100 years ago
MOUNTAIN FALLS — Allie Lockhart, who has been sick for a long time, died Monday night. He was taken with the “flu” several months ago, and other troubles followed. It was thought that it would be impossible for him to live over several hours, but he rallied and seemed better at times. During his illness everything possible was done for him and he was visited by five doctors, but none could determine what was really the trouble.
He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.T. Lockhart and three sisters, Misses Leafy, Evelyn and Hilda Lockhart; and two brothers, James and Taylor Lockhart.
He was about 12 years old and was a child of quiet and peaceful disposition and much liked by all who knew him.
June 29, 1920
Samuel Appleton, a cattle dealer of Nokesville, near Manassas, aged about 42 years, was arrested about 9 o’clock last night at Middletown, this county, and was brought to this city where he was locked up in jail charged with the reckless driving of an auto, driving while intoxicated and with transporting liquor.
According to statements made today it seems that Mr. Appleton was coming north on the Valley Pike driving a Chevrolet car in which were his little son, nine years old, and an elderly man.
It was claimed that the car was swaying from one side of the road to the other.
Going south was Mr. William Keith in a Hudson car and a party consisting of his wife; Miss Grace Clarke and Miss Cephia Clarke, daughters of Mr. George Clarke of Middletown; Mr. Albert Smith and two little daughters; and Mr. Clay Manuel.
The party saw the swaying car ahead of them and drove to the side of the road, when the Appleton car struck them which turned the Keith car completely over, pinning the occupants underneath or else thrown to the roadway.
Little Elizabeth Smith sustained a fractured jaw and had a number of teeth knocked out, besides having every tooth in her head loosened.
Miss Grace Clarke was crushed about the chest and back.
Mr. Appleton was placed under arrest by Constable Manuel and locked up.
This morning he expressed regret at the accident but declared that he was traveling at a very moderate rate of speed, which statement is borne out by others, and that the headlights of the Keith car confused him causing him to miss the roadway.
July 2, 1920
Thousands of people, city dressed in flags, parades, bands, block dance, auto races, motorcycle races, aeroplanes, contests, hundreds of attractions under canvas comprise just a few of the plans for the firemen’s convention to be held in Winchester Aug. 9-10-11.
Invitations have been sent to all fire companies within a radius of 2,000 miles and from acceptances already received the convention will be one of the largest ever held in the state. The railroads will publish special rates and excursions will run daily.
Arrangements have also been made to accommodate the crowds as many private homes have volunteered to house visitors during their three-day visit to our city.
The parade will consist of all visiting fire companies in their uniforms and a dozen more bands, floats and fire apparatus.
Aeroplanes will circle the city and thrill the crowds with their death-defying maneuvers.
July 3, 1920
75 years ago
Ralph Hengeveld, secretary-treasurer of the Dr Pepper Bottling Co., announced this morning that the local plant would be closed until July 9 because of the sugar shortage.
Hengeveld stated that the bottling company exhausted its supply of sugar and completely sold out its supply of soft drinks last week.
The plant serves seven counties and is agent in the area for Dr Pepper and Grapette.
All soft drink plants have been cut to 50 percent of their 1941 sugar inventory effective this month.
July 2, 1945
George W. Clowser, who has operated a transfer business and storage business in Winchester for more than 30 years, stated this morning that he has purchased the Newton Wigginton building at 21 Clark St., where his business will be located after July 15.
The new three-story building is opposite the Baltimore & Ohio freight depot and between Cameron and Loudoun streets.
The building in which the George W. Clowser Transfer Co. is currently located, 216 N. Loudoun, it is understood, will be torn down.
July 2, 1945
A stay-at-home observance of Independence Day is indicated for this city tomorrow with no public events arranged for the holiday.
The observance will be in keeping with the Office of Defense transportation request for citizens not to travel in view of the lack of transportation facilities.
The only sporting event scheduled in the city is a Scotch Foursome at the Winchester Golf Club followed by supper.
