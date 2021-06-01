100 years ago
The dates for the next Winchester fair have been fixed for September 20 through 23 in order not to conflict with the dates of the Woodstock fair.
At the present time, at one end of the exhibit hall, there is being erected a large stage on which will be seen some of the finest vaudeville numbers appearing on the Keith circuit. The entire lower floor will be artistically decorated and will be named
“The Hall of Spring.” There will be dancing every afternoon and evening.
Arrangements have been completed for a children’s day, the evening of which will be taken up by a magnificent pageant, which will be illuminated by Paine’s fireworks. One of the outstanding features will be a world-famous death defying loop.
May 25, 1921
“Mail Early and Often” is a new slogan that has been adopted by the Post office Department and put into effect at the Winchester post office by Postmaster J.W. Sibert, who calls on businessmen generally of this city to cooperate.
It was pointed out that the number of letters mailed between 5 and 5:30 in the afternoon is so large that it is next to impossible to work up the mail for the evening trains. It therefore causes a delay which results in a late delivery of mail at its destination. By mailing earlier in the afternoon prompt delivery is assured.
May 25, 1921
The tenth annual meeting of the Shenandoah Valley Dental Association was held this afternoon in the lecture hall of the Handley Library.
The attendance, it was announced at noon, would be around 85, including members of the Dental profession from all sections of the Valley of Virginia.
A banquet is to be held this evening at the Elks Club.
The program committee consists of Dr. B.M. Knight, Dr. E.C. Yost and Dr. W.D. Myers, all of Winchester. Dr. George H. Heist of this city is chairman of the committee on entertainment.
May 26, 1921
The community picture of “Winchester, The Queen City of the Valley,” which was presented by the Chamber of Commerce at the Empire theater last evening, was shown before one of the largest audiences ever assembled in that playhouse.
One of the most artistic bits of the film was the picture of the main industry-apples. The orchards, pictured from a high point, extended for miles, while the cold storage plants easily convinced the spectator of their size.
The model of the Handley School was also shown. Other features of the production were many prominent citizens of the city, as well as the public schools, the Shenandoah Valley Academy and Fort Loudoun Seminary. One section of the film showed the activities of the Boys Scouts.
May 27, 1921
Tribute to the men of the United States Army who made the supreme sacrifice on Civil War Battlefields in and around Winchester and others who gave up their lives during the world war, and who rest under the sod of the United States National Military Cemetery here, was paid at memorial exercises this afternoon.
There are over 5,000 United States soldiers buried in the National Cemetery of Winchester and the work of decorating these graves with American flags was done Saturday by Captain Phillips, the new superintendent, who is a world war veteran. He and his assistants placed a flag at each grave and they also decorated the monuments with the national colors.
May 30, 1921
75 years ago
The Retail Merchants Association announced today that Wednesday noon closing during the summer months of June, July, and August would get underway Monday, June 3.
May 25, 1946
First veterans to solo at the Winchester airport in flight training offered under the G.I. Bill of Rights by the Valley Airways Inc. were William and Paul Ensogna. Other veterans who soloed shortly after the Engosna brothers were J.B. Farrell, Lewis Dodson, Richard Pollard, Russell Dunlap and Herbert Holliday.
George Scheder, airport manager, said twenty-seven veterans, all of them learning to fly on Piper Cubs and Aeronica Champions, were taking the flight training.
May 28, 1946
Frank S. Miller, owner of a barbershop on West Boscawen Street, has opened a subdivision out of 135 acres of land he purchased from the Winchester Golf Club about a year ago which fronts on the Millwood Pike just east of the old airport.
The land, which lies east and south of the Golf Club, is part of the Hollingsworth estate.
May 28, 1946
The Dean Hudson band, which is appearing at the Winchester Armory tonight, beginning at 10, at the dance sponsored by the Winchester Junior Board of Trade will feature Frances Colwell, known nationally as the Florida Songbird.”
May 29, 1946
The fact that observance of Memorial Day began in Virginia immediately after the War Between the States seems fairly well established. Spreading to the north and west, all forty-eight states now observe Memorial Day.
One Legend of the day’s beginning and eventual adoption in other states goes back to Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg in 1865 when a northern officer, a General Logan, noticed women placing flowers on Confederate soldiers’ graves. He is credited with saying “I will ask that the custom be adopted in the North.”
Originally, however, the North observed the day as Decoration Day, later changing the name of the holiday to Memorial Day as in the South.
May 30, 1946
50 years ago
Walkers for Development in the Winchester community Saturday raised approximately $10,000 to fight hunger, build low-cost housing, and help construct a one-room school house, a Walk spokesman estimated today.
A total of 462 walkers and 14 runners completed the 25.1-mile Walk for Development sponsored by Winchester-Frederick County youth and the American Freedom from Hunger Foundation, and scores of others walked a portion of the course.
Saturday’s Walk, which was called “Solely for Others,” got underway about 7:30 a.m. at the Winchester-McCormac Amphitheater. By 10:45 a.m. Handley sophomore and cross-country runner Mike Blye had finished the 25.1 mile trek. He was followed by James Wood senior and tracker Scott Luttrell, then by Charles Miller, Bob Green, John Troxel and Allen Carwile, all Handley students.
May 24, 1971
25 years ago
The excited chatter of students about to leave for summer vacation filled Stonewall Elementary School one last time Friday afternoon.
In July, the 55-year-old Frederick County school will be demolished to make way for a new Stonewall.
Stonewall students are starting their vacation 11 days earlier than the rest of the county so crews can begin dismantling the brick building on U.S. 11 North in Clearbrook.
The 440 youngsters have been going to school an extra half hour each day since January to compensate for the lost time.
May 25, 1996
