100 years ago
Upwards of 1,000 people witnessed the football game here yesterday afternoon between the teams of the high schools of Winchester and Martinsburg, W.Va., the former winning by a score of 28 to 0, the Winchester boys kicking four goals and making four touchdowns. Kremer and Potts were among the brightest stars of the Winchester 11.
The Citizens Band was present during the game and whenever brilliant plays were made the band played. It also gave a concert, which was much enjoyed by the crowds.
Nov. 26, 1920
The first action to give Winchester and Frederick County one telephone system has been taken by the Chamber of Commerce, which has endorsed the plan of Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. to acquire the outside equipment of the Cumberland Valley Telephone Co.
The Cumberland Valley Telephone Co. was first known as the Winchester Company and was organized by S.L. Hoover about 1897.It has changed hands several times and is now controlled by the Cumberland Valley Telephone Co. of Baltimore. Since the Bell system came into this territory the number of subscribers to the old company has gradually decreased and its plant deteriorated.
Nov. 27, 1920
Jos. B. Newlin, real estate dealer, has sold to Mr. Edgar Miller the small farm of Mr. Ernest Carpenter, situated two miles east of Winchester on the Senseny road, containing 40 acres. The price paid was $5,200.
Mr. Miller is traveling representative for the Shenandoah valley Apple Cider and Vinegar Co. of this city.
Nov. 29, 1920
Dr. Hugh Clark has purchased the house at the southwest corner of Braddock and Amherst Streets and is having the building remodeled throughout for the purpose of having his office located on the lower floor and with apartments in the balance of the building.
The sale was made to Dr. Clark for the owner, Davis Johnson, by Jos. B. Newlin, real estate agency. It was formerly the residence of Mr. William H. Hardy. The price paid was $4,000.
Nov. 29, 1920
WASHINGTON — An earthquake shock of moderate intensity was recorded today on the seismograph at Georgetown University. It was estimated that the disturbance was 5,100 miles from Washington probably in South America.
Nov. 29, 1920
Mayor Glass has appointed C.C. Clark as a member of the Winchester Police force and he has entered upon his duties.
Mr. Clark will act as motorcycle policeman. The city last week purchased a motorcycle from Mr. Clark as he is an expert operator, and had made application for the job, he was appointed to look after his branch of police work.
He is a son of Mr. John A. Clark of this city and during the war he was in the Army for nine months, being stationed at Camp Meade.
Nov. 29, 1920
CHICAGO — Football exacted a toll of 11 victims during the 1920 season, which closed with Thanksgiving day’s games, according to reports to the Associated Press.
The majority of youths killed this season were high school players, who may have entered the games without sufficient training for so rough a sport.
Only two of the dead were members of college class teams.
Development of the open style of play, instead of the smashing games of a dozen years ago, and the improved heavily padded uniform and headgear is eliminating much of the danger, according to football experts.
Nov. 29, 1920
BOSTON, Mass. — Charles Ponzi, promoter of the get-rich-quick scheme in which thousands of persons invested millions of dollars before its collapse last August, pleaded guilty today in the United States District Court to using the mail in a scheme to defraud. Sentence of five years in the Plymouth county jail was imposed.
Nov. 30, 1920
75 years ago
Dr. L.M. Allen, city health officer, reported today that the large number of cases of influenza has improved enough for schools in Winchester and Frederick County to open Monday morning as planned.
The health officer stated that the ban on persons under 18 gathering in public places would be lifted Sunday.
Although the rain this week was not good for the type of ailment involved, Dr. Allen states that city physicians report that conditions have improved since the schools were closed last Friday.
Nov. 23, 1945
The governing body of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival at a meeting held this morning at the George Washington Hotel decided to resume the Festival in the spring of 1946. The celebration after 18 years was discontinued in 1941.
Mr. Quarles, superintendent of the public schools, stated that if the Festival is held next year, the schools can be counted on to do their full part.
He pointed out, however, that the space for the pageant may be restricted by the growth of trees and shrubbery.
Hoye Riley stated that whereas he favors holding the festival next year, he anticipated difficulty in obtaining materials necessary for preparing floats for the parade.
Nov. 27, 1945
The formation of a new dance orchestra, composed largely of local war veterans recently released from the services, has just been announced by Wilfred “Bubbles” Mowrey of Winchester, who heads the organization.
The orchestra is now ready to fill engagements for dances and parties and is expected to be kept quite busy during the holidays. It will be booked as “Bubbles” Mowrey and His Orchestra.
All members are experienced musicians, many of them have played with Bob Riley and other orchestras in the city. The band features Frank Yeakle on drums, and “Bubbles” Mowrey on the saxophone. Other local members are Stuart Mowery, “ Les” Arnold, “Spike” Hoover, Claude “Diz” Derflinger, and Fred Updyke.
Nov. 29, 1945
Robert F. Gaines, who for the past eight years has been manager of the Miles Music Co. has purchased the local Winchester store from Marshall T. Miles and will be known as the G. and M. Music Appliance Center.
Mr. Gaines came to Winchester in 1937 to assume management of the Miles Store and under his direction moved the store in 1940 to its present and larger quarters on West Boscawen Street.
Nov. 30, 1945
50 years ago
“Amber Hill,” an 18th-century residence once owned by Daniel Morgan, famous Revolutionary War general, has been sold by Mr. and Mrs. Joseph A. Massie Jr. of Winchester to Dr. and Mrs. George H. Smith of Frederick County.
Dr. and Mrs. Smith have resided since 1949 at “Hackwood,” also an 18th century structure on Red Bud Road.
General Morgan purchased the property in 1800 and died there in 1802.
According to the Frederick County deed books, the property was part of a tract acquired by Daniel Norton and George Flowerdew Norton from Mary Wood, widow of the founder of Winchester.
George Flowerdew Norton was a partner of John Norton and Sons, London merchants. He came to Winchester in 1782.
Nov. 30, 1970
25 years ago
The walls are going up at the 234,000-square-foot Wal-Mart “super center” being built on a 38-acre plot on South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester. The tentative opening date for the store is the spring of 1996.
The current Wal-Mart store at Apple Blossom Corners will remain open until the super center is completed. The store’s 130 employees will transfer to the new store and an additional 270 will be hired.
Nov. 29, 1995
