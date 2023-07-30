100 years ago
The Boy Scouts are busy, under the leadership of Eagle Scout Fred Stine, setting up their camp on Cedar Creek.
They threw a log bridge across the 30-foot stream. A fine spring is found on the opposite bank of the creek flowing from a cave in the rocks. This cavern contains three rooms and in the second room the spring has its origin. A good flowing stream of ice-cold water has been put to use within 30 yards of the camp.
An excellent diving board has been erected at the swimming hole which contains water varying in depth from two to twenty feet and extends for more than one-quarter of a mile in length.
All scouts made a seven-mile hike to Kit Carson’s cave on Thursday morning and explored the interior which is the largest cave in this section. They were provided with flashlights or candles and were much impressed with the formations found in the cavern.
July 27,1923
Maynard Wisecarver, driver of the American Express Company’s wagon, gave a few people on North Main street a thrill not experienced outside of a movie stunt one day last week when he captured and stopped his runaway horse just as the animal was dashing down into Main street which was filled with vehicular traffic.
He had left the horse and wagon standing at the Winchester Cold Storage plant on North Main street near the Fairgrounds while he attended to some business inside. The animal became scared and ran away.
Jumping on the running board of a passing automobile, Mr. Wisecarver urged the driver of the car to overtake the runaway. A neck and neck race along Main Street occurred until the top of Fort Hill was reached when the car gradually drawing closer to the runaway horse, enabled Wisecarver to spring from the running board onto the rear end of the express wagon. He then grasped the reins and brought the horse to a stop near the intersection of Piccadilly and Main street where the traffic was heaviest.
July 30, 1923
Austin White, a stock dealer, afforded a throng a thrilling exhibition of handling a wild cow this morning at the John Kerr school building. He was leading the cow with a rope when the animal suddenly grew wild and made a headlong dash at a telephone pole. The cow wound herself around the pole with the rope and with White trailing behind. Then she as quickly unwound herself and before White could gather himself she had jerked the rope loose from is hands and escaped.
The last seen of White and the cow, both were headed for the open spaces in the county.
July 30 1923
SAN FRANCISCO — President Harding is a sick man.
The cause of the executive’s illness, as explained by Dr. Sawyer, were crabs he ate aboard the naval transport, Henderson, just before reaching Vancouver.
The crabs, in the opinion of Dr. Sawyer, were “copper tainted,” explaining that crabs in Alaskan waters frequently were tintured by the heavy copper deposits there.
Exertion during the strenuous program at Seattle last Friday aggravated the poison and the disorder became more serious. The heat of Saturday as the train traveled through south Oregon and northern California also hindered recovery.
July 30, 1923
75 years ago
RICHMOND — Virginia’s official total of infantile paralysis cases jumped to 66 today, as the State Health Department added five new cases — five little girls- to its list of victims.
July 26, 1948
The first phase of a $20,000 complete remodeling of the John S. Miller and Co. hardware store building at 112 N. Loudoun St. is expected to be complete by October 1, according to Earl Clowser, owner.
The brick addition will take the place of the frame storeroom at the rear of the building and will provide a second floor.
The Loudoun street building site has been the location of a hardware store for approximately 75 years. It was first occupied by Dr. Philip William Boyd Sr. who was succeeded by the late John S. Miller from whom the business takes its name.
Clowser, in the hardware business for 23 years, purchased the building in 1947 from Mrs. Miller.
The remodeled building will have elevator service to the second floor and a side entrance, it was stated.
July 28, 1948
Dr. John T. Thornton Jr. has announced Monday as the date for opening his new office at 22 N. Braddock St. He has been located at 114 W. Boscawen St.
The new suite of offices is located in the residence next to the Greyhound Bus terminal and formerly occupied by the late Dr. Ezra W. Miller.
Dr. Thornton’s practice is limited to diseases of infants and children. A native of Wheeling, W.Va., and graduate of the University of Virginia medical school, he started practicing here last August.
July 30, 1948
50 years ago
The Grand Piano and Furniture Store chain opened its 17th store yesterday on Braddock street during the first day of the annual Winchester Days.
The store is located on the site of the former Acme Supermarket, across from the Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
The new store is managed by Michael Srougi, formerly of Radford where he was associated with the chain.
The tri-level remodeled brick structure has approximately 25,000 feet of floor space. The interior is newly carpeted and air conditioned.
The Grand Piano and Furniture Co. originated in Roanoke in 1911.
The Winchester store employs approximately 10 local persons. Inside the furniture is arranged in room-like settings.
July 27, 1973
25 years ago
Theater lovers in the northern Shenandoah Valley will have a chance to personally say, “Hello, Dolly!” to the actress that defined the role of Dolly Levi.
Broadway and film star Carol Channing will give a benefit presentation of her life in the theater for Middletown’s Wayside Theatre as part of its second annual Celebrity Dinner Evening on Sept. 12.
According to a statement released by Wayside Theatre, Channing will take questions from the audience following her presentation. The evening will culminate with dancing, with music provided by the band Triangle.
Tickets to the evening are $125 per person, with tables of eight available for $1,000.
The Celebrity Dinner is the major fund-raising event of the year for the Wayside, which is the second-oldest professional theater company in Virginia.
July 29, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.