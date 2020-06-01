100 years ago
A summary of the school census of Winchester indicates an increase of 189 children between the ages of 6 and 20, as compared with the figurers of 1915. It also shows a very low attendance record of those of school age. Out of every four children of school age, only three are in school.
Total white school population, 1196.
Total actually attending, 882.
Total colored school population, 233.
Total colored actually attending, 156.
May 25, 1920
In a midnight fire which ruined the home of Mr. James W. Lowrey at 7 S. Market St., shortly after 12 this morning, his daughter, Miss Lillian Lowrey and his two grandchildren, May and Elizabeth Lowrey, were rescued by Assistant Fire Warden Goss and others from a second-story window.
The building, which is owned by Mrs. Elizabeth Graichen, was practically ruined and surrounding property including The Evening Star building which adjoins the burned building on the south and the large three-story brick building at Market and Water streets occupied by Samuel L. Larew on the first floor and by several secret orders on the second and third floors, were damaged.
It was the fourth fire to occur in the same building within the past few years. All of them at the same spot, the roof of the building in the rear of the Lowrey home, which is overlooked by the rooms occupied by the secret orders.
Although the Winchester Lodge of Elks have their own handsome building at Braddock and Piccadily streets, they had rented the top floor of the building at Market and Water streets last night for the purpose of holding an initiation.
The Elks session had just adjourned before the fire was discovered.
Mrs. Lowrey was awakened by the flames and smoke and screaming for help, she aroused her father and the little children.
All of the inmates wore only their night clothes and they were taken to Mrs. Bettie Thatcher’s home next door where they were supplied with clothes and were given shelter.
May 27, 1920
Mr. Lowrey stated today that he was unable to account for the cause of the fire as there had been no fire in or near the house for 10 years.
Mrs. Graichen carried insurance which partly covers her loss of $2,000. Mr. Lowrey had no insurance whatsoever.
Mr. Lowrey is employed at the F.A. Garichen Glove Co., having been employed there for over 30 years.
May 27, 1920
Exalted Ruler Charles K. Oyer of the Winchester Elks Lodge said today in regard to the claim which has been made that the fire might have been caused by a lighted cigar dropped from a window above onto the Lowrey roof.
Oyer says there was an order issued that no smoking be allowed. Further, Mr. Oyer says that during the fire Messrs. Robert F. Brill and Joseph Newlin made an effort to raise the windows in the lodge building and found every one of them fastened down and nailed.
May 2, 1920
75 years ago
Earl Edward Herring, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Herring of 538 Highland Ave. in Winchester, enlisted in the Navy through the local recruiting office and thereby becoming the sixth member of the family in the armed forces.
One brother, Ray, a corporal in the infantry, was just recently released from a German prison camp after having been listed as missing in action and is now on the way back to the states.
A brother, Paul, is a seaman first class in the Navy in the South Pacific; another brother, Owen, is a seaman first class in the Merchant Marines; Granville is a corporal in the Air Forces in England; and Melvin is a private in the Army Air Corps somewhere in Germany. A younger brother, Levering, lives at home with two sisters.
Earl was born June 24, 1927, at Elkton and attended school at Virginia Avenue School in Winchester. At the time he enlisted he was employed at the Virginia Barrel Factory. His father works at the Oscar Knebel Hosiery Mill on Braddock street in Winchester.
May 24, 1945
Mrs. William Steward, the former Miss Mary Lee Grimm of this city, received a letter yesterday from her husband, Pfc. William Steward, who has been a prisoner of the Germans since Nov. 29, 1944. He said he was freed from the prison camp at Stalag 4-B on May 9, by the Russians, and that at the time he was writing his letter he was in a hospital in France.
May 26, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. John E. Armel of this city, received a telegram Saturday from the War Department stating that their son, Pfc. David E. Armel, died May 3 from wounds received on Okinawa. More details would follow.
May 28, 1945
Mrs. Lucy Dodson of this city has been advised by the War Department that her son, Sgt. Lewis F. Dodson, has been liberated from a German prison camp and has returned to his base.
Sgt. Dodson, a tail gunner and photographer on a B-17 Flying Fortress with the 8th Air Force, has been a prisoner of war since Dec. 6, 1944.
May 28, 1945
E.T. Roetman, sanitary engineer of the American Viscose Co. plant, spoke before the Izaak Walton chapter Tuesday evening and told of the progress being made at Front Royal to abate the pollution of the Shenandoah River. After considerable expense the company now has ready for installation additional facilities which will eliminate effluent from the plant of all waste harmful to fish life.
May 31, 1945
The city experienced another cool night, the mercury dropping to 56 degrees. It was only 72 this afternoon.
June 1, 1945
50 years ago
Members of the Handley and James Wood Distributive Education Clubs of America recently took over the operations of two local businesses, Town and Country Department and McCrory Variety stores. Students from the schools operated the stores one day with James Wood students working two shifts, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Handley students working from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
This project had its beginning at James Wood in 1964 when students had their first experience learning the operations of a typical store.
This year Susan Haines, Ed Hamilton and Phil Hamman acted as store managers for Town & Country Department store and Craig Sutler, Jean Everett, Dave Coffelt and Robert Jones acted as managers for McCrory Variety store.
More than 70 businesses in this area employ DE students from two programs with over 100 students employed with these firms.
May 28, 1970
25 years ago
Former President Jimmy Carter made an unpublicized visit to Winchester on Saturday night. Carter, with his son Chip and former president’s Secret Service entourage, stayed at the Travelodge of Winchester on U.S. 522 South, hotel manager Pat Embrey said.
Embrey said the Secret Service called the hotel last week and made a reservation under another name. Carter’s group took five rooms.
Embrey said Carter paid for his own room while the government picked up the tab for the Secret Service agents.
How much did the taxpayers have to cough up for Carter’s brief stay in Winchester?
The cost for a double room at the Travelodge is $53 per night. That is a total of $212 if the guests didn’t make any long-distance phone calls or watch any movies.
May 30, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.