100 years ago
When people around Winchester came down town this morning many citizens noticed placards nailed to trees containing the Creed of the Ku Klux Klan. The Creed was beautifully printed on heavy cardboard in black and red letters being 12X24 inches in dimensions.
No one could be found today who had seen the placards being posted but it is presumed that they were put up during the night. One of them was shoved under the front door of The Star business office.
Feb. 23, 1922
The work of rebuilding old Bethel Church in the county is proceeding.The corner-stone was placed in position yesterday, the anniversary of the birth of the Father of his Country.
No ceremonies attended the laying of the cornerstone, however, but special exercises may be expected when the church is dedicated.
Feb. 23, 1922
WASHINGTON — Replacement of marine guards by a special recruited force of men from the department is now being carried out by the Post Office Department, it was stated today by postal officials.
Officials said it was expected that within a short time all marines now engaged in guarding the mails will be withdrawn. The civilian guards are being carefully selected and will form a permanent service, it was asserted.
Feb. 25, 1922
BERRYVILLE — Disgusted with the dirty streets and unkempt appearance of Berryville, seat of historic and aristocratic Clarke County, Lloyd Williams Post of the American Legion has voted to give the town a thorough mopping up early this spring. The former doughboys say that at the command of “Lets go!” the dirt will begin to fly. All they ask is the loan of wagons and trucks and moral support; they will do the rest and make the county seat spic and span. Legionaires also intend to wage a vigorous fight early this spring with kerosene against mosquitoes.
The Legion took its action on the suggestion offered by Dr. Ralph Snapp.
Feb. 25, 1922
The Rotary Club of Winchester celebrated the 17th anniversary of Rotary with an elaborate banquet at Hotel Jack Friday night. The dining hall was tastefully decorated with the colors of the 24 nations now represented in International Rotary. The attendance was limited to members of the local club, each of whom was accompanied by a Rotary Ann.
Feb. 27, 1922
WORCESTER, Mass. — The proposal from the American Legion, that the Grand Army of the Republic honor the memory of Gen. Robert E. Lee by celebrating his birthday, Jan. 19, has been turned down by George H. Ward Post, GA.R.
Commander Carlin, speaking for the post, declared that because Lee resigned his commission in the United States Army and then devoted four years of his life in trying to split the nation by fighting the federal government, it was a poor example to the youth of the nation to lionize him.
Feb. 27, 1922
On the motion of Sheriff Luther Pannett made yesterday in the Circuit Court of Frederick County, Noble Whitacre was appointed a deputy sheriff of the county. Deputy Whitacre will look after the enforcement of the law, particularly in the northern section of the county.
Feb. 28, 1922
75 years ago
According to an Associated Press Dispatch, Harry K. Thaw, a former resident of this city, is critically ill of a heart attack, nearly 41 years after his shooting of Stanford White became an early twentieth century sensation.
White was shot June 25, 1906, as he sat alone on the roof garden of Old Madison Square Garden, celebrating the opening of one of his major architectural successes.
Thaw, who a year earlier had married Evelyn Nesbit, a chorus girl, burst upon the scene and fired three shots which took White’s life.
The son of a railroad official from whom he inherited an estate estimated at $40,000,000 Thaw was tried twice of White’s slaying. At the first trial he pleaded the “unwritten law,” the first time such a defense gained nationwide attention. On his second trial he was acquitted of murder but was declared insane.
Feb. 22, 1947
Plans are going ahead rapidly for improving the business property on the southwest corner of Loudoun and Boscawen streets recently leased by James R. Wilkins, Rt. 1 Winchester.
The building at present is occupied by Giuliani’s Fruit Market and Carpenter’s Barber Shop.
Feb. 22, 1947
The Virginia Department of Highways was throwing all available equipment and men today into a fight with drifting snow in an effort to keep the main highways open.
The temperature in the city continued well under freezing, dropping down to 17 last night.
Feb. 22, 1947
The colorful, trouble-brimmed life of Harry K. Thaw, 76, ended Saturday night at his home at Miami Beach, Fla., as the result of a heart attack suffered a week ago.
Mr. Thaw was a former resident of this city and lived here at his home “Kennelworth,” located on the Martinsburg Pike, from the early 1930’s until he sold his home during the war. He was a member of the Rouss Fire Company.
Much that is known about Thaw was written into the record early in the century following the shooting of Stanford White, nationally known architect, which resulted from the alleged relations between White and the former chorus girl, Evelyn Nesbit, before her marriage to Thaw.
Thaw was twice committed to insane asylums after White was killed. He spent nearly a million dollars to prevent commitment the first time and made a spectacular escape to Canada.
Thaw’s youthful, stormy romance with Evelyn Nesbit, his only wife, was so buried in the past that the former showgirl was unnamed today in the list of survivors. Nor was the name of Russell K. Thaw, Miss Nesbit’s son, whose parentage he contested, listed as a survivor.
Feb. 24, 1947
Approximately 60 percent of the secondary roads in Frederick County are now open, but a “whole lot” of school bus routes are still closed and many which have been plowed have only one-way traffic in some places.
Feb. 26, 1947
BERRYVILLE — Edward Stough announced today that he has sold the Clarke Five and Ten Cent store here to E.E. Rohr of Manassas. Rohr, who, along with his father L.S. Rohr of Front Royal own such stores in Manassas, Leesburg, Herndon and Front Royal.
Feb. 28, 1947
50 years ago
With all public schools in the area open for the first time in a week, there was a forecast for more snow tonight.
Frederick County students went back to classes today after a four day weather holiday. Clarke County pupils returned yesterday and Winchester on Wednesday.
Feb. 25, 1972
25 years ago
Researchers for the first time have cloned an adult mammal, a controversial feat that could presage the ability to clone human beings.
The startling achievement, long thought to be biologically impossible, was accomplished with sheep — the first of which, named Dolly, was born in July in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The researchers said there was no reason in principle why the surprisingly simple technique they used could not be applied to human cells.
Feb. 24, 1997
