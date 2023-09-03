100 years ago
The American Strawboard Co., bankrupt, located one mile south of Winchester, has been sold to N.H. Carpenter for $20,000.
The price included 18 acres together with paper mill buildings, machinery, and equipment.
Starting shortly after the close of the Civil War, the Winchester Paper Co., which sold out later to the American Strawboard Co., was long regarded as Winchester's foremost industry.
Their product consisted entirely of heavy cardboard made from straw and used for making paper boxes. At that time Frederick County was entirely a wheat producing section. Many thousands of bushels of wheat in excess of local consumption were raised on the farms of Frederick and surrounding counties.
This large wheat acreage resulted in vast quantities of straw and it was this product that was utilized by the Winchester Paper Co.
It was before the days of the straw baler and in order to bring the straw to the mill it was necessary for the company to maintain a large number of mules and wagons. It was a familiar sight many years ago to see the long lines of mule teams, with the wagons piled high with straw, wending their way through town to the mill south of Winchester.
Aug. 29, 1923
The school board of Frederick County has under construction at present two 2-room buildings for schools, one located at Welltown and the other at Branson's. They are now nearing completion and will be ready for the fall term of school.
The new buildings are being constructed according to State plans and will have modern systems of heating, lighting and ventilation. They will be finished in pebble-dash and will be one story in height. The Welltown school will have a seating capacity for 80 pupils and the building at Branson's for 95 pupils.
Aug. 30, 1923
This is the "big"day at the Winchester fair and early this afternoon about 8,000 people were on the grounds while hundreds were still en route to the grounds. An almost continuous procession of automobiles, all loaded with people lined the road to the fair.
Good order is prevailing on the grounds, not a single arrest having been reported.
Aug. 30, 1923
The public schools of Frederick County will be delayed in opening for the fall and winter session until Oct. 15. This delay is due to the desire to make available all of the boy and girl labor possible for the gathering of the county's heavy apple crop.
In order to make up for the time lost, it is proposed that when the schools open on Oct. 15, to teach on Saturdays throughout the term, to shorten the Christmas holiday and to cut out all other holidays.
The school laws require seven months term in the elementary schools in Frederick County, eight months in the smaller high schools and nine months in the larger high schools, such as at Stephens City and Middletown.
Aug. 30, 1923
Winchester amateur astronomers and sky gazers generally will be afforded a rare opportunity of observing a partial eclipse of the sun which is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 10 and which will be visible throughout the east.
This will be the first total eclipse visible in southern California and points west and southwest since 1918 and will be the last until 1925.
Aug. 31, 1923
The Winchester baseball team was defeated here yesterday afternoon by the score of 6 to 3. Decisions by Umpire Whitmore from Front Royal in the first inning gave Luray the game. In the last half of the first the crowd did not like one of the umpire's decisions and a large number of fans ran out on the field and ran the ump off. Luray got 4 runs in the first by this umpiring.
Sandy Baker umpired the remainder of the game.
Sept. 1, 1923
A few nights ago some person, believed to be from the county, dumped a sack load of cats in front of a residence on North Braddock Street, and drove away in a car. There were twelve cats or rather kittens in the lot.
A kind-hearted woman has given a home to nine of them while three escaped and were seen shifting for themselves in the neighborhood of the Hotel Jack kitchen, where they are feeding on the table scraps.
Sept. 3, 1923
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Although officials of the King's Daughter's Hospital, neither affirm nor deny the story, it is generally known that one of the rarest events of the kind to occur in the United States transpired last week at the hospital.
Mrs. Nettie Wright, wife of Melvin Wright, residing at 835 New York Ave., is said to have become the mother of five children, although not one of them survived. One was born one day, three the next and the fifth on the day following. Four were boys and one a girl. None was normal, but physicians say each was distinct and recognizable. Mrs. Wright, already the mother of two children, is doing well. The husband and father is employed at a neighborhood stone quarry. Mrs. Wright was the daughter of the late Carl Crim and was born and reared at Brucetown, Frederick County.
Sept. 4, 1923
75 years ago
E.R. Conner of Stephens City, who has an orchard at Refuge, has done a land-office business since Saturday in a new late variety of giant red peaches which he sold at his warehouse at $2.75 to $3 a bushel — about double the price ordinary peaches are said to have brought.
"Riso red" or "Riso gem" are the popular names for this peach, which is not only gigantic but also delicious. Its correct name is "Riso-oso-gem."
Conner planted theses huge late peaches as an experiment. He thought there would be a big demand for them after the Elbertas were finished in August, but he wasn't certain.
Sept. 2, 1948
RICHMOND — Virginia's polio count advanced to 282 today, as a case from Wise County was reported to the State health department.
Sept. 3, 1948
For the third consecutive year a Winchester girl last night was declared winner of Clarke Lions Club beauty pageant.
The new Miss Northern Virginia is pretty blonde Nancy Kiracofe of 3 W. Monmouth St., 16-year-old daughter of Jesse Kiracofe Sr. and the late Mrs. Mary LaFollette Kiracofe. She won the title from 62 other beauties in the area.
Sept. 4, 1948
50 years ago
Groundbreaking services for construction of a new Braddock Street United Methodist Church sanctuary are scheduled Sunday, Sept. 9.
The total cost of the new building will be $658,600.
The construction contract was awarded to Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc.
Dr. George Orser, senior minister of the church, said "This will be an historic day in the life of Braddock Street United Methodist Church when a long awaited dream will be realized."
Aug. 31, 1973
25 years ago
Lucille Martin's career with the Zeropack Corp. can best be measured in seasons.
For 56 straight seasons, she's helped process the area's apple crop without fail.
This year, things will be different.
Martin is one of the handful of remaining employees of the Winchester-based apple processor who won't work another harvest.
The Winchester resident watched glumly on Wednesday as the company she served for more than five decades was sold off piece by piece.
Yard crewman Danny Roach has spent nearly 15 years at the company's operations on North Cameron Street.
Mark Moats is a four-year veteran of Zeropack's shipping department. Doug Umbenour has close to 40 years of experience at the company driving a forklift. Mike Underwood has been with the company as a refrigeration technician for 25 years.
His father-in-law, Layton Stockdale, used to be the president of the company.
Aug. 27, 1998
