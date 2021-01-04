100 years ago
“There is absolutely no way of foretelling whether this winter will witness any recurrence of influenza in epidemic form, “ said Surgeon General H.S. Cumming of the U.S. Public Health Service. “It may be stated that an attack of influenza appears to confer a definite immunity to subsequent attacks. There would seem to be reasonable grounds for believing that even should Flu become prevalent here and there, it would not assume the epidemic proportions of the past two years, nor would it rage in such severe form.”
Dec. 29, 1920
TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Lynchings were less numerous in 1920 than in 1919. Sixty-one persons, including eight white, were lynched this year as compared with 83 last year and 64 in 1918.
In 56 instances in 1920 officers of the law prevented lynchings, the report showed. Armed force was used to repel would-be lynchers in 14 cases, and in four of these mobs were fired upon, seven of the attackers having been killed and a number wounded.
Dec. 31, 1920
Several of the church bells tolled the old year out but it was almost impossible to compete with the clanging bells in the engine house towers.
There was some shooting of large firecrackers and here and there a shotgun was fired. Several factory whistles were blown.
Jan. 1, 1921
Until well after midnight, about 100 couples danced over the splendid armory floor on North Market Street last night and as New Year struck bedlam reigned.
The chaperones enjoyed the evening almost as much as the dancers and at intervals members of the council and their wives stopped in to view the festivities.
Jan. 1, 1921
The news has been broken to Congress that the government property in Loudoun and Clarke Counties, Virginia, known as Mount Weather, is unsuited as a home for disabled soldiers, sailors and marines, or for any other practical purpose, and the sale of the tract and buildings is recommended.
The report was made by the commission composed of the secretaries of treasury, war, navy and agriculture which made an investigation.
Isolation and inaccessibility were the chief objections, and heavy costs for maintenance and remodeling were also described in the report. The tract consists of 85 acres.
Jan. 3, 1921
The balmy and summer-like weather of yesterday, when 62 degrees “in the shade” was registered, inspired local people to remember similarly warm weather early in January.
Mr. Sam Bell, who was a lad during the Civil War, recalled that on the first of January 59 years ago Stonewall Jackson’s men left Winchester for Berkeley Springs to destroy pontoon bridges placed across various streams by the federal forces, and that the weather was so warm that many of the men under Jackson removed their overcoats. Before midnight, however, the temperature had dropped to below zero and in a day or two hundreds of men were brought back to Winchester ill of pneumonia, many of them dying here.
Jan. 3, 1921
GORE — Practically everyone here is still talking of the splendid Christmas entertainment given on last Thursday evening by the Sunday School of the Baptist Church.
Mr. Henry Seal of Winchester acted as Santa Claus and Judge W.R. Talbot of Winchester spoke for a few minutes on the great future of Gore, because of the railroad built here and the large saw-mill about to be put in operation.
Jan. 4, 1921
Mr. S.R. Willey, foreman of the section hands on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad working out of Winchester, found a garter snake about 27 inches long while his men were burning grass along the right of way yesterday. Mr. Willey caught the mischievous reptile and brought it to town for exhibition purposes.
Jan. 4, 1921
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Girls refused to wear corsets to dances, saying they were termed “old ironsides” by the boys and they were unable to accomplish the movements in the new dances.
Jan. 4, 1921
WASHINGTON — Rain or shine, President-elect Harding’s inauguration is going to be wet — exceedingly wet at that, with the moisture selling at $20 a quart.
As evidence of what is happening, the liquor market here has already felt an upward trend in price, the $12 variety having jumped two points over the week-end. New Year’s cheer sold at $14 a quart instead of $12.
Jan. 4, 1921
75 years ago
Mrs. Walter C. Woolum of Martinsburg, W.Va., formerly Miss Catherine Virginia Hetner of Frederick County, has had her fourth song accepted for publication.
Her latest composition “Yo Yum Yum Yummy Girl” will be published in the near future by Nordyke Publishing Co. of Hollywood, Calif.
The newest composition is not on the war theme, nor are the others which have been accepted. She writes the words only; the contract calls for setting them to music by a composer, Walter Samuels. They are sold on a royalty basis.
Dec. 29, 1945
According to the Winchester Research Laboratory, 1945 was the second wettest year since 1912. The rainfall for 1945 was 51.04 inches. This total was exceeded only by the 52.25 inches of 1942.
The average annual rainfall for this community is 36.02 inches.
Dec. 31, 1945
Expected to attract the largest number of local folks bent on celebrating the New Year is the JBT dance tonight at the Winchester armory.
The pastors of several city churches have announced special Watch Night services. One local theater has announced a special midnight show.
Dec. 31, 1945
Claiming honors for being the parents of the first child born in the year 1946 at Winchester Memorial Hospital are Lt. and Mrs. Charles W. Huntsberry, who became the parents of a baby boy Jan. 1.
Mrs. Huntsberry is the former Miss Gordette Schenck. Lt. Huntsberry is stationed at the U.S. Navy Base in San Diego, Calif. They also have a daughter, Edith Ann.
Winning second honors in the annual “Stork Derby” are Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Miller of 74 Greenwalt Ave., this city. They are receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter, Jan. 1, at the hospital.
Miss Miller is the former Miss Esther McDonald of this city.
Jan. 2, 1946
“Minnie Wood Chapel” lying on the north side of the Berryville, Winchester highway, Long Marsh District, Clarke County, was sold at public auction recently to Dick Price for $1,000.
Beginning with the year about 1931, the Berryville Presbyterian Church conducted worship services and Sunday school at the Minnie Wood Chapel continuously until Oct. 11, 1942.
Jan. 2, 1946
WASHINGTON — Uncle Sam’s cut from the snuff industry isn’t to be sneezed at.
You may have thought that snuff went out with powdered wigs and three-cornered hats.
The Treasury reported today that the snuff business was pretty good last month. It banked $674,939.97 as almost 4,000,000 pounds of snuff was sniffed.
The south is the prime snuff user, but New England mill towns are steady customers, too. And of course, the Senate. It still has its snuff boxes; one for the Democrats and one for the Republicans.
Jan. 2, 1946
50 years ago
The massive job of pushing and clearing snow was in its second day today in the chilly wake of a powdery New Year’s Eve storm that left 18 inches on the ground. It was the area’s deepest single snowfall since a like amount was measured Feb. 1, 1964.
The deepest single snowfall on record here is 30 inches on March 5 and 6, 1962.
Jan. 2, 1971
The traditional Burning of the Greens Ceremony and Dance scheduled for tonight at the War Memorial Building has been canceled for tonight, and will be rescheduled for later.
Jan. 2, 1971
25 years ago
Courtney Nicole Haney, daughter of Patricia and Sean Haney of Stephenson, was the first baby born in 1996 at Winchester Medical Center.
The new Thomson baby was the first boy of the year at Winchester Medical Center. His parents are Anna G. Thomson, executive director of Preservation of Historic Winchester, and Paul H. Thomson, Winchester’s Commonwealth’s attorney. The Thomsons haven’t decided on a name for their son, who has two 18-month-old brothers — James Walton and Samuel Scott — waiting for him at home.
Jan. 2, 1996
