Seven young men — one with a baseball bat, one with a target rifle, and one with a revolver — are shown in this July 4, 1889, original studio card with photographer’s imprint. The men have been identified as George H. Heist, A.L. Green (with rifle), Harry Baker, F. Harry Baetjer (short pants), B. Mitchell Knight (white hat & jacket), G[eorge] Goodwin Baker, J. George Baetjer (with bat).