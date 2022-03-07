100 years ago
The first day of the spring month was ushered in this morning with cloudy weather, which turned colder and colder as the day progressed. Snow fell throughout this morning and this afternoon, and the weather bureau promised more snow for tonight.
March 1, 1922
The congregation of the First Christian Church, it was learned today, has bought a very attractive brick dwelling from Joseph Nachman, on West Clifford Street, to be used as a parsonage. The consideration was $6,400. The house was built only a few years ago.
The Rev. J.F. Morgan of Norfolk accepted the congregation's invitation to become pastor of the local church.
March 4, 1922
The congregation of the Church of Christ, recently bought property at the corner of Cork Street and Indian Alley. The house on the lot is still occupied and will be so until the church is ready to begin work. The property was sold to the congregation by James B. Russell for $3,000.
March 4, 1922
Sunday News, a new Washington newspaper, devoted mainly to pictures and news in tabloid form, devoted a page of yesterday's issue to pictures of Gen. Phil Sheridan and the horse he rode on his famous ride from Winchester to Cedar Creek and mentioned that today, March 6, is the anniversary of Sheridan's birth. The general was born March 6, 1831.
The stuffed body of the black charger on which he made his historic dash through the Shenandoah Valley from Winchester to Cedar Creek on Oct. 19, 1864, was recently found by Representative Ambrose Kennedy in a shed at Governor's Island, N.Y., in a rather abandoned state. The paper prints a photograph of the horse wearing the original saddle and bridle.
March 6, 1922
STEPHENS CITY — There is no small town in the Valley of Virginia more healthy and prosperous than Stephens City. With the Grove lime works, the Stephens City Milling Co., the Gardner building, planing and lumber yard concern, the Virginia chemical works, the vinegar and canning plant, etc. employing a large number of hands, makes business of every kind in the place prosperous.
But one of the needs felt has been that of a regular, skilled barber, devoting all of his time to his business. At last this has been met. Eugene N. Wilcox, from Marcus Hook, Pa., an expert barber with an experience of 35 years, has rented rooms for himself and family in the home of Mrs. F.A. Strother and will open up at once a first-class barbershop.
March 7, 1922
A petition for a new county road was laid before the Board of Supervisors of Frederick County at the meeting held yesterday.
The petition asked that a road be opened leading from Yeakley's school house on the Indian Hollow road and connecting with the Dix Hollow road by way of the lands of Samuel McDonald, Henry Cochran and others.
The site is in the vicinity of Gainesboro. There already is a mail route on the road, but it never has been designated as a county road. The distance is about one and one-half miles.
March 7, 1922
MIDDLETOWN — An inspector from the Post Office Department at Washington has been here investigating the robbery of the Middletown post office early last Friday morning.
It was stated today the loot did not amount to much more than $100 in cash and stamps. The safe was blown open with nitro-glycerine or dynamite. Wilbur Mowery, living near the post office, told Postmaster C.E. Wright and the inspector that he heard a noise about 2 o'clock Friday morning, but did not attach sufficient importance to it. He presumed the noise was made by a passing automobile.
March 6, 1922
75 years ago
With plenty of evidence still on hand to testify to the rough time Virginia had in the storms of last week, snow was falling again today over portions of the state, including Winchester.
March 1, 1947
BERRYVILLE — A large crowd gathered this morning in front of the Berryville Courthouse to witness the sale of two county school properties.
The Pine Grove school property, located in Battletown District, was knocked down to S.S. Reid, of Bluemont for the sum of $2,040.
W.B. Watkins Jr. of Boyce, purchased the Chapel School property, located in the Chapel District, having bid the sum of $1,375.
March 1, 1947
Telephone service was established in Winchester in 1886, 10 years after the invention of the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell, who was born 100 years ago today, March 3, 1847.
Chartered 61 years ago, the Northern Virginia Telephone Co. served Winchester and Frederick County, Clarke, Warren, and Shenandoah counties.
The first central office was located on the corner of Loudoun and Piccadilly streets, where the Commercial and Savings Bank now stands, and the first telephone line connecting with an out-of-town point was constructed to Berryville. The second was to Strasburg.
The Northern Virginia Telephone Co. was taken over after 10 years by the Winchester Telephone Co., chartered on Feb. 29, 1896, which served the city and adjacent territory exclusively until 1904 when the Bell Co. opened an office in the Hansbrough and Carter Building. In 1913 the phone lines were merged with C and P Telephone Co., an associate company of the Bell Telephone System.
In 1940 construction began on their new office building on North Braddock St. and was occupied for the first time on May 17, 1941, when the dial system was inaugurated.
March 3, 1947
Dr. E.C. Stuart and son, Dr. E.C. Stuart Jr., will move shortly to a four room office suite in the Bell building on West Boscawen Street.
The rooms, formerly an apartment, are over the shop occupied by R. Salomon, tailor, and the offices of the Shawnee Building and Loan Association.
Stewart Bell Sr. is owner of the building which houses in addition to the above firms, the Blue and Gray Beauty Shop, the Winchester office of the Northern Virginia Daily and an apartment occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Nail.
March 3, 1947
Presentation of a charter from the National Exchange Club to the newly-formed Exchange Club of Winchester, will be made on March 7, it was announced today by Herold M. Harter of Toledo, Ohio, national secretary.
Joseph A. Massie Jr. is president of the new club. The meeting will be held at the York Inn.
March 3, 1947
While the roads were open for traffic in and out of the city, service on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad was still suspended today due to the snow-block and derailment at McCann's Cut near Stephenson. A tank car and caboose were derailed in the snow yesterday while three engines were trying to tug a freight train out of the drifted cut. Twenty freight cars had still not been removed at 10 this morning.
March 4, 1947
Architects are expected to arrive in Winchester shortly to check the site recently acquired by the Frederick County school board for the erection of a consolidated high school.
Tentative plans call for a school containing approximately 30 classrooms in addition to an auditorium, gymnasium, and rooms for vocational studies.
Enrollment is expected to be 650 when the school is completed, but, based on the present rate of increase, will probably rise to 1,000 students within the next decade.
Future plans also call for the erection of a consolidated elementary school on the same site to take care of those students attending county schools in the vicinity of Winchester. The present high schools would also continue to be operated as elementary schools, it was stated.
Mach 7, 1947
50 years ago
The Board of Directors of the Henry & Evans Home announced Monday it has decided to "temporarily close the Evans Home and take a new look at ways in which it can possibly better operate to serve the needs of this community."
In a letter from the Board to supporters of the Home, the board notes that during its years of operation since 1950, "the Evans Home has taken care of more than 50 orphaned or neglected children on a regular basis and has been a place of refuge for a large number of other children who needed emergency shelter and care."
March 7, 1972
25 years ago
Apple Blossom Festival coordinators are bringing back another tradition for the 70th celebration. In addition to the small pink and white blossoms, festival-goers will be treated to a booming display of fireworks.
The fireworks dotted the night sky for the last time during the festival's Golden Anniversary in 1977.
March 1, 1997
