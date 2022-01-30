100 years ago
Influenza has always been widely mysterious in its operations. During the devastating epidemic of "flu," the Turks in Europe escaped because, it is said, they never removed their turbans. The medical faculty of Vienna officially declared that influenza was largely due to the practice of doffing hats in salutation in the streets. In suport of this contention, it was pointed out that the great majority of the victims were of the male sex.
Jan. 26, 1922
A number of cases of influenza have been reported in Winchester and vicinity during the last few days and belief was expressed this morning by some physicians that there may be another epidemic of the disease, but present indications were that the "flu" is appearing now in a much milder form than it was during the fall and winter of 1918-19.
Influenza and pneumonia continued to spread yesterday in Greater New York and health officers were taking steps to block further progress of a threatened epidemic.
Jan. 26, 1922
ARMEL — Armel school now has an enrollment of 42, comprising grades from 1 to 7, inclusive, and is progressing as well as could be expected with only one teacher in charge. The attendance is very regular, and it does seem, as there is a good two-room building, that the community is entitled to another teacher, which has been promised.
Jan. 27, 1922
James P. Reardon, well-known lawyer and commonwealth attorney for the city of Winchester, has sold his handsome brick residence property on the east side of South Washington Street, to Walter H. Bosserman of the wholesale merchandise firm of T.J. Cooper and Sons, it was announced today by the Win Realty Co., which made the deal. Mr. Bossermam, it was said, gets possession of the property next Aug. 1 The house was built five or six years ago by Mr. Reardon.
The same company announced the sale of a desirable building lot for Joseph H. Campbell to Joseph B. Hodgson of the firm of Hodgson and Brown. It is situated on the west side of South Stewart Street, adjoining the properties of W.C. Marshall and T. Russell Cather.
Jan. 28, 1922
In spite of the inability of the National Commander of the American Legion to be present as the principal speaker at the formal opening of the new home of Robert Y. Conrad Post 21 on Saturday night on account of the paralysis of railroad traffic by reason of the raging blizzard, the occasion was an immense and gratifying success, with more than three hundred men and women from this and other sections of the country present.
Jan. 30, 1922
BERRYVILLE — Miss Helen Dortch, member of a well-known Berryville family, was one of those killed in the Knickerbocker Theater disaster in Washington on Saturday night. Relatives here were notified early yesterday morning of the fate that had befallen Miss Dortch, and almost the whole community was stunned by the news.
Jan. 30, 1922
WASHINGTON — One hundred and four lives were lost in the Knickerbocker Theater on Saturday night, when the roof, weighted by more than two feet of snow, collapsed and buried portions of the house under a crushing blanket of concrete, plaster and steel.
The Knickerbocker was one of the newest and largest of the capital's motion picture houses, and was rated as one of the most exclusive, drawing its patronage from the northwest section in the vicinity of upper Connecticut Avenue.
Jan. 30, 1922
There will be submitted to council tonight, it is said, a proposition to divide the city into four wards instead of the two wards into which it is at present divided.
This change has been made necessary by reason of the fact that since the women were granted the ballot, the two wards of the town have been simply overwhelmed at the polls on election day because of the additional female voters.
Jan. 31, 1922
75 years ago
Immediately after publication of today's edition, The Star will be moved from its present site at 33 E. Boscawen St. one block east to the new location on the corner of Boscawen and Kent streets. Forty-one of The Star's 51 years have been spent at its present site.
Jan. 25, 1947
Winchester's 20th annual Apple Blossom Festival will be held on Thursday and Friday, May 1 and 2.
The announcement was made by Dr. P.W. Boyd, president, following a meeting of the festival directors.
After considerable discussion it was decided to fix a permanent date for subsequent festivals which, in the future, will be held on the Thursday and Friday nearest May 1.
Jan. 27, 1947
Workmen have started making alterations to the outside of the Walter D. Myers building at 21 W. Boscawen St., the first floor of which will be occupied by a drug store by March 15.
The new pharmacy will be opened by Edward P. Berlin of Berryville, who operated a drug store in that community for 15 years.
Dr. Myers, a local dentist, said today that Dr. E.C. Stuart Sr. will continue to occupy an office in the building but will move to the second floor. Dr. H.R. DuPuy, city coroner and local physician, the other first floor occupant, has announced that he will move his office to his home at 15 S. Stewart street until permanent arrangements are made. The changes are expected to be effective about Feb. 1 when workmen start on the interior of the building.
There will be no soda fountain.
Jan. 29 , 1947
The mercury rose to 72 degrees here this afternoon, the warmest Jan. 30 on record at the Winchester Research Laboratory.
Jan. 30, 1947
Two escaped convicts from a road camp in Floyd County, were captured in a pine thicket near Chestnut Grove yesterday by a posse of state and county officers.
Officers stated that the convicts, who escaped during the coldest spell of the winter, and had been hiding out in fields, had their feet frozen.
Acting on a tip that the two men were at the home of Lee Davis, about six miles north of Gainesboro, officers failed to apprehend the men there, but found them a short distance away hiding in a field of pines.
Officers stated they were attracted near the convicts hiding place by Lee Fawcett, Northern Virginia Light Co. employee, who was numbering poles. Fawcett, it was stated, had seen the two convicts and was squatting down watching them when seen by the officers from the road.
Thinking the Power Company employee was one of the men they wanted, officers quickly converged on him, surprising the two convicts nearby. The pair gave up without a struggle.
Jan. 31, 1947
New automobiles are still hard to find, but two local men hit the jackpot last night when they received 1946 cars for $1 each.
M.K. Shirkey, proprietor of the Golden Glow Restaurant, won the 1946 Chrysler sedan awarded by the Conrad-Hoover Post of the American Legion; and Richard F. Borden, former city policeman, now an inspector for the Division of Motor Vehicles, received a 1946 Chevrolet sedan given away by the Winchester Moose. Each man had only one ticket.
Jan. 31, 1947
50 years ago
The Jordan Springs hotel, built in 1894 as a health and pleasure resort, will soon be occupied by residents of Shalom et Benedictus, a rehabilitation facility for young drug addicts, who leased it from the Catholic order that has owned it since 1954.
The site has a long and colorful history, going back to the days when its sulphur springs were used by the Catawba Indians for annual gatherings. Its commercial value was soon recognized and the first of several hotels built in 1832. During the Civil War it was used as a military hospital by both sides, depending on who was in control at the time.
Jan. 28, 1972
25 years ago
RICHMOND — The House of Delegates has overwhelmingly approved legislation repealing a 1979 law allowing doctors to prescribe marijuana for cancer or glaucoma patients.
The bill by Del. Robert Marshall, R-Prince William, sailed through the House with an 86-13 vote on Thursday and now goes to the Senate.
Virginia's law was largely forgotten until California and Arizona passed similar measures.
Jan. 31, 1997
