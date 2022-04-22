100 years ago
The new state compulsory education law, passed by the last General Assembly, will go into effect in all parts of the state on next September 1. It requires children from 8 to 14 years of age to attend school during the entire session.
Under this law, it will no longer be possible for parents to instruct their children in the home and meet the requirements of the law, unless they are certified or approved by the State Board of Education.
April 20, 1922
An attractive young girl strolled into the Empire theater lobby last night and accepted the offer of the management to appear upon the stage during the showing of "Saturday Night" in a bathing suit and take a two-minute bath. After doing this she will receive the offered $20.
April 20, 1922
The first snake to be shown this spring was exhibited today by F.B. Hodgson at R.M. Swimley's store on East Piccadilly street, Mr. Hodgson having killed the serpent this morning on the Josiah Baker farm east of town. It was a four-footer.
Mr. Hodgson went there to do some work and as he passed through a gateway saw a blacksnake, which started to crawl away. Mr. Hodgson threw a club at the snake, but missed it. He then ran after the reptile and hit it with a hammer across the back.
Although stunned by the blow, the snake continued its efforts to escape, but Hodgson was not to be outdone just at the opening of the snake season, so he grabbed the snake by the tail, at the same time hitting it squarely on the head with his hammer. The "varmit" quivered and finally stretched out dead. Mr. Hodgson tied a string around the snake's neck and brought it to town.
April 20, 1922
WHITACRE — Thermometers in this section of Frederick County registered anywhere from 29 to 33 degrees above zero early this morning. It was understood to be lower in the valleys and low places and ice formed as thick as glass window panes.
Practically all of the commercial apple orchards here are in full bloom.
April 21, 1922
Contract for handling the United States mail between the local post office and the Baltimore and Ohio and Pennsylvania railroad stations has been awarded by the Post Office Department to John R. Jenkins and Lloyd Poole, for one year. They succeed E.R. Himelright, who has had the contract for the past year.
Under new postal regulations, at least one man handling local mail, between the depots and post office is required to carry a loaded revolver, and Mr. Jenkins is at present the armed carrier. He has a big pistol strapped around his waist, but has not yet had occasion to "pull" his gun.
April 21, 1922
MOUNT WILLIAMS — The Mount Williams school has closed after a very successful term. Mr. W.F. White of Mountain Falls was principal and Miss Bessie Sperry of Middletown, primary teacher. The primary room closed Friday April 14.
This is two terms in succession that Prof. White has been principal of the school.
The farmers of this place who were driven out of the fields Friday by the snow, which began to fall about 9 a.m., were about ready to begin planting corn.
Mr. George Carver has improved his farm by putting up 200 rods of wire fence.
April 25, 1922
Fire of apparently unknown origin early Sunday morning completely wiped out the handsome bungalow home of William P. Massey, prominent Frederick County fruit grower and secretary of the Virginia State Horticultural Society, situated a short distance west of town off the Northwestern grade. Only two pieces of furniture were saved; otherwise, the loss was complete.
Mr. Massey's misfortune came just at a time when his large apple orchards were seriously damaged by the freezing temperatures of the last few nights.
Mr. Massey and members of his family, including Mrs. Massey and their children, who had been occupying part of the McCaw house, corner of Washington and Amherst streets, moved to their bungalow home only a few days ago, and intended to spend the summer there, as had been their custom since the bungalow was erected.
April 24, 1922
NASHUA, N.H. — Virginia Pearson, motion picture actress, who was to have spoken at the First Baptist Church Sunday night, was prevented at the last minute by the deacons. They instructed the pastor to announce that the action was "for the good of the church."
A crowd that filled the church for the first time in its history had gathered to hear Miss Pearson speak on the "efforts to raise the standard of the stage." She said that the meeting had been broken up by persons who believe that stage-folk are "eternally damned."
April 25, 1922
75 years ago
Junior Maids of Honor to Queen Shenandoah XX during the Apple Blossom Festival will be Misses Lillian Roberta Rinker and Imogene Craig Minton. Miss Rinker is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Ralph Rinker, Middle Road, and Miss Minton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen C. Minton, 421 W. Cecil St., Wincheser. Both are students at Handley High School.
Senior Maids of Honor to Her Majesty Queen Shenandoah XX are Miss Helen Miller Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold G. Brown, 423 South Washington St., and Miss Massie Hawthorne, daughter of Dr. and Mr. Alllen T. Hawthorne, 421 South Stewart St.
April 21, 1947
The Stephens City High School annual Junior-Senior Prom will be Friday night, April 25, in the Sarah Zane Hall in Winchester. Music will be furnished by Phil Young and his orchestra.
Donald Dodson, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Dodson of Stephens City, will be master of ceremonies according to an announcement by Freddie Spicer, chairman of the general arrangement committee. Spicer is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Spicer, Route 1, Winchester.
Highlighting the evening's activities will be crowning of Marie Loy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Loy of Route 1-A Winchester, as Junior Prom Queen by Ralph Coates, president of the Junior Class.
April 23, 1947
The hundreds of acres of apple orchards in and around Winchester will be in bloom for the Apple Blossom Festival May 1 and 2 if the weather is warm enough next week.
Unless the weather trend changes, apple buds are not expected to enter the pink stage before the early part of next week.
Usually it takes from three to eight days for the blossoms to emerge from the pink stage, but orchardists pointed out that in 1929 the bloom appeared in a matter of hours when the temperature jumped into the 90s.
April 24, 1947
50 years ago
April Lynn Krueger was named the first Little Miss Winchester-Frederick County in a pageant Saturday evening at Handley High School.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B.H. Krueger, and was sponsored by Allstate Insurance Co.
First runner-up in the contest was Kimberly Anne Christian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Christian. She was also named "Miss Congeniality" by the other contestants, and was sponsored by The Pizza Shop.
Second runner-up was Shelley Chandler Boyce, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald E. Boyce, sponsored by the Valley Cycle Center.
April 17, 1972
25 years ago
When Marie G. Keller came to Daniel Morgan Middle School in 1974 as director of guidance there wasn't landscaping-about six little bushes, she remembers.
She helped organize the Green Thumb activity club. The club started transforming parts of the stark, institutional environment into an oasis. Keller even had a silver maple tree removed from her Whitlock Avenue home and replanted at the school.
She retired from Daniel Morgan in 1989.
Thursday, the Winchester Council of Garden Clubs honored her long, hard work, planting a pink dogwood tree at Daniel Morgan as part of the city's Arbor Day celebration.
April 25, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.