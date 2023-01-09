100 years ago
Work on blasting large beds of limestone from the foundation excavation on the George Washington hotel site at the corner of Market and Piccadilly streets continues daily.
An enormous quantity of rock is being gotten out, and it was said today the plan is to crush most of the stone on the site and use it in the hotel building. Much will be required for mixing with cement for the concrete walls, and additional crushed stone will be needed for concrete floors.
Jan. 4, 1923
Mr. Fred Mort stated today that his wife, Mrs. May Mort, is not ill with diphtheria, as had been stated, but is confined to her bed with a heavy cold. She had been ill since Dec. 28, but is stated to be much improved today.
Jan. 4, 1923
The report of the fire truck chief of Friendship Fire Company showed that during 1922 the company had responded to 39 alarms of fire. This is below the average which is approximately 50 alarms per year.
Jan. 5, 1923
The regular monthly business meeting of the Girls' Athletic Association was held at the Elks Club last night.
A program was mapped out at the meeting for a large initiation party. About 25 girls will be initiated and this will be followed by a supper.
The latter part of this month the association will put on a girls minstrel show, which promises to be a rare treat. Rehearsals are in progress and John Barr of New York, a former Winchester man, who has made good in theatrical work, will direct the show. This will be the first girl minstrel show to be presented in Winchester and it promises to be a gem.
Jan. 5, 1923
There will be three eclipses this year. One eclipse of the sun and two of the moon will be visible in this country.
The sun will be in total eclipse Sept. 10. The line of complete totality will be from San Diego, Cal., to Tampico, Mexico.
A partial eclipse of the moon will be visible to all the United States except the northwestern part. This eclipse will take place the night of March 2. Another partial lunar eclipse, Aug. 26, will be visible to the entire country except in the extreme northeastern part.
Jan. 5, 1923
Miss Emma Howard Wight has been offered a position by the Metro Picture Corp. as reader and scenario writer at their studios in California, on a contract for three years, to go into effect May 1.
In the letter received from the Metro company they write:
"We have found that women writers get more out of a story and have keener insight into the details of human interest than men. There are more women writers in the motion picture field than men."
Jan. 5, 1923
What promises to be one of the most interesting and exciting games of volleyball staged recently in Winchester is being arranged between teams of the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs to be played next Tuesday evening at the American Legion building.
Those already assigned to represent the Rotarians include A. Slonaker, Daddy Ryan, and Vernon Eddy, with Shirley Carter, it was said, trying to make the first team.
Kiwanians thus far selected include Luther Maphis, Dr. Walter Cox and Tom Kenny.
Rotarians have chosen Teddy Patton as super cheerleader and yells are being rehearsed nightly.
Jan. 5, 1923
The Commercial will be the name of the new hotel the Commercial and Savings Bank proposes to construct on a portion of the Piccadilly street side of the present Hotel Evans property, it was announced today at the bank.
Tentative plans have been prepared by Stuart H. Edmonds, architect of this city, for the remodeling of approximately half of the Hotel Evans building and the addition of a new four-story structure on the Nott lot just south of the present hotel site on Piccadilly street.
Jan. 6, 1923
NEW YORK — Prohibition agents announced today they had found a beer pipe line leading from a barroom to the bowling alleys of the Yorkville Women's Bowling Club yesterday and that when they raided both places they were threatened with pins and balls by 40 irate bowlers.
The women, according to the agents, were having a good time bowling and quaffing beer. The owner of the hall and bartender were arrested, charged with violating the Volstead act.
Jan. 6, 1923
75 years ago
The Winchester Bus Company will cease the operation of buses in the city as of 11:15 p.m. Jan. 10.
The announcement was made today by E.V. Smoleroff, vice president and manager of the company.
In addition to Smoleroff the stockholders are Mrs. H.P. Kern, Henry P. Kern Jr. and Richard Kern, all of Winchester.
The company, organized in 1946, started operations in December of that year. It was estimated that approximately 830 persons were being transported daily at the present time. Smoleroff estimated that about 1300 persons daily would have to ride the buses for the enterprise to pay.
"The amount of passengers the buses carried during their operation was surprisingly low in view of what had been expected from the congested traffic conditions and the need for some form of cheap transportation for school children," Smoleroff stated.
Jan. 8, 1948
Offices of city and county officials may be manned by Boy Scouts Saturday morning Feb. 7, as part of the local observance of National Boy Scout Week.
In many cities on one day each year the machinery of government is turned over to scouts who serve as mayor, chief of police, sheriff, city manager and other executive posts as training in citizenship. The plan has never been tried here.
Jan. 8, 1948
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — The Watergate affair, one of the spicier issues of last fall's presidential election, has finally reached its day in court. Seven men go on trial today on charges of breaking into the Democratic party's national headquarters.
The trial could take up to three months to complete, with the jury sequestered to insulate it from the anticipated glare of publicity. Because of the controversy and high interest in the case, 1,000 prospective jurors have been called.
The defendants, including former White House aides and officials of President Nixon's reelection campaign, are charged with breaking into the Democratic National Committee's headquarters in the Washington's Watergate complex.
Five of the men were captured at gunpoint inside the sixth-floor offices at 4:30 a.m last June 17, at a time when Democrats were winding up a long run of presidential primary races.
The incident immediately became a campaign issue because of the links between the men and the Nixon administration and campaign. But the White House and Republican party have consistently denied any connection with the break-in and the alleged related electronic eavesdropping and theft of documents.
Jan. 8, 1973
25 years ago
Temperatures today should reach 70 degrees.
What seems an unseasonal high for the beginning of January is actually part of a mini-trend — temperatures reached the same toasty figure on this day last year.
After three days of freezing cold and chilling winds, temperatures warmed on Friday to 55.
The first day of winter, Dec. 22, was marked by freezing rain and multiple school cancellations and was followed by a light snow on Dec. 27. Snow fell on the night of Dec. 29, 6 to 7 inches, according to WINC Radio, the area's official weather station.
Jan. 5, 1998
