100 years ago
The Fairmont Creamery Co., the home office of which is in Omaha, Neb., and has factories and stores in many states, will open a store here soon at 216 North Main Street under the supervision of H.D. Albin. It is the company’s first store in the state of Virginia.
April 10, 1923
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Children’s rum parties and pajama frolics of boys and girls from Bloomington’s leading families in homes from which parents were absent for the evening will not be aired in court, it was predicted today, as State’s Attorney Martin has his version of moonshine orgies in the high schools.
Sons and daughters of prominent families poured through his office in a steady stream to explain what they knew about the revels laid bare in reports turned over to the state’s attorney by two federal investigators, who have been working here several weeks.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Martin ordered a series of raids which netted 35 arrests. The carnival of juvenile delinquency reported by government investigators led to raids on two small hotels, where girls of high school age had registered and entertained men at liquor parties in their rooms.
County authorities indicated that the high school children involved will be released on probation.
April 10, 1923
For many years the Rev. Noel J. Allen of Fairfax County has fought a crusade against hawks, owls and crows, feathered enemies to the songbird, quail and barnyard fowl. To enlist systematic cooperation throughout the rural sections Mr. Allen hit upon the plan of offering prizes to the citizen killing the greatest number of hawks and owls in certain counties. Four crows are equal in the contest to one hawk or owl.
April 11, 1923
The Washington Star contains an article by Mr. Cornelius Baldwin Hite, on the first memorial day, in which he shows that the custom of decorating soldiers’ graves with flowers originated in Winchester.
In this connection it might be said that the late Mrs. Philip Williams, wife of one of Winchester and Virginia’s distinguished lawyers, was the first person to suggest the strewing of flowers upon the graves of Confederate soldiers, and under her management Winchester was the first place it was ever done.
April 12, 1923
While the Winchester Presbytery was holding its regular spring meeting in Keyser, W.Va., this week, three members of the Ku Klux Klan, wearing the regulation white robes and hoods, entered the Presbyterian Church and walked deliberately from the Sunday school room to the auditorium and presented the local pastor with an envelope. They said nothing and departed as quietly as they entered.
A press dispatch from Keyser stated that the pastor was more than delighted with the contents of the beautifully written letter, because of the sentiment it expressed and also because the envelope contained $50 for his own personal use.
April 14, 1923
Little if any damage was done Saturday night and Sunday morning to the commercial apple orchards of the Winchester fruit district by reason of the snowfall and below-freezing temperatures, according to W.S. Hough, entomologist, in charge of the field laboratory here.
The official thermometer at the laboratory registered 28 degrees above zero yesterday morning. None of the apple trees in this section are in bloom and it was said only such fruit as has blossomed was injured.
April 16, 1923
SEAFORD, Del.— While fishing in Williams’ Lake here, Mr. and Mrs. Urias Taylor of this town had a thrilling experience. They ran their boat close to shore for better fishing and anchored on what they thought was a log.
In a short time the boat began to sway, and Mr. Taylor discovered they had anchored upon a large snake. The only part of the snake he could see was the tail which he grabbed with his hand and after a hard struggle managed to pull the snake from under the boat, throwing it up on the shore.
The snake did not show any fight, as it was in a state of coma, and about to shed its skin. The reptile measured 6 feet, 7 inches in length and 10 inches in circumference.
April 16, 1923
The Winchester Baseball Club will hold a big masque ball at Jordan Springs on the night of Tuesday May 1. Arrangements are being made by John Barr and Russell Potts.
The dance will be different from the usual ones. Prizes will be awarded for the best looking costume, the most original costume, and best dancing couple. Admission price will be $2.50 a couple.
Tickets will be placed on sale at The Dugout, Winchester Pharmacy, Greek Restaurant, Newlin and Potts and the Gift Shop.
During the evening the Melodic Quartette of this city will entertain with their original songs. Music will be rendered by the Original Virginia Syncopators.
April 17, 1923
75 years ago
Middletown High School, off the State accredited list the past two years because of a drop in high school enrollment, has been accredited for the current school term, according to principal H. Dennis Hoover.
Present enrollment at the school is 365, including 85 in the high school grades. There are 13 members on the faculty.
The Middletown high school was built in 1909 and was one of the first of 10 original agricultural high schools built out of state funds at the turn of the century.
An agriculture and home economics department has been added in a separate building since the original school was built.
April 9, 1948
The new Western Auto Associate store, owned and operated by J.M. Polen Jr., opened for business today in the building formerly occupied by Bailey and Goodman appliances, 209 North Loudoun St.
Dick Brockman, who managed the Piccadilly Street Western Auto store which closed during the war, will be associated with the new store.
April 10, 1948
Winchester common council last night at the request of a delegation from the Lions club, approved the adoption of daylight saving time in the city effective 1 p.m. May 2 and continuing until 1 p.m. Sept. 26.
Sibert Smith was the only councilman to vote against the change. He stated that he had talked to a number of people yesterday at the farmers Livestock Exchange and that county citizens are against any change from standard time.
April 14, 1948
BOSTON — Five hard-earned trophies of Gretchen Merrill, 22-year-old national women’s figure skating champion, were stolen from her home last night.
The loss came only a few hours after Miss Merrill had been designated for crowning as queen Shenandoah XXI at the Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester.
One of her most coveted prizes — the first trophy she won when 12 years old — also was stolen.
April 15, 1948
Rhodes, Winchester’s new jewelry store, will open for business tomorrow at 21 West Boscawen St. The store will handle quality jewelry, crystal and china and will do watch and jewelry repair work and engraving.
The new store is located in the building formerly occupied by Berlin’s apothecary.
April 16, 1948
The Winchester chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous is now permanently located in its own cub room at the Royal Crown Cola building on Millwood Avenue.
April 17, 1948
50 years ago
Damage to local fruit crops continued as the temperature dipped to freezing again last night.
A low of 29 was recorded at the Fruit Research Laboratory and unofficial lows at sites around the area ranged from 21 to 27 degrees.
April 13, 1973
25 years ago
The Virginia Department of Transportation has restricted traffic on the westbound lane of Route 631 (Marlboro Road) for approximately four days to repair a sinkhole that opened Tuesday.
“That area is prone to sinkholes,” said Stephens City Administrator/Engineer Mike Kehoe.
The sinkhole, which is .45 miles west of U.S. 11 South, is just outside the town’s corporate limits.
Kehoe said there is another active sinkhole nearby the one that just opened, but the new one is on the right-of-way. Gas and telephone cables were exposed by the opening, as well as a water line.
April 16, 1998
