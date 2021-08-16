100 years ago
Commander Richard Evelyn Byrd Jr. of the U.S. Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Byrd of Winchester, is to be one of the principal navigators on the great American naval dirigible balloon ZR-2, which is to make its initial flight to this country on Aug. 25 from England where it was constructed.
Deluxe aerial travel in its most advanced stage will be achieved when the ZR-2 , latest marvel of the air, puts off in England for its cruise across the Atlantic to American shores.
Were the ZR-2 to land in Times Square, New York, it would almost completely fill this center, with the top of the ship about on the level with the Astor roof.
It is interesting to learn that 600,000 cows have contributed their carcases to the construction of the mighty airboat. The gas bags which contain the hydrogen gas are lined with skins taken from the outer covering of a cow's intestine.
Aug. 10, 1921
CHICAGO-Order posted by Marshall Field and Co., one of the largest department stores, today states that girl clerks with bobbed hair must wear hair nets until their tresses grow again. One clerk was dismissed for refusing to obey the rule.
Aug. 10, 1921
Residents of any city or town who prefer to receive their mail at the general delivery window of their local post offices, are expected by the department to give the postmaster good and sufficient reason why they wish to receive their mail at the office instead of by carrier, according to an order sent to all postmasters.
They will be requested to furnish in writing their names and addresses on form 1527, together with their reason for desiring to use the general delivery.
The general delivery will not be extended to patrons whose mail can be delivered regularly by city carriers, except in cases where the reasons assigned are wholly satisfactory to the postmaster.
Aug. 10, 1921
75 years ago
Acting upon a request of the local Izaak Walton League, the Winchester Lions Club has turned over to that organization their proposed project to provide a winter ice skating pond in the city.
Young skating enthusiasts of Winchester will be interested to know that the pond will probably be completed in time for the winter ice skating season this year.
The site of the pond has been established in the Winchester Park area, southeast of Senseny Road, in a natural contour depression adjacent to the baseball diamond area in that section of the park.
Aug. 14, 1946
The city Recreation Department Playground Season will close tomorrow, Miss Virginia Gregory, director, announced.
During the seven weeks the playgrounds were open, Handley registered 147 children with an average daily attendance of 42. Miss Jane Rosenberger and Miss Helen Brown were the leaders. The Douglas playground registered 205 children and had an average of 70 in attendance each day. The leaders there were Mrs. Katherine Ford and Miss Sue Catlett.
Aug. 15, 1946
BERRYVILLE-A report on marriages and divorces for the month of July in the Clarke County Clerk's office shows the following: 8 marriages, all white; and 2 divorces, both white couples.
Aug. 9, 1946
BERRYVILLE-It will soon be watermelon time in Clarke County.
John Miller, who, together with his brother, Bob, stages a "Watermelon Festival" each year when they become ripe on the banks of the Shenandoah River.
Hundreds who trek to the festival to hear mountain music and eat their fill of watermelon were pleased to hear John say: "It won't be long now. I was out in the patch today and picked three good melons."
Aug. 9, 1946
Handley Library has adopted a new method of preserving newspapers by the act of photography.
Copies of the New York Times are now being filed at the local library with this new method of photography, using Micro-Film and a Recordak Model C. Reader.
Aug. 10, 1946
The annual orchard picnic formerly held by Senator Byrd at his Rosemont Orchard, which was suspended during the war, will be resumed again this year and held in the grove near the bungalow at the Rosemont orchard. This picnic, which is attended by fruit growers in Virginia and nearby states, drew nearly 2,000 in attendance.
The luncheon will be served by Tokes, as in the past.
Aug. 10, 1946
50 years ago
The National Trust for Historic Preservation will be host for a reunion Saturday and Sunday at Belle Grove, one mile south of Middletown on Rt. 11, for descendents of Jost Hite, the pioneer settler in the Shenandoah Valley who established his home near Springdale in 1732. Families from 13 states are expected to attend the reunion, to be held at the 18th-century plantation of Major Isaac Hite, grandson of the original settler.
Sunday, Charles S. Marshall of the National Park Service will present the National Landmark Plaque establishing Belle Grove and the Cedar Creek Battlefield as a registered national historic landmark.
Aug. 10, 1971
25 years ago
Dollar General Stores will be moving to a larger location on the Loudoun Street Mall sometime in September.
The discount retailer has signed a lease for the former Grand Piano & Furniture Co. clearance center at 145 N. Loudoun St. just across the street from the store at 134 N. Loudoun St. it has occupied since 1981.
Betty Frye has been general manager of Dollar's downtown Winchester stores for 20 years. Dollar earlier occupied a store at 115 N. Loudoun St.
Aug. 15, 1996
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.