100 years ago
The Winchester Pharmacy, formerly known as the Showalter and Groves drug store, was today completing the work of moving all goods and fixtures from the Nail building, on North Main street to a new location in the large building at the northeast corner of Water and Braddock streets.
Bernard Groves, proprietor of the store said the prescription and drug department will continue under the personal supervision of registered pharmacists.
April 26, 1922
The stork made an unusual flight over this section last night, it was learned today, visiting the homes of two brothers in Frederick and Clarke counties and presenting each family with fine girl babies, all within an hour.
The famous old bird first visited the home of Mr. and Mrs. Grover A. Schlack on Apple Pie Ridge, and left a daughter at the midnight hour. Mrs. Schlack was formerly Miss Nina Thwaite, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Thwaite of Frederick County.
An hour later word came from the vicinity of Boyce, Clarke County, to the effect that Mr. and Mrs. Amos Schlack, the latter formerly Miss Ethelene Davis of Charleston, W.Va., were ready to receive congratulations on account of the birth at 1 o’clock this morning of a daughter.
The Schlack brothers are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Schlack of Winchester and both served in the Army during the world war.
April 28, 1922
Considerable interest was aroused in Bunker Hill and vicinity by the announcement that a high school student at that place, George W. Roberts and Miss Nina Rinehart, a teacher in the primary department, eloped last Saturday to Hagerstown and were married.
The groom is a son of Mrs. Sallie Roberts of that section. The bride is a resident of Arthur, W.Va.
April 28, 1922
James C. Ritter of 117 Millwood Avenue today announced his intention of being present tomorrow when the clothing firm of S.H. Hable begins its fiftieth anniversary celebration and Mr. Ritter said he would appear “all dolled up” in the famous suit of clothes he bought from S.H. Hable in May of 1872. He expects to spend most of the day at the Hable store.
Mr. Ritter said he wears the suit only on special occasions and that it is almost in as good condition as the day as when he bought it 50 years ago. It was made of old-time “corkscrew” cloth and the trousers are of the bell shaped pattern, which it is whispered, are coming into style again.
April 28, 1922
KANE, Pa. — A dull season for straw hats and flappers is predicted by William Altman, hunter and trapper, who lives in the woods near Westline, about 15 miles from this city, and who has a great reputation as a weather prophet. He forecasts the coldest summer since 1897, when the corn ears were frozen on the stalk.
He says, “Beginning in April and continuing until the last of August there will be cold winds, rain, snow and sleet. Keep your overcoats handy, because you will need them almost every day.”
April 28, 1922
75 years ago
The body of Willa Cather, one of the nation’s foremost novelists who died Thursday in New York, will arrive in Worcester, Mass., for transfer to Jaffrey, N.H., for burial.
Miss Cather, who died of a cerebral hemorrhage, has a number of second cousins living in Frederick County.
Miss Cather was born on a farm which had belonged to her great-grandfather and was located on the Northwestern Grade near Gore.
When Miss Cather was eight years old her father, a former sheriff of Frederick County, took his family to Nebraska and bought a ranch near Red Cloud.
Most of her early schooling was at home. She worked her way through the University of Nebraska doing newspaper correspondence.
Publication of a book of short stories brought Miss Cather an editorial position with McClures’ Magazine where she worked for six years before beginning her career as a novelist.
In 1923 she was awarded the Pulitzer prize for her novel “One of Ours.”
April 26, 1947
Joseph Dwyer of Middletown has purchased the stock of goods and store known as the E.R. Sperry store in Middletown. The store has been operated for the past year by Boyd McDonald.
April 28, 1947
Fruit in Frederick County probably suffered some damage last night when the mercury dropped below freezing. At the Winchester Research Lab a low of 28 degrees was recorded at 4 a.m.
April 28, 1947
The trial against members of a guard escort and captain of the ship escorting Prisoners of War from Manila to Moji, Japan, has entered the fourth week according to a special report to this newspaper from the legal section, General Headquarters Supreme Command for the Allied Powers in Tokyo, Japan.
The Prosecution has continued to bring forth a mountainous mass of evidence showing how the accused committed crimes “that stagger men’s imagination” against these prisoners of war. More than 1,000 men were victims including Capt. Allison L. Hartman of 317 Gray Avenue, Winchester.
April 30, 1947
J.F. Kirkpatrick, manager of the Greyhound terminal, estimated that approximately 300 buses will operate into Winchester each day of the Apple Blossom Festival. Kirkpatrick stated that all seven lines entering Winchester anticipated running about three times their normal number of buses today and Friday. Kirkpatrick stated that his estimate did not include the scores of special chartered buses.
May 1, 1947
The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad will operate a special Apple Blossom train to Winchester tomorrow, arriving at 10:20 and leaving at 6:30. The train will start in Baltimore and pick up cars at Washington. According to Passenger Agent E.E. Baker there will be 15 cars on the train and it will carry about 1,000 persons.
May 1, 1947
50 years ago
Dr. Kenneth Hickey of the Winchester Research Lab said today that the recent low temperature had done some freeze damage to the apple crop. The temperature dipped to 34 degrees Wednesday and yesterday and to 37 degrees this morning at the laboratory.
April 28, 1972
NEW YORK — The New York Times has won the 1972 Pulitzer Prize for meritorious public service for its publication of the Pentagon papers, the 47-volume study of how the United States became involved in the Vietnam war.
The Pentagon study was commissioned by then Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara in 1967 and was classified secret. The Justice Department sought to halt the Times’ publication of its series after the third installment.
Eventually the U.S. Supreme Court sustained the newspaper’s claim that such prior restraint on publication was in violation of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of the press.
May 2, 1972
25 years ago
Goodwill Industries, established in 1902, has expanded to the Winchester area from Hagerstown, Md.
This branch of the organization is the first in Virginia, although there are similar stores in Roanoke and its suburbs.
The retail store has moved into a building at 443 Millwood Ave. Winchester Electric occupied the building until moving to 120 Fort Collier Road in February 1996.
April 26, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.