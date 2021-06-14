100 years ago
A battle-scarred crowd of warriors — the front-line men in the big Sixth of June battle at the FairGrounds — assembled in police court yesterday evening and faced the eagle eye of Magistrate Worsley, dispenser of justice.
One of the noblest Romans of them all- Gilbert DeHaven of the county- was one of the greatest warriors in the crowd that staged a free-for-all fight during the racing on Monday afternoon. It was testified that DeHaven kicked "Toots" Compton in the face and displayed other belligerent activities during the scrimmage. Compton, however, declined to press this charge against him and Magistrate Worsley let him off with a fine and costs, which he paid.
Ellis Luttrell, of the county, deposited $5 and costs in the city's exchequer for an over indulgence in moonshine and a consequent hilarious mood.
Rosewell Painter, who also overindulged, concluded that the thing to do would be to drive his horse and buggy through the line of the parade on Memorial Day. He was thwarted three times in this laudable enterprise by Policeman Clark before the officer gathered him in. Magistrate Worsley imposed a fine of $3.50 and costs, which Mr. Painter paid without a murmur.
June 8, 1921
The Sarah Zane Fire Company announces it will hold some splendid races at the Fairgrounds on the Fourth of July. It was also decided to hold a big block dance in front of Hotel Jack on the night of the 4th.
It was announced that a beautiful lot, 50 by 180 feet situated on Woodland Avenue in Harris Addition, had been given to the company by Mr.and Mrs. F.L. Harris.
June 8, 1921
In his address last Sunday morning at Centenary Reformed Church, on the occasion of the unveiling of an historical tablet presented by the Chamber of Commerce, the Rev. J. Siler Garrison of Harrisonburg, Historian of the church in Virginia, showed from old records that the Reformed Church was of Swiss and French origin, and not of German extraction, as many have been inclined to believe. The Reformed Church was the first free church in the first free country - Switzerland.
June 8, 1921
An eagle measuring five feet one inch, from tip to tip, was killed in Dellinger Gap, west of Jerome last Thursday by Louis Dellinger and Ben Golladay.
There have been recent reports published of the activities of an Aero Squadron, sent out by the Prohibition Department to locate illicit stills in the mountains. Several miles south of where the eagle was killed a flying machine was recently seen hovering over suspicious hollows and suspected slopes. Some observers went so far as to discern officers watching from the cockpit of a DeHavilland or Curtiss plane for evidence of the juice that jazzes.
The death of the eagle has put an end to the suspected surveillance, for now it is known that it was the bird which caused the anxiety.
June 8, 1921
The entertainment committee of the Friendship Fire Company announced today that it had secured the park at Rock Enon Springs for their annual picnic, which will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Mr. Fred L. Glaize, owner of the property, told the committee that he would have a swimming pool in operation on the grounds by the time the picnic is held.
June 10, 1921
"If I read the trend of the times right, another war is in the offing," declared Brigadier-General Paul B. Malone, U.S. Army and head of the reserve officers' training corps, in an address before the graduation class of ninety-one from the Staunton Military Academy on Wednesday.
General Malone intimated that war would entangle the United States and the combined yellow races of the world.
July 10, 1921
A handsome gold-banded walking cane was presented to Capt. George W. Kurtz of Winchester by the Virginia Funeral Directors' Association at their thirty-fourth annual convention in Charlottesville on Thursday. The cane was presented as a token of friendship, Captain Kurtz being the oldest member of the association now living.
June 11, 1921
Mr. Charles Amick, a native of Frederick County, whose sudden death of heart disease occurred at his home in Luke, Md., last week, it has since been learned was struck by a foul ball while watching a baseball game at Cumberland, Md., about two weeks ago. The ball struck him just over the heart, and although he was attended by a physician it was thought he was on the way to recovery, but relatives found him dead in bed last Thursday morning.
June 14, 1921
75 years ago
A second auxiliary well bored at Stephens City about six months ago for an emergency has kept the community from"running dry" as the well which has been supplying water has pumped mud for the past week and now has "gone dry."
As the town and the poultry processing plant there are drawing 18,000 gallons of water daily the community is considering the advisability of boring still another well.
June 11, 1946
The humid heat which engulfed Winchester yesterday brought many complaints as did last weekend's sultry temperatures, but the Research Laboratory reported that the high of 94 degrees was not unusual for this time of year.
June 12, 1946
Construction of a farm produce and made-in-the-home foods market for year round operation will be placed before the city and county in a mass meeting at the Courthouse the night of June 28.
The proposed market would replace the curb market, now an activity of the summer months only. Tentative plans of the committee call for the expenditure of $6,000 to $8, 000 for a building on an undisclosed site of one and a half acre in Winchester, which would provide parking facilities.
June 13, 1946
50 years ago
Miss Kathryn Fulton of Stephens City, president of the Virginia Association of Future Homemakers of America, will lead the opening ceremony tomorrow at the first general session of the 26th annual convention in Roanoke.
Miss Fulton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Fulton of Stephens City and a 1971 graduate of James Wood High School. She has been a member of the Future Homemakers for five years, one at Frederick County Junior High and four years at James Wood. She earned her State Homemakers Degree and served as president of the James Wood Chapter. She was voted most outstanding member by her chapter.
June 14, 1971
25 years ago
MIDDLETOWN — Former Middletown Mayor Ray Steele and the town's unofficial historian have been named Middletown's Citizens of the Year.
Steele and Lisa Beauchamp were recognized Thursday night during a meeting of the Middletown Town Council.
The town's July 4 committee typically chooses the Middletown Citizen of the Year but Middletown officials decided to solicit public input this year, Mayor John Copeland said during the meeting.
Steele and Beauchamp will officially be recognized for their service during the town's bicentennial celebration on July 4.
Both Steel and Beauchamp have taken active roles in planning Middletown's 200th birthday celebration.
June 14, 1996
