100 years ago
Stockholders of the Winchester and Berryville Turnpike Co. decided to turn over the road to the State Highway Commission.
Taking over of the Winchester-Berryville section of the pike the first of next month will mean the closing of two toll gates between the two places, one just east of this city and the other on the western outskirts of Berryville.
Another toll gate east of Berryville will be abolished at the same time.
The state is also to take over the Castleman's Ferry bridge spanning the Shenandoah River at that point.
The stockholders are turning the road over without compensation from the state for their interest in the roadbed and also are turning over a considerable amount in cash received from tolls.
The toll gate just east of this city is the one of two left in Frederick County and with its passing all the roads in this county will be free except the Welltown Turnpike.
Sept. 12, 1923
Armed with a search warrant, Sheriff Pannett and deputy Sheriff Wigginton went to the northern part of the county yesterday afternoon and captured a large still and worm and five barrels of rye mash in the woods. The still was not in operation at the time and no one was found in the vicinity, but the presence of the five barrels of fermenting mash and the evidence lying around indicated that business of manufacturing moonshine was about to commence on a large scale.
The five barrels of mash were emptied out and the still and worm seized and brought to town and locked up.
The vicinity where the still was found was mountainous, thickly wooded and inaccessible. A small mountain stream runs nearby and it was the probable intention of the operators to utilize this running water to cool the coils.
Sept. 15, 1923
Tobacco smoke does not contain a harmful amount of carbon monoxide gas, the United States Bureau of Mines find. The vapors may be so thick in a room that they blind the eyes and yet not contain so much as one one-hundredth of one percent of monoxide gas. The bureau recently experimented on three volunteers. The men were shut in an airtight room and were made to breathe the smoke of all sorts of cigarettes and cigars for a day. They suffered no serious ill effects.
Tobacco smoke consists mostly of steam and tar, with lesser proportions of carbon dioxide and mineral matter and slight amounts of nicotine.
Sept. 15, 1923
75 years ago
RICHMOND - The State Water Control board today heard a proposal of American Viscose Corp. of Front Royal that it be allowed to expand its present plant on the Shenandoah River. The proposed enlargement, not to go into operation for probably two years, would increase plant capacity by some 25 percent.
Viscose Corp. is under orders from the board to clear up all of its pollution by next spring. A special order was entered against the company after a hearing developed evidence of a virtually complete destruction of fish life and fish food by the company's pollution.
Sept. 14, 1948
Night flying was inaugurated yesterday at Winchester Municipal airport when lights installed on the east — west runway were turned on for the first time.
There are 24 of the lights mounted on two-foot cone shaped boundary markers. The surplus war equipment was purchased by George Scheder and installed by Valley Airways mechanics.
To mark the occasion last night the GI class of flight instruction was started on night flying. Students who took planes up were Richard Wine, Archie Garber, Charles Nicholas, Wade Guard and Bill Forney.
Sept. 14, 1948
Ray Becker, owner and operator of Winchester Drive-In Theater, has announced plans to install individual car speakers upon closing down for the winter.
"Plans are being made," said Becker, " to make the Winchester Drive-In a training center for several outstanding ambitious young men for practical operating managers to manage this type of enterprise on a profit-participating basis. There are plans underway for opening two Drive-In theaters within 50 miles of Winchester next spring," he said.
Sep. 15, 1948
Citizens of Winchester will vote in November whether or not to have daylight saving next summer.
The ballots will be cast at the regular general election in November when citizens vote for a president and other national and state officers.
Approval of the resolution was unanimous but not before considerable discussion as to when DST should commence and stop. Councilman John Steck stated that he thought it could very well end after Labor Day so that the city and county could coordinate their time during the peak of the apple harvest.
Dr. W.P. McGuire stated that he felt DST should start and stop at the same time here as elsewhere in the country where adopted.
Sept. 15, 1948
The accident Thursday which took two lives at the American Viscose plant in Front Royal were the first fatalities in eight years of operation, it was announced today.
According to Dr. John F. Cadden, plant physician, James Edward Williams, 26, and Edwin Coffin, 28, died from breathing hydrogen sulphide gas which leaked back into an empty tank which had been gotten ready for repairs.
Sept. 17, 1948
Frederick County supervisors have forwarded a resolution to the Virginia department of highways asking for the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of Rts. 50 and 522 southeast of the city limits.
They have also asked for widening of the right-of-way of Rt. 11 immediately north of the city limits to a point near Shade's garage.
Supervisors have also asked the state to take over and maintain a section of road known as Thornton Lane.
Sept. 17, 1948
According to Earl Cather, game warden, hunters have not fared so well in the squirrel season which opened Wednesday. To date the warden has not found a hunter successful in getting his bag limit of six. The poor luck that the nimrods are having was attributed in part to the woods being very dry.
Sept. 18, 1948
Dr. Leslie M. Bell was the successful bidder on the Hardy property at 133 W. Boscawen St., offered at public sale yesterday.
Dr. Bell, who has a medical building adjacent to the dwelling sold, bid $4,800 for the brick and frame building and lot which fronts 20 feet on the street.
Sept. 18, 1948
50 years ago
Construction on the new General Electric Lamp plant on Rt. 11 south in Kernstown is reported to be progressing on schedule. According to plant officials, machinery is expected to be moved in after the first of the year with occupancy immediately following.
Sept. 12, 1973
25 years ago
Safeway announced Sept. 4 that it is closing both the Winchester and Woodstock stores along with five others in the greater Washington, D.C. area.
"It's been disappointing for those who were loyal Safeway customers," said Craig M. Muckle, the public affairs manager.
Even with the outpouring of public support, Muckle said it's "very, very unlikely" that the Winchester Safeway will be saved. "It's not making any money at all. There are some non-union competitors in the area and we are a union shop."
Safeway's departure on Oct. 3 brings to three the number of grocery stores closed in Winchester in just over a year. The SuperFresh on Amherst Street closed on July 19, 1997, while the Kroger on South Pleasant Valley Road ended its two-year run on Oct. 31, 1997.
Sept. 18, 1998
