100 years ago
MARION, Ohio — Warren G. Harding last night had the greatest birthday party of his life when millions of voters presented him on his 55th birthday with the presidency of the United States.
Nov. 3, 1920
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County went Democratic as usual in yesterday’s election. Cox, for President, had a majority of 606 votes over Senator Harding, the Republican nominee and Representative Thomas W. Harrison of Winchester carried the county by 561 majority over his opponent, State Senator John Paul of Harrisonburg.
Nov. 3, 1920
In the city of Winchester the entire Democratic ticket was successful in the largest vote ever recorded in the city. Governor Cox carried Winchester by 196 majority, while Hon. T.W. Harrison for Congress received a majority of 74 over the Republican candidate, John Paul.
Nov. 3, 1920
Carter Glass of Virginia, appointed to fill out the unexpired term of the late Senator Martin of Virginia, was elected for a full term by an overwhelming majority, his opponent, J.R. Pollard, a Negro lawyer of Richmond, running as an Independent, polling a negligible vote.
Nov. 3, 1920
Hundreds of Winchester and Frederick County people gathered at The Star office last night and heard the election returns, which were received over the Associated Press wire.
Rooms on the first and second floors of The Star office were crowded from early in the evening until long after midnight. Special telephones had been installed by The Star for the purpose of giving out the news to all who called for it.
The patience of the young ladies at the central offices of the two local telephone companies in handling the calls, which were almost constant for seven hours or more was put to the test, but they proved themselves fully equal to the task.
Nov. 3, 1920
The remains of Private Charles H. Willis, colored, of this city, who died in France while serving with the Army, are expected to reach this city this afternoon or tomorrow. The body will be taken probably to the home of his father Joseph Willis and after services will be interred in Orrick Cemetery.
Young Willis was working in Pittsburgh when he entered the Army and was serving in Company D, 506th Engineers. He died on Sept 4, 1918.
It is expected that members of the local colored post of the American Legion, which was named in honor of the deceased, the Charles H. Willis Post, will attend the funeral.
Nov. 4, 1920
Mr. Boyd R. Richards, the well-known Frederick County fruit grower and apple exporter, said today he had placed an order with Stark Brothers of Louisiana, Mo., for 30,000 apple trees, which are to be planted this fall and early next spring. This is perhaps the largest single order for fruit trees that has been placed in this section and the invoice price for the order amounts to over $22,000, it was stated.
Mr. Richards said most of the trees will be planted on the land known as the Dr. Miller estate, south of Winchester, which was sold to Mr. Richards several months ago, and which had been in the Miller family over 100 years.
Nov. 4, 1920
On behalf of the kindness to animals movement over 1500 pupils of the Handley schools paraded the streets of Winchester this afternoon making one of the unique and pleasing spectacles ever witnessed here.
The pupils were led by the Citizens Band, the corps of High School cadets, the City School Board, the teaching staff of the schools and ladies in automobiles, members of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
In the line of march were scores of all sorts of animals and pets, canary birds, chickens, rabbits and dogs while others led or rode ponies. A billy goat was led in the parade but he became unruly and wanted to butt some of the paraders. Two dogs wanted to fight, and some of the cats looked scared, but all of them were no doubt happy for the occasion.
Nov. 4, 1920
DETROIT, Mich. — One seat in the State Senate, two sheriff’s offices and seven lesser county offices were given to women in Tuesday’s election in Michigan, according to returns made available today. All the successful candidates were Republicans.
Nov. 6, 1920
In the official canvass of the vote on Tuesday in Winchester, Debs, Socialist for President, received 18 votes; Watkins, Prohibition candidate for president received 4 votes, while Christensen, Labor-Farmer candidate got 2 votes.
Nov. 6, 1920
75 years ago
W.O. Thomas Jr. has been granted permission to operate a public dance hall at the Dew Drop Inn located on the Berryville Pike near Winchester.
Nov. 2, 1945
Members of the Winchester-Frederick County War Memorial Association stated today that an announcement concerning the location of the war memorial community center should be made soon and that campaign headquarters would be opened Monday in the Northern Virginia Power Company building at 14 N. Loudoun St.
A goal of $150,000 in cash is the minimum which the War Memorial Association hopes to raise during the current Victory Loan bond drive.
Nov. 2, 1945
Release of information by the Navy and Army on the heretofore secret operation of radio-controlled aircraft makes it possible to disclose that a local Naval officer has been engaged in the project.
Lt.-Commander Norman E. Cooper, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Norma E. Cooper of 449 N. Braddock St., this city, has been working on the Ghost Hellcat project, a radio controlled version of the famous Navy fighter plane.
Nov. 3, 1945
Monday night, Nov. 12, at the Winchester Armory, Don Patton and his popular Square Dance Band, which to date has been augmented to more than twenty musicians, with still more expected, will occupy one end of the dance floor.
At the other end will be Otie Kibler and his Diplomats now augmented to nearly 50 musicians. Each orchestra will alternate in playing a half-hour each session.
Nov. 7, 1945
50 years ago
U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Jr. garnered a huge vote plurality in his home area yesterday as he swept easily to victory throughout the state in his bid for re-election as an Independent candidate.
In Winchester and Frederick and Clarke Counties, he captured 75 percent of the total of 11,647 votes cast in the Senate race, winning all four of Winchester precincts, all 21 of Frederick County’s and all four of Clarke County’s.
Nov. 4, 1970
25 years ago
Gov. George Allen and his Republican allies failed on Tuesday in their drive to wrest control of the Virginia legislature from the long-dominant Democrats despite making significant gains in the Senate, which was deadlocked at 20-20.
Nov. 8, 1995
Del. Beverly J. Sherwood, R-Frederick County, pulled nearly 70 percent of the vote Tuesday, winning her second term to the General Assembly.
Nov. 8, 1995
