100 years ago
What is said to have been the biggest sale of suburban lots took place on the Robert M. Henry land on the south end of town on yesterday. The lots are located along the Valley pike and east of that highway. They are well located, close to the Handley Schools, and sidewalks are being laid there at present.
The sale brought about $57,000 and was conducted by the Conrad Realty Co. of Harrisonburg and Baker and Shryock, real estate dealers of this city.
Prices for lots ranged all the way from $385 to $3,100 which was at an average of from $8,000 to $10,000 per acre.
During the day a boys band from Harrisonburg gave concerts and at dinner time an old-time barbecue was served, in which a roast ox was the largest item consumed. Five persons won $20 in gold each and Mr. George L. Craig won the Ford automobile.
June 29, 1923
Editor, The Star:
I have noticed on several occasions where people have seen the belled buzzard and I wish to tell you that I too saw him on last Sunday morning. He was flying very low and I heard the tinkle of a bell and could not locate it until I glanced up and every time Mr. Buzzard flapped himself the bell tinkled. He was just outside of my yard.
Harry J. McAboy, Wadesville.
June 29, 1923
75 years ago
Reporting to Winchester council this afternoon on an investigation into the cause of the explosion at Raylass store Wednesday, C.W. Owings, an expert from the Bureau of Mines, said that the blast was caused by a chain of circumstances. These were listed as:
1. A leak of gas in a service pipe.
2. Ready entrance through an opening believed to have been an old wooden water main.
3. That the cellar wall was cracked and did not offer very much resistance to passage of gases.
4. That the cellar had an earthen floor through which the gas might have seeped had it not entered through the walls, and
5. There was a source of ignition. This he said was most important.
At the beginning of his report, Owings stated that from hearsay evidence the explosion had likely been set off when one of two Raylass employees struck a match at or near the top of the basement stairs.
June 25, 1948
E.H. Davis, district supervisor for Raylass Department Stores, who has been in the city since Wednesday, said this morning that he had been authorized to say that the company plans to reopen in Winchester.
Davis said that the company expected to start moving the stock from the building this afternoon. It will be taken across the street to the old Wender building, now owned by McCrory's stores.
June 25, 1948
A capacity crowd attended the opening yesterday of Winchester's new drive-in theater located just north of the city limits on Rt. 11.
In addition to the movie, those attending last night heard a blow-by-blow account of the Lewis-Walcott fight.
June 26, 1948
Fire destroyed the old Smith Cooley dwelling house four miles west of Middletown yesterday morning at 1 o'clock.
The large, rambling farmhouse, part brick and part wood is said to date back to Colonial days, having been built about 200 years ago by a member of the Hite family.
Members of the Middletown fire department said Mrs. Lilly Rudd owned the house and had moved out of it only on Friday to another smaller house on the farm property. She told the firemen she had intended to rent the old farmhouse.
No cause was found for the vacant house catching on fire.
June 28, 1948
David L. Keen, nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. L.H. Keen, 419 Millwood Ave., has been declared winner of the Independence Day slogan contest sponsored by Conrad-Hoover Post 21, American Legion. His slogan was, "Make this Fourth a better day for the youth of America the Legion way."
Young Keen will receive his prize, a shiny new bicycle at the children's show July 5.
June 29, 1948
Ten victims of the gas blast which destroyed the Raylass store last Wednesday are still under treatment at Memorial Hospital, officials there said today. Chris Spanos, Handley High School student who was battling for his life several days after the explosion, is reported slowly improving. Other patients also show improvement though some are still resting uncomfortably.
Meanwhile, workmen are complying with the council's plea for immediate replacement of old gas service pipes on Loudoun Street.
June 30, 1948
A white eyelet and organdy evening dress, the song "Nature Boy" and a one-piece blue bathing suit were among accessories employed by glamorous blonde Roberta Rinker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Ralph Rinker of Middle Road, to win the Miss Northern Virginia beauty pageant staged at Willow Lawn swimming pool last night by the Junior Board of Trade.
Miss Rinker placed first in the talent and bathing contests and was runner-up in the evening dress competition to amass a total of 14 points. She defeated Miss Sarah Jennings of 226 Amherst St., who won in the evening dress contest and tied for second place in the bathing suit-judging, but failed to be counted among the top three in the talent competition.
Third place went to Miss Gloria Dorsey of Stephenson who was winner of the 40-and-8 beauty contest staged in the city last January.
July 2, 1948
50 years ago
Twelve-year-old Joseph Teates of Rt. 1, Winchester, felt he could improve upon his mother's cookie recipe.
The Domino Sugar Holiday Cookie Contest must have felt he did.
Joe's recipe has won the top prize of $12,620 after competing with tens of thousands of others across the nation.
The seventh-grade student at Robert E. Aylor Junior High School had ideas for raising money to buy some swine for the family farm, owned by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Warren G. Teates.
He planted a garden to sell vegetables for a start, but the contest came up and he entered "on a dare."
Joe won a $20 qualifying prize at the start of the judging.
The recipe was then selected as one of 25 $100 winners which were baked and presented for taste appeal by a panel of children, parents and grandparents.
All three groups then chose it as the $10,000 grand prize winner.
The recipe?
It's confidential, until Domino publishes it as part of a national sales promotion.
June 27, 1973
25 years ago
Like Dorothy, who stepped through the door of her house into the fairytale world of Oz, more than 600 people dressed in glittering gowns and freshly pressed tuxedos walked out of their cars on Saturday evening and into a different world.
The invitation-only guests were among those who attended one of the region's biggest social events of the year, the opening of the $17.4 million Ohrstrom-Bryant Theater, part of Phase I of the new performing arts building at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
June 29, 1998
