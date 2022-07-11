The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library would like some help identifying the people in this photo of the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company banquet, circa 1940. Two persons identified so far are: Maggie Baker Wood (front row, second from left) and her daughter Virginia Wood Small (front row, third from left). If you know any of the other banquet attendees, call the archives at 540-662-9041, ext. 17, or email archives@handleyregional.org.