building at Market and Water streets and Geo. B. Bushnell was the first Exalted Ruler. They now own one of the finest homes in the state at the corner of Braddock and Piccadilly streets.
May 21, 1923
The “Waverly” farm, one time home of George F. Washington, a nephew of the first President of the United States was sold today at public auction by court order to J.W. Robinson of Newport News for $52,100. The sale was made in order to settle up the estate.
The farm is situated in the vicinity of Clearbrook and contains 510 acres, the land being highly productive and suitable for fruit growing, grazing and farming. There are 100 acres of woodland containing some valuable timber. It is improved by an attractive colonial mansion built of stone and stucco, a good tenant house, a barn and ample outbuildings and one of the largest springs of water in that section of the county. Twenty-five acres are bearing orchards.
May 21, 1923
The Baltimore Sun today carries the following special dispatch from Paris, telling what Miss Willa Sibert Cather, a native of Frederick County, said when told that she had been awarded one of the Pulitzer literary prizes.
“Delighted” at the news that her novel, “One of Ours,” won the Pulitzer prize, Miss Cather confessed this afternoon she is also much surprised as she had never thought of her book in connection with such an award.
Miss Cather is living with friends in the quiet suburb, Villa Davray in France and expects to remain in Europe for a year.
“The new American novel,” she explained,” is better than the old-fashioned conventional one with the plot always the same, its accent always on the same incidents. With its unvarying carefully dosed ingredients the old-fashioned American novel was like a chemist’s prescription.”
May 22, 1923
75 years ago
Cash option expiring June 1 has been posted for purchase of Winchester Woolen Co. plant on Millwood Avenue by Howard L. Beckman and Associates of New York City. Sale price is $90,000.
May 17, 1948
During two short warm spells this month the telephone at Willow Lawn pool has buzzed with inquiries, “Is the pool open yet” and Manager James A. Sprint Jr. has had to dash hopes of an early splash by saying, “Not yet.”
Beginning this Saturday, however, the answer will be “yes.”
Constructed near the southern edge of Winchester’s corporate limits on Rt. 11, Willow Lawn opened last mid-summer and drew bathers from miles around.
May 18, 1948
CHICAGO — Sniffy, a female cat, is keeping a lonely vigil at the grave of her friend, Chip, a dog.
Chip, two years old, was killed by a car Saturday. Max Eichner, owner of both animals said Sniffy sits at Chip’s grave in the rear of Eichner’s home and refuses to leave.
May 18, 1948
The executive committee of the County Board of Agriculture meeting at the courthouse last night, adopted a resolution vigorously opposing the action of Winchester city council for changing to daylight saving time.
In opposing DST the board pointed out that the 1946 session of the General Assembly passed a law recognizing eastern standard time as the official time for the State, and the only two exceptions in the State made were those of Arlington and Norfolk.
Aside from these two cities, Winchester is the only other city in the state that has DST.
The board heard that farmers object to DST because the planting and harvesting of crops requires them to work longer in the afternoon. Very often in the mornings there is a heavy dew that will prevent harvesting of small grains, the making of hay and similar work.
May 20, 1948
Work is expected to start immediately on five bungalows on Purcell Avenue to be constructed by H.C. Lewin of Rt. 2, Winchester.
Although the houses will be one and one-half stories, the upstairs will not be completed. Being built to sell, they will have four rooms and a bath on the first floor and will be complete with shrubbery and landscaping. Building permits issued by the city gave an estimated cost of each house at $8,450.
May 22, 1948
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — A tribunal of seven senators opened today historic hearings into the Watergate scandals of President Nixon’s re-election campaign with a pledge to determine whether America’s political and judicial systems have been undermined by subversion.
Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr., D-N.C., the committee chairman, opened the nationally televised hearings in a crowded Senate caucus room.
He said if Watergate charges are proven “then the burglars who broke into the headquarters of the Democratic committee... were breaking into the home of every citizen in the United States.”
And he said if that is the case, they sought to steal something far more valuable than jewels or money....”the right to vote in a free election.”
May 17, 1973
25 years ago
A site has finally been chosen for the Frederick County branch of Handley Regional Library. Following an hour-long closed session on Wednesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to accept a tentative donation of seven acres northwest of the future Tasker Drive-Warrior Drive intersection east of Stephens City.
May 21, 1998
