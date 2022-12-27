100 years ago
New York — Several manufacturers declared today that the demand for flasks had tripled since the advent of prohibition. Shop windows with their Christmas decorations feature clandestine drinking vessels which in “wet” days brought a shudder from society.
Stores are selling thousands of flasks-large ones for roomy coat pockets and small ones gracefully curved for the hip; expensive containers of silver and gold and cheaper ones covered with imitation leather.
Flasks are not the only drinking apparatus on display. Shown in abundance are hollow canes, decanters and elaborate cocktail shakers.
Dec. 20, 1922
The Girls Athletic Association has abandoned the idea of having a Christmas party for its members and has decided to expand its fund for local charity.
Members of the association were confident that this would bring them a greater measure of happiness than were the money to be spent for their personal pleasure. In fact, it was stated that this charity work would probably be carried on through the entire winter months.
In addition, the association has purchased a large number of Christmas seals for stamping out tuberculosis in Virginia.
Dec. 22, 1922
Hotel Jack will soon go on the European plan, with a coffee room and restaurant, which will have an attractive entrance also on Piccadilly street, besides the original one from the hotel lobby. The American house plan will be abolished.
The new baths will give the hotel about two-thirds of its rooms with private baths. The hotel has kept Winchester before the public as having an attractive homelike and comfortable hostelry.
Dec. 22, 1922
A somewhat shocking “tragedy” occurred during a busy hour in the heart of the retail shopping district on North Main Street during the late afternoon today, when a resident of Frederick County lost all his Yuletide cheer while getting out of an automobile.
As he emerged from under the curtain of his car and was about to step upon the sidewalk a quart bottle fell out of his pocket and crashed upon the pavement into hundreds of pieces.
Bystanders who ran to the spot said the odor was very much like whiskey. The loser, however, had little to say.
Dec. 22, 1922
A very attractive Christmas program was rendered last night by the pupils of Yeakley’s school.
A number of people motored out from Winchester. Christmas greens were used tastefully in the decorations, and a large tree was the center of attraction. The tree was heavily laden with gifts.
Miss Thelma R. Miller, teacher of the new school, was in charge of the exercises. She was ably assisted by Claude Carper of the neighborhood. Three little girls, dressed as fairies, distributed the presents.
Dec. 22, 1922
No longer need the doubtful lover remain doubtful. Mary will be able to tell whether it is Tom, Dick or Harry that she really loves and vice versa. Tom may discover whether it is Mary, Anne or Jane that he truly loves.
An apparatus in the course of perfection by Dr. Albert Abrams, San Francisco physician, will mechanically answer the question of whether love exists in an individual and if so, how much.
The subject is seated in a chair, his feet resting on metal. An insulated plate is applied over the heart. The subject thinks of the girl he loves and believes he loves. Within six seconds there is a decided change in the pitch of the radio tones coming from an adjacent machine.
Dec. 22, 1922
BALTIMORE — Governor Ritchie today declined to let the Ku Klux Klan use the fifth regiment national guard armory here for a lecture. In a letter to Dr. J.H. Hawkins, imperial representative of the Klan, Governor Ritchie said that General Reckord, state adjutant general, and himself felt that “permission to use the state armory should not be granted to any organization whose activities are conducted under masks.
Dec. 22, 1922
75 years ago
The Freedom Train will visit Winchester next September.
A letter from the executive director of the American Heritage Foundation stated that this city has been included in the 1948 itinerary.
Carrying priceless documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States and many others, the train has been on a tour of the larger cities of the country.
Dec. 20, 1947
RICHMOND — Corn replaced tobacco as Virginia’s top cash crop this year.
The 1947 apple crop, among the leaders in money value in 1946, dropped sharply this year after production was cut 61 percent by weather damage.
Dec. 20, 1947
Leser and Lee Miller, merchants, have purchased an 11-room stone and brick residence owned by the late Mrs. Augusta Smith in Middletown. Price was $4,300. Herbert S. Larrick, administrator of the Smith estate, also auctioned off 10 shares of Middletown State bank, at an average of $204 a share. Buyers were Hertbert S. Jones, Earl Humston and J.D. Huffman.
Dec. 20 1947
Starting 6:45 p.m. today all the Girl Scouts of this city and Brownie Troops, comprising 315 girls, will march along the streets and sing Christmas carols. Every street in the city has been assigned to the girls and citizens are requested to place candles in their windows for the girls to stop and carol there.
Dec. 22, 1947
The Winchester Brown Bombers will open their basketball season at the Winchester armory Monday against Berryville.
This is the first year that the Bombers have sponsored a basketball team, but according to Coach Henry M. Brooks prospects are good for a winning team.
Dec. 23, 1947
An estimated 1,200 school-age children attended the free Christmas matinee this morning at the Capitol theater under the sponsorship of the Junior Board of Trade.
Lamar Keen, manager, stated that the 966 theater seats were filled at 9 o’clock and by show time many were sitting two in a seat and all standing room had been taken.
Dec. 23, 1947
Youngsters who found no Christmas morning snow for the sleds Santa left them were all smiles 24 hours later. Enough snow fell at below freezing temperature early this morning to coat several sloping streets. Lads with new toboggans and coasters were out right after breakfast shouting with glee.
Dec. 26, 1947
50 years ago
An industrial zoning for a proposed sand plant site near Gore was unanimously approved on second hearing last night by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. The board also named all county constitutional officers to the courthouse advisory committee, and closed both the joint sanitary landfill and the Paul Rhinehart farm near Mt. Williams to further dumping of used tires.
Dec. 21, 1972
25 years ago
NEW YORK — The No. 1 story of 1997 was a car crash in a tunnel under Paris. Just three people died.
Ordinary-except that victims were Princess Diana, her boyfriend and their driver. The boundless fascination and grief unleashed by this singular tragedy made it the biggest story of the year, according to the Associated Press’ annual poll of American newspaper editors and broadcast executives.
Dec. 26, 1997
