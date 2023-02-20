100 years ago
This vicinity is in the grip of the coldest wave of the winter along with the strongest winds experienced here since the great wind storm of March 2, 1914.
The Handley Schools were compelled to close down today owing to the inability to keep the temporary buildings properly heated.
Telephone and telegraph wires were down last night along the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad tracks leading out of Winchester, trains were delayed for hours.
Feb. 15, 1923
During the high wind storm which began yesterday afternoon, Miss Thelma Kellican, 15-year-old daughter of Paul Kellican, was struck by a large billboard at the corner of Piccadilly and Kent Streets and was rendered unconscious. The billboard had been swept from its moorings just as the girl was passing. After striking Miss Kellican, the missile struck an unknown man in the street as he was hurrying to the unconscious girl’s aid.
Miss Kellican was carried into a house nearby and later was taken in the automobile of City Manager L.R. Detra, who was passing on his way to answer a fire alarm, to the office of Dr. C.R. Anderson.
Miss Kellican recovered consciousness and an examination declared that her neck and head were badly swollen, but it is not believed she is seriously hurt.
She resides with her aunt, Miss Maggie Grubbs at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.T. Ritenour, on North Kent Street.
Feb. 15, 1923
It was announced today that the Winchester Golf Club has purchased from Benjamin A. Massie the old John C. Coe dairy farm, which lies about a mile east of this city on the Senseney road.
The farm contains about 250 acres of land of which 100 acres is in a fine blue grass sod, which had been pasture land for many years.
There is a very fine tract of old timber on the place, which has been long known as Coe’s woods and has been a popular picnic resort.
The golf course will be located on the pasture land which borders the Senseney road. A nine-hole course has been laid out by Dr. Thomas J. Brown of Washington, D.C., who is an expert in the planning of golf courses.
The location of the club house will be on a hill in the center of the golf course. The main entrance will be from the Senseney road from which a driveway will lead by a natural and easy gradient through the grounds to the west entrance of the club house.
Feb. 15, 1923
LUXOR, Egypt — The sarcophagus of the Pharaoh Tutankamen was found when the inner chamber of the tomb was opened by British archaeologists today.
The tomb is by far the richest treasure trove ever uncovered in the necropolis of ancient Thebes, and in all likelihood is the richest that ever will be discovered. The tombs of practically all the rulers of Egypt have been accounted for, most of them thoroughly looted by native grave robbers.
Feb. 16, 1923
Approximately 20 acres of attractive building property is soon to be placed on the market by Robert M. Henry, who has signed a contract with the Conrad Realty Co. of Harrsionburg, to conduct the sale of around 60 lots, many of which will front on the Valley turnpike.
The property is a part of the Montague Hall stock farm and is very desirably located, being only a short distance from the new Handley Schools and along one of the best trunk highways in the state.
Feb. 16, 1923
The Skill Craft Clothes Shop is now occupying their new store, next to McCrory’s place, and formerly occupied by Conner’s Bargain Store.
Harry L. Wood is local manager and is known around Winchester as a thorough and practical tailor.
Feb. 17, 1923
BLOOM — The Handley tract of timber purchased by Thomas S. Cooper, is being rapidly sawed by H.A. Hottle and son of Middletown. Wright and Keffer of Winchester are handling the lumber.
Others engaged in the lumber business in this community are the Triplett boys and the Glynn brothers.
Feb. 17, 1923
Several parcels of land formerly owned by S. Donald McFadden of the Commercial and Savings Bank have changed hands recently. One lot on South Stewart Street was purchased by Arthur Robinson, manager of the Snapp’s Foundry, who is building an attractive brick residence thereon.
On the same block, but fronting on Monmouth street, lots were sold to George Fansler and Alson H. Hott, while a lot on the same block was sold by Mr. Hott to W.O. Zinn of Clearbrook.
Feb. 19, 1923
Editor The Star,
Are there people here who love America? It is to them I speak. Now that the terms, “true patriots and Americanism,” are much used and talked of, it seems wise to seek some definitions.
Americanism means a reverence for one’s country and its laws. Americanism means a maintenance of those institutions for which our fathers fought.
Who then are true Americans? The Klan? True patriots are those that love the law and keep it. Here in this “land of the free” men have been kidnapped, assaulted, murdered. Here in this land of the brave, judges have been intimidated and court proceedings corrupted. This is the Klan. What organizations SAY may have some weight, but what they Do has infinitely more, by their fruits ye shall know them.
Consider thoughtfully this Klan of yours. The day for inactivity has passed. Do not waste anymore time in silent contempt of this infamous organization. The time has come to rise and crush the thing.
V. Vance
Feb. 20, 1923
75 years ago
George T. Sanders, director of the Annual Apple Blossom Festival Feature Parade, scheduled April 30, said today that Kiwanis has expressed a desire to enter a float.
The Kiwanis float last year rated first prize honors and, according to the chairman of the club float committee, Ellis Ford, the Kiwanians desire to repeat with another first place entry. The parade will be held on the second day of the festival.
Feb. 14, 1948
Another robin seen in Winchester Saturday was reported this morning by Mrs. George Cook of 25 Glaize Avenue. The harbinger of spring was in her backyard, she said. Lawrence Herrell reported seeing one Saturday near his grocery on North Loudoun Street.
Feb, 16, 1948
The thermometer at Winchester Research Lab registered 73 degrees at 2 p.m. today, probably one of the warmest February 19’s in many years. The sun shone brightly for hours. Men were on the streets in shirtsleeves.
But a drop of below 20 degrees or thereabouts is predicted within perhaps 36 hours.
Feb. 19, 1948
50 years ago
Construction has begun on a $120,000 manufacturing plant and office building for C.E. Minerals to be located near Gore, according to Bill Wetherall of Ricketts Construction Co.
According to Wetherall, the company, a division of Combustion Engineering Corp., will process sand to manufacture Cristobalite which is used in casting metals and plastics and as a base for toothpaste.
Feb. 16, 1973
25 years ago
A group that opposes a proposed glass plant in Frederick County is taking on issues that stretch far beyond the debate over the pollution-control methods Cardinal FG plans for its facility.
During Monday night’s third organizational meeting of “Save the Valley” citizens berated the ability of the state Department of Environmental Quality to ensure the health of Virginia’s citizens, and questioned the methods Frederick County uses to attract outside businesses.
Feb. 17, 1998
