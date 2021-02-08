100 year ago
The well-known lumber and building material business of John W. Rosenberger has been incorporated and will trade under the name of John W. Rosenberger and Co. Inc.
The company’s office, storage sheds, and woodworking mill are located at the corner of Braddock and Wolfe streets, with warehouses and siding at the Cumberland Valley Railroad yards.
Feb. 2, 1921
The City Council last night passed a resolution deploring the practice of undertakers in the city permitting morbid and curious citizens to view the bodies of suicides and murdered persons lying in their morgues.
The resolution adopted directed the City Solicitor, Mr. Philip Williams, to communicate with the undertakers and request them to agree not to place dead bodies of victims of violent death upon exhibition, but to refuse the viewing of any dead persons in their morgues without the written consent of the relatives of such dead persons. If this is not effective, then Council indicated that an ordinance making it a misdemeanor would be introduced.
Feb. 2, 1921
HAMPTON — “Women are responsible for the present-day laxity of morals,” declared the Rev. E. Royall Carter, rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hampton.
The rector declared a scathing denunciation of low necks, short skirts and cigarette smoking among women.
“The time has passed, the rector states, when it is possible to tell a respectable woman from her fallen sister by the kind of dress worn.”
Feb. 2, 1921
Mr. Ashby Sprint has sold to Messrs. Fred L. Glaize and H.B. McCormac two lots on Stewart Street adjoining the property of the W.L.Fultz estate.
The consideration was $6,000.
Feb. 3, 1921
A lad of Winchester was paid 53 cents from the funds of the Junior Red Cross for killing rats. To the minds of some it might seem a foolish expenditure of money and a waste of time.
But the State Commissioner of Health of Virginia has made the statement that in Southwestern Virginia rats consume something like 10 percent of the grain in many counties and have destroyed 75 percent of young chickens and turkeys.
Feb. 3, 1921
Dr. Charles Tyndall arrived in Winchester today for his lecture and demonstrations in electricity, radium and wireless telephoning, which will be given at the Empire Theater this evening.
Dr. Tyndall’s lecture is unique. He thrills and fascinates his audience with scientific wonders. He is descended from a branch of the famous families of Sir John Tyndall, scientist, and William Tyndall, Bible translator.
Feb. 3, 1921
75 years ago
BERRYVILLE — Mr. Kenneth Gilpin purchased The Vineyard from Mr. and Mrs. Frank Goodyear of Long Island this week. The Vineyard in Chapel District was built in 1844 and was part of the original grant from Lord Fairfax to Carter Burwell which was inherited by his son, Colonel Nathaniel Burwell. The house was built by Philip Pendleton Cook, author of Florence Vane and brother of Esten Cook.
Historically, The Vineyard is particularly interesting as being on the site of the first vineyard west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which was put out by Marquis Calmes in 1743. Calmes lived on the property until his death in 1755.
Feb. 4, 1946
The groundhog tradition is still holding good here today.
In fact the mercury started dropping almost as soon as Mr. Chuck saw his shadow Saturday. The temperature dipped to 18 Saturday night and failed to climb above 38 yesterday.
Feb. 4, 1946
Alfred De Mazzon, proprietor of Shady Rest, one mile west of Gore, has stated that he voluntarily surrendered the A.B.C. license there temporarily in order to collaborate with the local police department in a campaign to stop drunk driving.
The action was taken at a hearing of the ABC Board last Tuesday and Mr. De Mazzon was given the opportunity to surrender his license at Shady Rest, following charges of selling beer there to minors.
Feb. 6, 1946
BALTIMORE — If you are the type who takes a snort of moonshine now and then don’t be surprised if it tastes like cheap candy or bananas.
The “moonshiners” have been forced to use these substitutes because of short sugar supplies.
Feb. 6, 1946
P.W. Plumly, appearing before the city governing body, was granted approval of a building development in the northeast section of Winchester.
Mr. Plumly, in appearing before the council, stated that he was anxious to get his development underway as quickly as possible and advised that he had the material on hand and the labor to start construction on approximately 10 houses.
The council was told by Mr. Plumly that his present plans are for the development for only that part of his plat which can be serviced with the present sewerage system, about 39 lots.
The concerns of all present was that Winchester needs houses and the council would make every effort to help in the developments.
Feb. 6, 1946
The council made it clear how they stood on Sunday movies when Ralph Hengeveld, representing the American Legion, asked approval of the Post to hold a benefit show for charitable purposes on Feb. 24.
There was considerable discussion of the matter before the council voted 8 to 2 (one member not voting) to interpose no objection but requesting that they not operate during the hours of church service.
It was brought out by Mr. Hengeveld that Warner Brothers was not seeking any wedge to inaugurating Sunday movies in Winchester.
Feb. 6, 1946
The Winchester Council has given final approval to the purchase of the remainder of the Hollingsworth land approximately 108 acres at $14,000.
Members of the council felt that it was a good buy since it adjoins land already owned by the city.
Feb. 7, 1946
50 years ago
Contrary to rumor, Safeway Stores Inc. says it will not close its store at 117 N. Braddock St. in March or April. Instead, it will remain open probably at least until fall, while a survey on its use is made.
In Winchester yesterday afternoon, Basil M. Winstead, vice president of Safeway, issued a statement saying, in part:
“We are currently in the process of evaluating the continued operation of our Safeway store in downtown Winchester on Braddock Street after the opening of our new store on Valley Avenue.”
Feb. 6, 1971
25 years ago
The local peach crop was damaged by Monday morning’s subzero temperatures but far from destroyed.
The cold killed about 20 percent of the flower buds in a peach orchard at the Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County.
“But we still have plenty of buds left for a full crop,” Dr. Ross Byers, a horticulturist at the research center, said Monday after checking several hundred peach trees for damage. He inspected three varieties: Red Haven, Crest Haven, and Bisco.
Temperatures at the laboratory’s peach orchard dipped to 7 degrees below zero early Monday morning.
Subzero temperatures in 1993 and 1994 wiped out the area peach crop.
Feb. 6, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.