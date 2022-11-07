100 years old
A real motion picture production is to be made in Winchester by the International Motion Picture Co., who have their studios in Rosslyn. This company is doing such work all over the country and it was only through consistent efforts that Mr. Baker of the Empire Theater, brought them to Winchester. The plot of the play is a very good one and the cast in the production will be entirely local.
The cast will consist of about twenty people and the leading lady and man will be selected from a ballot that will appear in the Winchester Evening Star each day, starting in a few days. The persons holding the most votes will take the leads in the production.
Nov. 2, 1922
Armistice day, Saturday, Nov. 11, will be celebrated in Winchester with a big parade, a double header football game and a reception and dance.
This Armistice day will be the fourth since the end of hostilities on the western front in France and will be generally celebrated not only in this country, but in many other parts of the world.
Nov. 3, 1922
RICHMOND — Officials of the Jefferson National Memorial Association have undertaken to purchase "Monticello," the home of Thomas Jefferson, from Jefferson M. Levy of New York, under a 3-weeks optional agreement.
The purchase price was fixed at $500,000, it was stated, the option contract giving the association three weeks in which to raise $50,000 as a binding first payment.
Plans are being formulated for a statewide drive to raise the necessary amount within the time limit.
Nov. 3, 1922
The 150-acre farm of Paul Shryock, situated four and a half miles north of town on the west side of the Martinsburg pike, was sold at public auction early this afternoon to Lewis F. Cooper for $27,000. The farm was formerly a portion of the W. Roy Stephenson estate and includes 91 acres of apple orchard.
A large number of people attended the sale, which was conducted by Duvall and Dunn, auctioneers for Baker and Shryock, real estate dealers, who offered the property for sale.
Nov. 4, 1922
Editor The Star:
May I have space in your paper to congratulate C.P. Amory for the courage to write his honest opinion of present conditions.
To my mind, if each one of us who wish to see the gospel of Jesus Christ spread throughout the world would stop long enough to consider each candidate and their principles, instead of which party they belong to, and vote as our conscience dictates, then we would have cleaner politics and a cleaner, better world to live in.
A Lady Voter.
Nov. 6, 1922
Out of about 2,000 qualified and registered voters in the city of Winchester, about 1,100 votes had been polled up to 3 o'clock this afternoon in the election being held for United States senator, member of Congress from the Seventh Virginia district, and for or against issuing bonds for local improvements.
The vote by precincts at that hour was as follows:
Friendship Engine house —218
Rouss Engine house — 334
Sarah Zane Engine house — 315
City Hall — 225
Interest centered in the outcome of the contest between Representative T.W. Harrison, Democrat, and John Paul, Republican for Congress, and also the question of issuing bonds for local improvements.
Nov. 7, 1922
Officers and members of the South End Hose Company entertained at a "birthday" party last night at the hose hall on West Monmouth Street, observing the twenty-seventh anniversary of the company's organization and a delightful evening was spent by a large number of friends.
President Harold C. March gave a detailed history of the company. City Councilman J.H. Henry recalled the days when he was a bricklayer many years ago and laid brick on the hose hall building when it was being constructed.
A feature of the celebration was a beautiful white birthday cake, bearing the dates 1895-1922, the top surrounded by 27 lighted wax candles. The cake was presented to the company by the Beck Baking Corporation.
Nov. 7, 1922
NEW YORK — French designers got another setback in their attempt to saddle the long skirt on American Women if early orders placed for spring 1923 are any indication. A large department store here is buying suits for next season that have skirts nine inches from the ground, compared with garments 4 inches from street level.
Nov. 7, 1922
A new enterprise was started in Winchester today, when the Stieff Piano Co. of Baltimore opened a branch store at 136 South Main St. where a special line of the famous Stieff pianos is now on display. Mr. Martin of Baltimore will be the local manager.
Nov. 7, 1922
William W. Kline, agent of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad at Vaucluse, who was brought to Memorial Hospital last week with a portion of his left hand torn off by a corn husker, has returned to his home.
Mr. Kline had the third and fourth fingers of his hand cut entirely off and about half of the index finger severed in the machine, and he was in a serious condition for some time due to loss of blood and pain.
Mr. Kline is a son of H.B. Kline of Vaucluse, chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Frederick County, and has been agent of the railroad company at this place for a number of years.
Nov. 7, 1922
75 years ago
NURENBERG, Germany — Lt. Gen. Oswald Pohl, the swarthy SS officer who operated German concentration camps where millions died, was sentenced today to hang for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Fourteen others were convicted. The group constituted the economic and administrative branch of the SS which provided, operated and supplied the camps. Pohl-second in the SS only to Heinrich Himmler and his close associates — listened grimly as the tribunal described him and his fellow defendants as "monsters of depravity" who built a system of concentration camps and traded lives for loot.
Nov. 3, 1947
The casket of Staff Sgt. Milton R. Carroll, a son of Mr.and Mrs. Charlie Carroll, 359 National Ave., has arrived in this country aboard the transport Joseph Connolly, and will be reinterred in National Cemetery.
The husband of Mrs. Bessie Seekfort Carroll of Warren County, Sgt. Carroll was killed on Jan. 31, 1945, in Germany. He had been buried in Belgium.
Nov. 4, 1947
A total of 189 ballots had been cast up to 1 p.m. today at the four voting places in the city.
The number of voters and the first person to mark a ballot in each precinct is as follows: Sarah Zane 47, Samuel Unger; Friendship 27, Frank Dicks; Rouss 87, Hubert Cather, and City Hall 28, A.W. Shade.
Nov. 4, 1947
Political observers were pleased with the vote cast in the city yesterday.
An off-year election, only candidates for legislative office appeared on the Winchester ticket, and both were not opposed.
When the returns were counted last night, shortly after the polls closed at 6 p.m., a total of 463 votes had been given H.F. Byrd Jr. for the State Senate and 446 to E. Blackburn Moore for the House of Delegates.
Nov. 5, 1947
50 years ago
A total of 2,563 votes had been cast in Winchester by noon. Winchester has 8,134 people eligible to vote in today's election.
In Frederick County, a total of 1,329 people had voted in four of the 10 precincts by noon. Frederick has 11,199 people registered.
Local interest appeared to be centered on the contest between incumbent Republican J. Kenneth Robinson of Winchester and Democrat Murat Williams of Madison for the Seventh District House of Representatives seat.
Nov. 7, 1972
25 years ago
RICHMOND — A day after winning 56 percent of the vote over Democrat Don Beyer, Republican governor-elect Jim Gilmore said firmly but diplomatically on Wednesday that he expects Democrats to go along with his signature promise to slash the local tax on cars and trucks.
Nov. 6, 1997
