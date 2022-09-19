100 years ago
The largest consignment of fish received here in recent years for distribution in local streams was unloaded yesterday afternoon at the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad station by representatives of the United States Fish Commission.
There were 50 large cans, containing over 16,000 small mouth bass, 2,000 crappie or beam fish, 1,000 yellow perch and 1,000 speckled Mississippi catfish.
All the fish came from the lower Mississippi river. When the river overflowed its banks down in Louisiana some time ago millions of fish were washed into lowlands, where they were caught in nets by agents of the Fish Commission.
The fish were distributed in the Opequon, Cedar Creek, Hogue Creek, Back Creek, and a creek at Millwood in Clarke County.
Sept. 12, 1922
Large numbers of metal mail boxes are being given out at the Shenandoah Valley National Bank to all who apply in person and in this way the bank is helping local residents to comply with a Post Office Department order, which requires those served by letter carrier to have either a mail receptacle placed at the front door of their homes or a slot cut in the door.
Sept. 13, 1922
The Friendship Fire Company met last night in special session and awarded a contract to S.H. Hable for furnishing 100 buff-colored flannel shirts, which are to replace the old heavy gray uniforms worn by the company for many years.
The contract awarded to the Hable firm calls for shirts with a red collar. The shirts will have detachable shields, red on one side and blue on the other, and on each side will be embroidered the letters "F.F.C." The sleeves will be trimmed with white braid.
Sept. 14, 1922
The following resolution was adopted by the School Board of Frederick County:
Whereas, Shawnee and Stonewall Districts do not have a high school and Back Creek and Gainesboro District have only a school through the ninth grade therefore the Frederick County School board agrees to pay the per capital cost of instruction in the Winchester Public Schools for pupils in the 8th through the 12th grades, from Stonewall and Shawnee Districts, and in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades for pupils from Back Creek and Gainesboro District.
The tuition that they are to pay is four ($4) dollars per month per child for the session of ten months.
Sept. 14, 1922
Thirteen hundred and fifty-seven white children of Winchester have been enrolled up to today in the Handley Schools and with between 60 and 70 pupils from Frederick County also enrolled in Winchester schools.
There are 152 pupils in the Colored School.
Sept. 15, 1922
At a meeting at the Handley Board of Trustees on Monday a report was made on the activities of the Handley Library for the year that closed on Aug. 21.
The Library was opened to the public on Aug. 21, 1913, its ninth year has just been completed.
The report showed that in the last twelve months 56,402 books had been borrowed from the library for home reading. The report further showed that of the total books lent 11,586 were children's books . Five hundred and sixty-three new borrower's cards have been issued and 1,091 new books have been added to the collection. The total number of books now on the shelves is about 15,000.
Sept. 15, 1922
The Rouss Fire Company has given a contract to S.H. Hable for 100 red flannel shirts, with black shields and orange-colored trimmings and black collars. The word "Rouss" will be embroidered across the front of the shield.
The shirts will be worn as part of the uniform and all members are to wear trousers of blue or some other dark shade.
Sept. 16, 1922
HARRISONBURG — On the farm belonging to George W. Liskey, four miles north of Harrisonburg, is an old dry well, 25 feet deep. Seven weeks ago Mr. Liskey's cattle got into the field in which the well is located, remaining overnight, when they were driven into another field.
During this time a steer, weighing about nine hundred pounds fell into the well, and was not discovered until yesterday, when Charles Armentrout happened to be passing the well and heard a strange noise.
He found the missing steer at the bottom of the well, almost a skeleton but still able to stand up. Help was summoned and the steer was gotten out by means of a rope and tackle. It did not weigh over four hundred pounds when removed. For seven weeks the steer lived at the bottom of the well without a mouthful to eat or a drop of water to drink. It is believed the animal will survive the experience.
Sept. 19, 1922
75 years ago
RICHMOND — Polio cases in Virginia so far this year number 81, with ten cases reported during the past week raising the 1947 total to that number, the State Board of Health has announced. The count of 81 cases is below the mark of 87 reported during the corresponding period in 1946.
Sept. 17, 1947
A graduate of the Women's College at Philadelphia, Dr. Anastasia Kraf, has become the first woman to engage in the general practice of medicine in Winchester. She has established offices at 10 W. Boscawen St., second floor of the Peoples Drug Store property.
Dr. Kraf is very proud of the license for general medical practice issued her by the Virginia Board of Medical Examiners and she voiced respect for the high standing Virginia physicians have in the national field of medicine and the high esteem in which they are held in the communities where they practice.
Sept. 17, 1947
Official notification that 13 bodies of World War II veterans who died overseas will be shipped to Winchester for interment in the U.S. National cemetery has been received by Capt. D.M. Sprinkle, superintendent. Names of the veterans and other details have not yet been released, but it was pointed out that burials in the cemetery are not confined to former Winchester and Frederick County men.
Sept. 18, 1947
Eighty-three years ago today the Battle of Winchester, sometimes referred to as the Battle of the Opequon, was fought.
It was the greatest battle fought at Winchester during the War Between the States and was marked by heavy casualties on both sides including many from Winchester and the Shenandoah Valley area.
In the conflict General Early, with only 15,000 men and greatly out-numbered by General Sheridan, was forced to withdraw from Winchester up the valley. From then until the close of the war, Winchester remained in Union possession.
Sept. 19, 1947
50 years ago
The new tri-level parking garage being constructed by the Winchester Parking Authority at Amherst and Braddock streets will be formally called, "Auto-Park."
WPA Chairman Richard J. Martin announced today that a secret committee selected the name after sorting through more than 300 suggestions submitted by the public.
The winning name was submitted by Mrs. C.W. Danner, Parkins Mill Road, Winchester. She will receive a $25 savings bond from the parking authority.
Sept. 13, 1972
25 years ago
It's been a 20-year friendship that started out as a fight.
The fight occurred in 1977, when a group of people rallying behind the efforts of Elizabeth Engle of Winchester launched a grassroots movement to save an historic Linden tree on the grounds of Handley Regional Library.
Then 64 years old, the library at the corner of Piccadilly and Braddock streets was embarking on an expansion project. The old Linden tree just happened to be in the way.
The tree lost the fight. The library, however, gained a group of people who somehow turned their mission around and aimed it toward creating innovative programs at the library.
That was 20 years ago.
On Nov. 9, that 500-member group — the Friends of the Handley Regional Library — plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary with the theme "Love Your Library."
Sept. 17, 1997
