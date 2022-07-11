100 years ago
An editorial in the Jackson, Mississippi, Daily News states that if the most inveterate hootch hound in Mississippi could see how the stuff he drinks is made, he would swear off forever.
Hardly a drop of the moonshine whiskey being sold in Jackson comes from a place that bears any resemblance to sanitary surroundings.
The Daily News has described the stills that have been raided during the past few weeks. At one place not far distant from Jackson was found a dead blacksnake, about six feet long, badly decomposed in a barrel of mash from which the liquor had been drawn. At another still of large capacity the cap of the still was so filthy that it had been infected with maggots and the "white lightning" was being filtered through the maggots.
These liquors are manufactured by men whose only aim being to make something with a powerful kick in it and they never give a thought to how dangerous or poisonous it may be.
July 6, 1922
Inquiries among motorists and police officers show that the consensus of opinion among auto drivers of this section is that the new automobile road law fixing the speed limit in the country districts of Virginia at thirty miles per hour is a sensible regulation and is not liable to make the country roads increasingly hazardous for pedestrians or result in any decided increase in the number of accidents.
July 7, 1922
Soon after Judge Price Withers at Danville had charged the grand jury to investigate "the habit of law officers to resort too hastily to their weapons," the Corporation Court grand jury returned an indictment against Patrolman O.T. Cook, who a few days ago shot and wounded R.A. Benton, prominent citizen, when the latter failed to halt when commanded.
Cook said he thought he was dealing with a car thief. The case has been set for July 19, the officer now suspended.
July 8, 1922
Audrey Legg, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Legg, died on Friday at the home of her parents on the Paper Mill road, after two weeks' illness of spinal meningitis resulting, it was said, from a cold.
Besides her parents, she leaves five brothers, Clark, Guy, Robert, Roy and Woodward Legg, and five sisters, Mrs. H.J. McAboy and Misses Ola, Julia, Pearl, and Marguerite Legg.
Funeral services will be at the house and interment will be in Macedonia. Four of the child's little girl and boy friends will act as pallbearers.
July 8, 1922
Samuel Crisman was elected driver for the Friendship Fire Company to take effect July 15.
Mr. Crisman, who is a member of the company, has been engaged in the automobile repair business for a number of years, and is regarded as a careful driver.
July 10, 1922
Joseph Doran, alias William Stroker, serving two terms in the county jail here, made a spectacular escape from prison on Saturday night and had not been captured up to a late hour this afternoon.
It was a case of a desperate man taking a desperate chance and getting away with it. Although an alarm was given before Doran was off the premises and two or three trusties gave chase, the man had lost no time in running down a side street and all trace of him soon was lost.
A broken yard-stick and ladder aided Doran in his sensational escape. Once on top of the jail wall, it was easy for him to grab a projecting limb of an old walnut tree on the Cecil Street side, slide down and run away.
July 10, 1922
The baseball park on the old Equity Improvement Company land is now under full control of the Winchester baseball team for the remainder of the season.
It was stated that the park has been leased by the club until it is needed for school purposes and that beginning tomorrow all persons attending baseball games will have to pay at the rate of 40 cents for adults and 10 cents for children.
The entire front of the park will be curtained off and guards will be stationed here and there about the grounds to prevent "dead beats" from getting through the lines.
July 11, 1922
75 years ago
C.O. Watson of Mt. Airy Farm, Stephens City, brought the first local peaches to the farmer's curb market this morning and did a brisk business.
Mr. Watson has about 1,000 bearing peach trees and expects to have a splendid crop. Starting around July 20, the local orchardist said he will have peaches through August.
Red Bird peaches, an early cling variety, were offered by Mr. Watson this morning. The Jubilee, Slappy, Georgia Belle and Elberta will ripen in that order, he said.
July 8, 1947
Richard Washington Jr., night chef at the Metropolitan restaurant, stated that he sighted a "flying saucer" last Monday night - the first report in Winchester.
According to Washington he was sitting just outside the back door at the restaurant when he spotted the flying saucer in the southern skies. It was headed north at a high rate of speed and had the appearance of a luminous ball spinning through the air, he said.
July 9, 1947
TEHRAN — The "Flying Saucer" fever spread to Iran today.
Press reports from near the Afghan frontier said residents there had observed strange "starlike bodies" in the sky which exploded loudly, leaving a cloud of smoke.
July 9, 1947
FORT WORTH, Texas — An examination by the army revealed last night that a mysterious object found on a lonely New Mexico ranch was a harmless high-altitude weather balloon, not a grounded flying disc.
July 9, 1947
NEW YORK- — A barred Plymouth Rock chicken with four legs, two tails and a double-barreled egg laying apparatus walked spryly about a Brooklyn yard today while poultry men came, saw, and marveled. The freak was hatched from a double-yoke egg.
July 10, 1947
50 years ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey, his last hope of winning the Democratic presidential nomination gone, stepped aside today and withdrew from the race.
Humphrey said he will not let himself be nominated at the Democratic National Convention, and he released his delegates to vote as they wish.
Humphrey, reading from a brief statement at a news conference, dropped out of the race a few hours after Sen. George McGovern scored a striking triumph and reclaimed 151 contested California delegates in a floor fight at the convention.
July 11, 1972
25 years ago
There's only a few small yellow signs in the window of Miller's Hardware declaring that everything is 50 percent off.
"What we're trying to do is go out of business as quietly and dignified as possible," co-owner George Boyd said.
As dignified as the two brothers, George and Marshall Boyd can go after spending nearly all of their lives in the hardware business.
Marshall started with Miller's in 1934 and George began working for his uncle, Earl J. Clowser, in 1939, at the age of 12.
Miller's Hardware is the oldest merchant on Loudoun Street, selling hardware since 1876.
July 8, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.