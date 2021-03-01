100 years ago
Dr. A.C. Swimley has sold the double house on North Braddock Street near the United Brethren Church to Mr. Edward Peer. The latter will continue to occupy one of the houses as a residence. The price paid was $4,000.
Feb. 23, 1921
Mr. Charles H. Harper held the lucky number which drew the new Ford touring car at the drawing at the Empire last night. The car was chanced off for the benefit of the Sarah Zane Fire Company’s truck fund.
Nearly 4,000 tickets were sold and after paying for the car, the company has a nice profit toward the truck.
It is said Mr. Harper, who is in the automobile business, held only one ticket but that was sufficient to “bring home the bacon” or rather the Ford. He was immediately offered $500 for the car but refused the offer.
Feb. 23, 1921
WASHINGTON — Ten additional cases of sleeping sickness in this city were reported today to the health department. Since January 1 there have been 227 cases and 56 deaths.
Feb. 23, 1921
The first indoor athletic and swimming meet ever held in this city will be when the junior members of the Martinsburg Y.M.C.A. will lineup against the junior members of the Boy Scouts of America at the Armory building on Saturday at 7 p.m. The swimming races will take place in the big swimming pool at the Scout building.
Feb. 25, 1921
Levi Miller, one of the few colored men regularly enlisted in the Confederate army during the Civil War and the recipient of a Confederate pension from the state of Virginia, died this morning at his home at Opequon, this county, after an illness of about two months, from heart failure.
Born in Rockbridge County over 80 years ago, Levi came to Frederick County after the war and worked at Rock Enon Springs at the heyday of its popularity as a summer resort.
He was a water dipper at the springs; he dipped the cold sparkling spring water from the springs and handed it to the guests all day long.
After over 20 years there he then purchased a little tract of land at Opequon where he has since lived. Last year his orchard crop was sold for $1,000.
He never married, but usually lived alone except when some of his nephews and nieces came to visit.
Feb. 25, 1921
The Winchester and Western Railroad is near completion to Wardensville, W.Va. The track is laid to the big bridge across the Great Cacapon river about one-half mile this side of the Wardensville depot. The bridge is about completed and the track will be laid in the village as soon as the weather will permit.
The company has installed a passenger service which is unique and it is predicted by competent persons that it may revolutionize the passenger service on short line railroads. This new service is simply a beautiful new motor car propelled by gasoline. It seats 34 passengers comfortably and is well heated and electrically lighted.
Feb. 26, 1921
BERRYVILLE — A large black bear, lean and lanky, made an unsuccessful attempt to break into the Clarke County jail here a few nights ago. Tom Lupton, son of the jailer, said he was awakened by the rattling of chains. He seized a .22 caliber rifle and when he discovered all was well in the cells he opened a door into the jail yard and was confronted by a bear. When the rifle cracked, the bear jumped, slightly stung and made a beeline for an alley, through which it disappeared.
An investigation showed that the bear had been clawing at the kitchen door and had devoured all the waste that had been dumped into the garbage can the preceding evening.
The bear, which had a chain around its neck, is thought to have wandered from Charles Town, W.Va., where one has been on exhibition for some time.
Feb. 26, 1921
Ernest D. Jones, a Shepherdstown farmer, desires the services of an eagle-eyed sharpshooter to bring down once and for all a pair of bold bald eagles which have been making raids on lambs and fowl in that section.
The eagles have carried off several lambs and many chickens, Mr. Jones said, and they are becoming bolder all the time.
Feb. 28, 1921
Efforts to organize a branch here of the Ku Klux Klan were reported today as meeting with more success than the promoters had at first anticipated.
Considerable secrecy surrounds the activities of the men who launched the movement locally, but it was learned that a large number of men, some of whom served in the army during the world war, had indicated their desire to become members.
March 1, 1921
75 years ago
The Eagles Club voted last night to purchase the Hansbrough property, located at 123 N. Braddock St., this city, at a meeting held at the present Eagles Club at 211 N. Loudoun St.
It is understood that the purchase price for the property is $45,000.
The Braddock Street property is owned by Mrs. Garland M. Hansbrough, widow of the late Garland Hansbrough, who was a partner in the firm of Hansbrough and Carter, in this city.
Feb. 26, 1946
The measles epidemic which developed in Winchester during the past 10 days is continuing without abatement. Although the epidemic is no longer considered a mild one, it has not yet reached alarming proportions.
Feb. 27, 1946
A torch Light Parade will be the feature of the Winchester Firemen’s first night participation in this year’s Festival it was determined at last night’s meeting in the Sarah Zane Hall. More than 200 marchers will carry brightly illuminated torches, it was decided by the planning committee.
Feb. 28, 1946
Mr. Groundhog was trying to regain some prestige as a weather prognosticator here today after a high of 72 yesterday and 71 on Tuesday.
It was colder, the mercury standing at 38 at midmorning, but there was no extremely cold wave in sight.
Temperatures were normal to above in most of the country.
Feb. 28, 1946
John K. Cupp, who has been driving for Noonan’s Taxi in this city for about five years, has announced that he is now operating a taxi business of his own. Present offices are located at his home, 1321 S. Loudoun St.
March 1, 1946
50 years ago
Clarke County schools apparently are the hardest hit in the area by the flu type illnesses which have been sweeping the state.
At Clarke County High School 16 percent of the student body was absent on Tuesday and 13 percent today.
Absenteeism also was high at Cooley Elementary School where the rate has been about 14 percent for the past three days.
Feb. 25, 1971
25 years ago
When the Free Medical Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley opened 10 years ago, it was one of only five such clinics in Virginia.
Today, the number of clinics offering medical treatment to the uninsured and people who can’t afford health care has grown to 32 statewide.
The clinic began in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in October 1986, with a handful of volunteers-a half dozen doctors, 20 nurses and a couple of pharmacists, according to director Jean Lee.
Ten years later the list of active volunteers has grown to 168.
Feb. 24, 1996
