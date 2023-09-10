100 years ago
OSAKA, Japan — So vast an area of Japan has been devastated by the greatest earthquake in the history of this country that it will be long before the actual loss of life is known. The most reliable estimate of the dead up to the present reach from 200,000 to 320,000.
Sept. 4, 1923
In response to the national appeal for aid to the earthquake, tidal wave and fire sufferers in Japan, arrangements have been completed by the local chapter of the Red Cross to handle contributions.
The contributions, either in cash or by check, may be sent to any of the four local banks, to Red Cross headquarters, or to Robert L. Gray, treasurer of the local Chapter of the Red Cross.
Sept. 5, 1923
The Frederick County almshouse will be equipped with an up-to-date electrical washing machine.
Heretofore the family wash at the almshouse has been done by the inmates under the old hand and washboard method.
Chairman H.B. Kline was appointed to secure a machine at a cost of not over $125.
Sept. 6, 1923
A bus line between Front Royal and Winchester, making two trips daily, has been established. You can take the bus from Riverton, Cedarville, Nineveh or all way stations between Front Royal and Winchester.
The bus seats 12 passengers comfortably. One or two more can be carried in a pinch.
Sept. 6, 1923
Four little girls, her Sunday school classmates at the United Brethren Church, will act as pallbearers of little Evelyn Patton, eight-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Patton, whose death occurred yesterday morning at Memorial Hospital following an operation.
The services will be held on Saturday afternoon at two o'clock from the home of Mr. and Mrs. Patton on North Market Street. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Sept. 6, 1923
Burglars last night broke into the automobile place of business of Frank M. Reynolds and Co. on South Braddock Street. After an attempt to loot the safe there they left the place without obtaining anything of value so far as is known.
Burnt matches were found all around the safe in the office but, lying on the safe was found a letterhead of the firm on which had been printed in ink the words, "Black Hand."
Sept. 8, 1923
Thirty-three teachers welcomed about 1,000 children into 32 completed school rooms in the new John Handley School building this morning at 9 o'clock for the beginning of the fifth session of the Handley Public Schools.
It was announced this morning that the Handley Board and the School Board plan a formal opening about Thanksgiving.
This morning in order to accommodate all of the children more than 400 children in the kindergarten and the first three grades are occupying the John Kerr Building.
Sept. 10, 1923
OCEAN CITY, N.J. — Resolutions urging that the country be aroused to the "moral danger" of the annual beauty contest at Atlantic City, were adopted at Founders' Day exercises here yesterday.
The effect on young girls of parading in abbreviated bathing suits and of wide publication of their pictures was deplored in the resolution.
Sept. 10, 1923
Arrangements for opening the dining-room of the new Commercial Hotel, recently opened for business on the Piccadilly Street side of the old Hotel Evans site, were being made today by F.L. Buckley, proprietor.
Since the hotel was opened on August 27, it has been filled to capacity nearly every night and many guests have been quartered at the W.W. Wall residence on North Market Street, which Mr. and Mrs. Buckley will continue to hold under lease certainly until next spring.
Sept. 11, 1923
75 years ago
General farming and fruit growing are likely to continue as the backbone of community life in Frederick County in spite of a gradual growth in the number of relatively small industries in Winchester.
Like practically all other sections of the Shenandoah Valley, this county at the northern tip of Virginia has been mainly agricultural from its earliest days.
Apple and peach growing are major industries. According to the last Federal farming census, Frederick County has 733,451 bearing apple trees in approximately 500 orchards.
Frederick County also has been coming to the front in recent years in peach growing, which was only of minor importance until within the past ten years.
Sept. 9, 1948
Local historians are interested in a newly published book, "John M'Coy; His Life and His Diaries", by Elizabeth Hayward, because it tells about Winchester in the days when it was known as Frederick Town.
On telling the story of James M'Coy, founder of the family, the author tells in detail about Capt. John Hite's inn. It was at that inn which the young George Washington visited in 1748.
It was also in Frederick Town that M'Coy met the girl he married. She was Ann Bruce, a daughter of the John Bruce who founded Brucetown about 1735.
Sept. 10, 1948
Winchester will shortly have another Drive-In theater.
E.E. Ours, former West Virginia theater man now residing in Winchester, has leased a portion of the old Airport site on Rt. 50, east of the city, which is rapidly being converted into an outdoor movie house.
Ours states that he is building a "deluxe drive-in representing a $50,000 investment when fully completed."
The 300-car theater should be ready for operation the first week in October and weather permitting will run through November, he said.
The old Airport property is owned by C.E. Garber, Front Royal Road, who acquired it about five years ago and has made considerable improvements. It has long been a site for traveling carnivals and shows.
The veteran theater man also announced that his new theater at Stephens City will probably be ready to open the latter part of next week. He has been remodeling a former silent film house there.
Sept. 11, 1948
Five Winchester girls are members of a record class of 43 students just inducted into Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
The local girls are Nancy Lee Butler, Lou Anne Cather, Peggy Ann Chapman, Barbara Ann Darlington and Margel Elouise McKee.
Sept. 11, 1948
50 years ago
Fruit pickers are arriving at the labor camp on Fairmont Ave. in Winchester and other sites to begin the annual apple harvest in this area.
A contingent of Jamaican workers arrived over the weekend. Picking of some early varieties began yesterday and the harvest is expected to be in full swing by next week.
Unofficial early estimates are for between 2.8 and 3 million bushels in the Frederick County and Clarke County harvest.
Sept. 11, 1973
25 years ago
Safeway, a Winchester institution for half a century, is closing its doors.
Safeway has had a Winchester store since the 1940s. It was initially located downtown — for many years on Braddock Street. It moved to its present location at the corner of Valley Avenue and Cedar Creek Grade in May 1971.
With the departure of Safeway, Winchester and Frederick County have 10 major grocery stores: six Food Lions, two Martin's, a Wal-Mart Supercenter, and a Costco Warehouse.
Sept. 5, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.