100 years ago
A new "silent" policeman, taking the place of other devices that have been knocked down and wrecked by automobiles, was placed at the intersection of Main and Piccadilly streets this morning. It is a large block of cement, through which a rod runs, and on top are blue and red sign boards, one indicating the direction tourists can take for Martinsburg, W.Va., and Hagerstown, Md., and the other gives the route to Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Frederick, Md.
Jan. 3, 1922
The work of building attractive homes on Gray Avenue, which is being developed by Joseph B. Newlin and A.J. Oates, real estate operators, is to begun as soon as lot owners can complete arrangements with contractors.
It was said at the office of Newlin and Co. that laying of sewer and water pipes will be started as early as possible. The property was sold to Messrs. Newlin and Oates by Capt. Robert L. Gray. The firm has sold 17 lots on the east and west sides of Gray Avenue and three others on National Avenue.
Jan. 3, 1922
An organization meeting of the Virginia Valley Orchard Co. was held yesterday at the company's offices in the Shenandoah Valley National Bank building.
The company was chartered last spring and will develop orchards and orchard property in Frederick County and adjoining counties.
The company has purchased the Dr. C.O. Miller estate, along the Valley Pike, south of Winchester, containing over 500 acres, and over 400 acres of land have been planted in varieties of trees.
Jan. 4, 1922
The Rev. George Carter, a well-known minister of the colored Baptist Church, who was for many years pastor of the Mount Carmel Church on South Braddock Street, died early this morning at Luray.
The Rev. Carter was in the seventieth year of his age and leaves his second wife and several sons and daughters. His first wife died a number of years ago.
The clergyman had a wide acquaintance among both white and colored people of Winchester and was regarded as a faithful pastor and earnest and conscientious church worker.
He went to Luray shortly before Christmas, it was said, to hold a series of meetings, and was stricken with paralysis a day or two ago.
Jan. 4, 1922
Formal transfer of the Boy Scout building on North Main street, from L. Marshal Baker to Robert Y. Conrad Post 21, American Legion, for a cash consideration of $20,000, was announced this afternoon.
Robert Y. Conrad Post is said to enjoy the distinction of being perhaps the most progressive and is the only post in Virginia owning its home or club house.
In addition to being the home of the American Legion, the building will be the meeting place and barracks of Company I. Second Infantry, Virginia National Guard; meeting place of the headquarters company of the third battalion, Second Infantry; the Boy Scouts, and use of the swimming pool and the gymnasium will be granted frequently to members of the Girl's Athletic Association and students of Fort Loudoun Seminary.
Jan. 7, 1922
CHICAGO — Declaring that America was being "slowly but surely weaned" of the liquor habit, Federal Prohibition Director Roy A. Haynes arrived in Chicago today surrounded by a cordon of secret service operatives. He declared his department was "going to kill the evil at the root," and that slowly prohibition was coming into its own.
Jan. 7, 1922
At the regular meeting of council, Mr. M.B. Whiting, representing the Standard Gas and Oil Supply Co. of Clifton Forge, asked permission of council to erect a 15,000-gallon oil or gas tank at a point along the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad tracks, in the northeast section, between the plants of the Standard Oil Co. and the Texas Oil Co. At the same time, Mr. Whiting requested permission to erect a filling station, where automobiles may drive in and out and have their tanks filled with gasoline, at the corner of Cork Street and Indian Alley.
Strong opposition to the proposal to erect the filling station immediately developed. A list of 17 names of residents and property-owners in the vicinity was read, eight of them being in favor of the establishment of the filling station and nine being opposed to it. Included in the list of those in favor was Mr. E.L. Henry, the brother of Mr. J.H. Henry, the leader of the fight against the proposal.
Jan. 7, 1922
WASHINGTON— Poison gas as an instrument of warfare was outlawed today by Great Britain, Japan, France, Italy and the United States, who, through their representatives in the Washington conference, approved the American proposal to prohibit the use of that weapon.
Jan. 7, 1922
STEPHENS CITY — The colored people of this place are to be congratulated on their new school building just completed and now occupied by their school. It is a very imposing structure, which cost about $3,000. It is said to be the finest rural school building in the valley.
Jan. 10, 1922
75 years ago
Winchester has succeeded passing another year without any highway fatalities.
While the city escaped without any fatalities in 1946, nine deaths were attributed to highway accidents in Frederick County over the past 12 months.
Jan. 3, 1947
Water pumped during December by the city totaled 78,133,200 gallons bringing the total for the year to 894,829,200 gallons, an all time high.
Rouss Spring, Shawnee Spring, Old Town Spring and Fay Spring were all used during 1946.
Fay spring was developed in 1942 as an auxiliary supply, but it was brought out at the January council meeting that for the past two months the entire supply of water available has been used. The reservoir capacity is three million gallons, slightly over a day's supply.
An additional reservoir is among the new building projects planned by the city, but it was pointed out by council members that with the city's continued growth and the establishment of additional industries Winchester will have to start looking for an additional supply of water.
City Manager S. Lee Grant pointed out in submitting his report of water consumption that 1946 was a drought year with the shortage of water approaching the 1930 drought.
Jan. 9, 1947
RICHMOND— Governor Tuck sent to the Legislature today with his endorsement a bill to prohibit the handling of snakes at any public gathering in Virginia - a measure aimed at curbing cult exhibitions that have resulted in several deaths in the Southwest Virginia area.
Jan. 9, 1947
50 years ago
It was really a Happy New Year in the James Shanholtz home this year. Their first child, a daughter, Pamela Dawn, was born at 12:39 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. She weighed in at five pounds, 15 ounces. She will be going home soon with her mother, Margaret, and her father to their home at 605 S. Kent St.
Jan. 4, 1972
Richard Chapman, president and general manager of Clarke Chrysler-Plymouth Inc., has announced that the company will be in its new facilities tomorrow.
The firm's all-new garage and showroom is located approximately one mile east of Winchester on Rt.7, just beyond Interstate 81.
The firm previously known as Clarke County Motors, was started in 1950 by Mr. Chapman's father, Calvin Chapman.
Jan. 10, 1972
25 years ago
Remembrances of the worst snowstorm to hit Virginia in 35 years were set even further back in the minds of area residents over the weekend, as temperatures soared past the 70-degree mark.
As the warm, orange glow beat down Sunday, warm-weather merchants got a shot in the arm with additional customers in search of gardening tools, ice cream, and outdoor lunches.
Jan. 6, 1997
