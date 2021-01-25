100 years ago
Charles Town, W.Va. — Miss M.P. Duvall, principal of St. Hilda’s Hall, not only directs one of the largest female schools in the Valley of Virginia, but she is an expert with a shotgun.
Friday evening several boys climbed the trees in the yard and were shining flashlights into the girls’ windows.
Miss Duvall was informed of the affair and at once seized her shotgun and fired, intending to frighten the boys off.
One of them, however, was sprinkled with shot and had to go to bed. The other youthful peeping toms were slightly peppered.
Jan. 18, 1921
Announcement was made today of the sale of the business of the Winchester Glove Factory, owned by Mr. Daniel H. Anderson, to the firm of Owen and Trenary. It was stated that Mr. Anderson is retiring from the business after 47 years.
Mr. Anderson, who is one of the best-known Confederate veterans of Winchester, was injured several months ago when attacked by a bull in his pasture.
Jan. 19, 1921
WHITACRE — This section of western Frederick County has been covered with ice and snow for several days.
A strong windstorm blew violently here last Sunday night. Part of the roof of C.A. Parrill’s house was blown off, windows were broken at the home of E.B. Brannon, two windows were also broken at the home of Annie Johnson, and part of the roof at U.J Pugh’s barn near Trone was ripped off. Gates were blown down and telephone wires and poles were broken by falling trees.
Miss Geneva Shade had to close her school here for a few days, having herself developed a case of mumps Sunday.
Mr. George Johnston, the mail carrier on the Bloomery-Winchester route, rose the other morning with “mugwump” jaws, and had to get Mr. Clyde Peacemaker to perform his job.
Jan. 20, 1921
The balmy, spring-like weather today and the fact that it was a Saturday served to attract a large crowd of people to Winchester.
The sale of the Ford property on South Braddock street held in front of the court house was attended by many, while a large throng of apple growers attended the big meeting of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association in the Handley Library Auditorium. Several hundred people also were in attendance at a criminal trial here and altogether it was the largest throng of people seen here for some weeks.
Jan. 22, 1921
In addition to the usual fine line of movies for the weekend at the Auditorium, a clever society dancing act was presented and will be on again tonight.
The act in question being Miss Irene Sawyer and Maurice Castle, the dancers extraordinaire, who have recently been featured at the Hotel Adelphia in Philadelphia, Pa.
Those who like fine dancing of this type should not miss this splendid pair.
Jan. 22, 1921
The house and lot on South Braddock Street belonging to the heirs of the late Capt. John Ford was sold Saturday at public auction. Mr. Charles H. Schlack became the purchaser at $5,050.
Jan. 24, 1921
The police force of Winchester have received their new uniforms, caps and overcoats and they present a fine appearance in their new outfits. The uniforms were furnished by the well-known clothing firm of S.H. Hable.
Jan. 24, 1921
Dr. Philip W. Boyd of this city has purchased the farm of Mr. George W. Graves situated on the Middle Road, southwest of Winchester. The tract contains 105 acres, is located on a continuation of Apple Ridge and is well adapted for fruit culture. The price paid was $15,257.50
Jan. 24, 1921
The Winchester Historical Society having erected markers at historical sites in this city will shortly begin the placing of more markers here. Already three have been placed, James Wood and Lord Fairfax in front of the county courthouse and one at Washington’s headquarters.
It is now proposed to mark General Morgan’s residence on Amherst Street; General Sheridan’s headquarters, now the Elks home, and General Stonewall Jackson’s headquarters on North Braddock Street, now occupied by F.H. Krebs.
In most instances the markers of bronze will be attached to the fences or to stone walls of the sites, in order that they may be easily read by passers-by on the street.
Jan. 24, 1921
75 years ago
An outlay of $34,700 for expansion of the Winchester Research Lab, operated by the Virginia Experiment Station, is proposed in the budget now before the General Assembly in Richmond. It is intended to spend $22,700 for a new laboratory building, $8,500 for an insectary, $1,500 for greenhouses, and $2,000 for garages. Present buildings are to be retained, improved and repaired.
The laboratory was established over 30 years ago in a small bungalow building by the Virginia Experiment Station for the benefit of apple and peach growers of this area. The buildings were erected at growers’ expense and maintenance has been carried on by the Experiment Station, which owns about six acres of land surrounding the present group of buildings.
Dr. Walter S. Hough, entomologist, is in charge of the laboratory set-up and is assisted by Dr. A.B. Groves, pathologist.
Jan. 22, 1946
Kenneth Levi, editorial writer for the Clarke Courier of Berryville won the Virginia Press Association editorial award for the second best editorial published in a weekly newspaper during 1945.
The editorial for which Mr. Levi received his award, was entitled “How Green Was My Valley,” one of a series opposing a dam that the federal government proposed to build on the Shenandoah River.
Jan. 21, 1946
HERFORD, Germany — British authorities are holding an attractive 18-year-old girl, Goteling Tortensen, who asserts that Hitler was her father.
During numerous interrogations since her arrest she has insisted that her mother was a Swedish actress and that her mother was Hitler’s mistress in the late 1920’s.
She said her mother and Hitler met frequently in Vienna and that her mother now is dead.
The girl is an ardent Nazi with a violent hatred for Americans and British. She asserts that she was employed in the Reich chancellery as a secretary, that Hitler saw her every day and treated her affectionately as his daughter.
Jan. 22, 1946
Full-time headquarters offices in the basement of the George Washington Hotel on the Piccadilly Street side have been opened by the Shenandoah Valley Apple Blossom Festival organization.
Clarke S. Loy, returned service-man, has been engaged to attend to the details of the office.
The office adjoins the Noonan Taxi office.
Jan. 23, 1946
The E.B. Luttrell property, located along the Senseny Road, just outside the east corporation limits of Winchester, was sold in front of the county courthouse Saturday to settle the estate among the heirs of the deceased.
The frame dwelling and two aces sold for $6,200 to Lee N. Whitacre. The adjoining 16 acres which also fronts along the undeveloped Euclid Avenue, was knocked down to William A. Bailey for $3,300. Grand total for the property was $9,500.
Jan. 23, 1946
50 years ago
Martha Erickson was installed as first president of the newly-organized Berryville-Clarke County Jaycee-ettes at a dinner at the Farm Restaurant Friday night.
Purpose of the new organization is to assist the Jaycees in their work toward a better community.
Jan. 20, 1971
25 years ago
Teen-agers will have a place to dance this weekend as part of the Youth Development Center’s first big event since the Gerald F. Smith Activity Building was dedicated in December.
The dance is open to all registered high school students in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. Admission is $3.
Jan. 23, 1996