July 3, 1945
Two German prisoners of war who escaped from the M.J. Grove Stone Quarry near Middletown last Thursday were captured Monday night by three residents of Star Tannery as they were walking along a country road.
The pair, Kurt Spiller, 24, and Wolfgang Brueckmann, 20, who had been at large for more than four days, gave up without any resistance at a spot less than 20 miles from where they had escaped. The three men who made the capture were Lee Orndorff, W.L. Spitler and O.H. Peer. Orndorff and Peer were said to have been sitting along the road in the Vance Cove section of Frederick County, southwest of Star Tannery, when the two came along between 7 and 7:30 last night.
One spoke as they passed and in the brief conversation the county men became suspicious noting their description and broken English.
Orndorff called the Winchester Police Department which in turn notified Sgt. Woolf at Strasburg, the closest enforcement office, to go to the section immediately.
In the meantime Peer secured a rifle and together with Orndorff and Spitler started to question the men. Only one did any talking, stating that he was from Pennsylvania.
At the point of a rifle they were made to empty a white bag which they were carrying and contained, among other things, several letters which assured the Star Tannery citizens that they had bagged the escaped prisoners.
July 3, 1945
Mrs. L.F. Sutton of East Street, this city received a joint letter Friday from her two sons, Sgt. Marion L. Sutton and Sgt. Richard F. Sutton, written June 21. In the letter her sons stated that they had met “somewhere in Germany” for the first time in two and one half years.
Richard has been stationed in Paris for the past several weeks with headquarters ETO-USA and he writes that he has been “doing some work for Uncle Sam” across the Rhine for the past several weeks.
Marion, who has been with the “Fighting 69th” in Germany since late winter has recently been transferred to General Simpson’s Ninth Army. He still serves as mail clerk.
The boys agreed, according to their letter home, that since war was so uncertain they would make no further plans but hope that their next meeting will take place in Winchester in the near future.
Their brother, Cpl. Robert Sutton, has been in the South Pacific area since last September and is now stationed in the Philippines with the Quartermaster Corps.
July 3, 1945
Even though there was a scarcity of fireworks this year, the children at Handley Playground displayed a warm spirit of patriotism in their Fourth of July Parade On Wheels yesterday morning.
After singing America and saluting the flag, the parade went down Stewart Street, crossed to Washington at Monmouth and then up Handley Boulevard to the playground.
Bicycles, tricycles, scooters, and doll carriages were decorated in red, white, and blue streamers. It was a miniature parade resembling the one put on in New York to welcome General Ike.
The Parade On Wheels was an exciting event on the Douglas Playground on July 4th. The line of march began promptly at 3:30 p.m. proceeding up Kent Street to Liberty and back to the playground. Bicycles, tricycles, wagons and almost everything with wheels were in the parade, with marchers following and carrying flags and banners of red, white and blue. America was sung by the entire group.
July 5, 1945
50 years ago
U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Jr. told a Winchester audience Saturday that he hoped the example of public service set by the H.B. McCormac family will serve as a pattern for others to follow.
He was speaking in Winchester Recreation Park at the dedication ceremony for the new Winchester-McCormac amphitheater there which was constructed with $31,000 donated by the widows of the late H.B. McCromac and H.B. McCormac Jr. as a memorial.
July 6, 1970
25 years ago
A box containing memorabilia from the past year was enclosed in a time capsule Saturday morning in Rouss City Hall bringing an official end to the celebration of the city of Winchester’s 250th anniversary.
Winchester Mayor Gary W. Chrisman helped bury the time capsule along with Michael Foreman, chairman of the 13 person anniversary committee, and retired Judge Robert K. Woltz, president of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society.
The capsule, which officials hope will be opened when Winchester celebrates its tricentennial in 50 years, was placed in an alcove on the northeast corner of Rouss City Hall.
The alcove was once an elevator shaft used to manually raise scenery and props to the theater on the third and fourth floor.
July 3, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.