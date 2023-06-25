100 years ago
The dance committee of the local order of Moose announced today that plans for the big outdoor dance next Friday evening are nearing completion.
The music would be furnished by the Marine Band Orchestra and the block on Market Street between Rouss Avenue and Water Street would be roped off and the street would be attractively decorated with electric lights galore and bunting.
June 20, 1923
The most violent electric storm of the summer passed over Winchester early on Saturday night and lightning struck several buildings in the city doing only slight damage however.
A bolt struck one of the columns supporting the bell tower at the John Kerr School building at Market and Cork Streets and shattered it. The bell within the tower at the same instant sounded its own doom as it tolled once when the bolt struck the tower.
Observers stated that another bolt struck the spire surmounting the steeple of Grace Lutheran church, which is the tallest steeple in town. The bolt did no damage, however.
June 25, 1923
75 years ago
An explosion of gaseous mixture in the Loudoun Street basement of Raylass Department Store at 10:15 a.m. today injured 18 persons, four seriously; did severe damage to the interior of the three-story brick and steel structure, and destroyed or damaged store goods and equipment.
The H.C. Sheetz clothing store next door to Raylass and Anderson grocery across the street were damaged. Plate glass windows at Newberry's store, also across the street, were blown out.
Most seriously injured are Assistant manager Lawrence Owens and Chris Spanos of the Raylass store personnel. Both are severely burned. They were in the basement, to which fire was confined following the blast. Spanos was found nude, his clothing having been burned off or stripped from him by the explosion.
Two others seriously injured were released from debris and carried out on stretchers. They were women.
All the 18 injured were taken to Memorial Hospital.
Fire in the basement timbers was not extensive and soon was extinguished by fire companies. The front windows of the first floor were blown outward.
The force of the blast lifted a 40-foot section of the first floor flooring nearest the main entrance. The heavy 2x12 wooden joists and the floorboards settled back to within two feet of the original position.
Traveling up a well in the center of the store, the force of the explosion extended through the second and third floors, blowing out the windows. Portions of the first floor ceiling were torn loose.
A test of the steel pillars supporting the front and center of the store showed them to be intact. The front wall is also sound.
June 23, 1948
Lawrence E. Owens, 23, assistant manager of Raylass store, became the first fatality from yesterday's explosion when he died at 7:50 last night at Winchester Memorial Hospital.
Dazed and fatally burned in the basement blast, his skin and clothing fused and hanging from him in sheets, his instinct to escape and get help was so strong that he performed the feat of walking and guiding himself and talking although he had come from a furnace.
He suffered complete body burns and lapsed into a coma shortly after being admitted at the hospital. His parents were at his bedside when he died.
Mrs. Owens, the former Miss Colleen Hottle, was also a hospital patient when her husband succumbed. She had to be hospitalized for shock.
Owens was in the basement at the time of the explosion and flash fire. Ten minutes later he staggered out of the wreckage and collapsed. Rescue workers helped him into the car of Ralph Hengeveld who rushed him to the hospital. He refused aid in getting out of the car, saying that he was alright.
Owens was born in Stephenson, a son of Charles J. and Lucy Hoover Owens but had lived on Anderson Avenue here since his marriage.
For 31 months during the late war he served in Europe with an anti-aircraft unit. Upon discharge he returned to his former employment at Raylass.
In addition to his wife and parents, Owens leaves five sisters, Pauline, Betty, Dorothy, Helen and Ruth Owens all at home.
June 24, 1948
50 years ago
The proposed new elementary school in the Stephens City area will be named the Bass-Hoover Elementary School in honor of Charles E. Bass and H. Denis Hoover.
Bass is retiring June 30 after being chairman of the Frederick County School Board for 27 years. Hoover has been principal of the Stephens City Elementary School since 1950.
June 23, 1973
25 years ago
The pavement looks like it's melting.
The high's today are expected to reach the upper 90s with a heat index of 105 degrees, which takes into account the high humidity.
June 26, 1998
