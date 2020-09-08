100 years ago
Winchester is again face to face with another water famine as a result of the burning out of coils of the electric pump at the pumping station, which leaves only two dilapidated steam pumps to pump all the water the city is using.
The famine, or scarcity, will likely last two weeks at least because the electric pump will be sent to Washington, D.C., for repairs and it will require that period of time at the least before it can be returned here and reinstalled.
Sept. 1, 1920
Mrs. Emma Botts of St. Louis, Mo., has sold the well-known Pritchard home property at the southwest corner of Main and Cork streets to the congregation of the Baptist Church of Winchester, it was stated today, the consideration being about $3,000. Mrs. Botts is the only surviving member of her branch of the Pritchard family.
The plans of the Baptist Church, it was said, had not been fully outlined, but it is expected the present building will be torn down and a church building erected thereon.
Sept. 1, 1920
The summer season of 1920 has been the wettest in years, according to the statistics at the Weather Bureau.
Though summer does not technically end until Sept. 22, the summer season is usually considered to consist of the months of June, July and August. And the figures of the Weather Bureau show that there has been a sustained rainy period almost from the first of June to the present.
The rainfall for each month has been well above normal, with this month the heaviest.
Sept. 1, 1920
Ensign Mary Leigh and Cadet Annie Woodall, both of Washington, D.C., have arrived in Winchester and have taken charge of the local Salvation Army affairs here to succeed Capt. Van Egmond and wife who recently were sent to Washington.
Ensign Leigh served overseas in France during the war, much of her time being devoted to making doughnuts for the soldiers.
Cadet Woodall is an English girl having been with the Salvation Army in England.
Sept. 3, 1920
Mrs. Leota Moore, postmistress and merchant of Gainesboro, this county, was the first woman in the northern district of Frederick County to make an application to register as a voter. Her application was filed with Commissioner of Revenue Hugh Dehaven, her poll tax paid to Deputy Treasurer Robert Smith Jr.
Sept. 3, 1920
Whitacre’s Jazz Orchestra is making preparations to play next Thursday at Winchester in the Rouss Hall. The dance will be held on the big night of the Winchester fair.
Sept. 3, 1920
The Winchester City Public Schools will open for the school year on Sept. 13.
Resident pupils will register on Sept. 8 and 9 at the principal’s office on the second floor of the Kerr Building, corner of Cork and Market streets. Children 6 years old by Oct. 1 will be admitted; younger children not admitted except by examination.
No medical certificate will be required for entrance. Systematic medical examination will be conducted by the School Nurse during the school year.
Sept. 4, 1920
MIDDLETOWN — For several years past plans have been materializing for the erection of a monument on the famous old Cedar Creek battlefield between Strasburg and Middletown on the Valley pike in honor of General Ramseur, a Confederate officer, who died in the old “Belle Grove” house from the effects of a battle wound. Now this work is about to be done.
The plans call for a marker along the Valley pike at the point where the driveway leads off the pike into the farm, and for a bronze memorial tablet to be placed on the side of the Belle Grove house, so rich in colonial and Civil War history. It will be recalled that Belle Grove was built as a residence for Dolly Madison and that much of the building material was shipped from England and hauled from Alexandria by wagon.
The monument is to be unveiled on Sept. 16.
Sept. 4, 1920
Mrs. Zeb Vance Harris of Washington, D.C., was the first woman to be actually registered in Winchester from the district.
Mrs. Harris, being a resident of the District of Columbia, had the legal right to claim residence in any state she selected. As Winchester is her native home she decided to register here.
Sept. 7, 1920
75 years ago
Garland R. Quarles, city superintendent of schools, speaking before a capacity audience gathered at the Handley High School auditorium Sunday night for a simple but impressive observance of V-J Day declared of the future that the “ideal of peace is worthy of every vestige of our energy and our most fervent prayers.”
The decorations consisted of flags and flowers with a large floral offering in memory of Winchester citizens who have given their lives in this war. C.B. Smalts and Son furnished the palms.
Representatives from the choirs of the churches of the City led in the singing of hymns and sang an anthem, “Grieve Not the Holy Spirit.”
Sept. 4, 1945
Members of the Frederick County School Board voted to adopt a 12-year school plan effective this year.
Under the new setup there will be seven years of elementary instruction and five instead of four of high school subjects. Those entering the eighth grade effective this year must go through the twelfth grade before receiving their graduating diplomas.
However, those already in high school will finish in the customary four years instead of five.
Sept. 4, 1945
A total of 211 Bahamians arrived in Winchester on Sunday evening and this morning 205 were working in orchards in the area. The natives came from the Eastern Shore where they have been helping harvest truck crops. Another hundred are expected at the Winchester camp by mid-September.
Sept. 4, 1945
Crawford John MacCallum has returned from visiting his grandfather, Mr. Spencer Heath of New York City.
Young MacCallum, son of Mr. Ian MacCallum of this city pedalled the 306 miles to New York on his bicycle in five days. One day, he stated that he traveled a total of 90 miles.
His grandfather drove him back to Virginia in his car.
Sept. 4, 1945
M.P. Michael of Sunnyside and Berkeley Michael of Hagerstown, Md., brothers, have purchased Hotel Washington in Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
The 124-room, four story brick and frame hotel was purchased from Niles and Grant Miller who have been in the hotel business for many years.
M.P. Michael, who has operated a filling station and store at Sunnyside for some time, has disposed of the business to William McIntyre, also of Sunnyside.
Hotel Washington is located on the Square in Berkeley Springs opposite the State Park.
Sept. 4, 1945
The public schools of Winchester will open tomorrow, Sept. 6, for the 1945-46 session.
This will be the 76th session of the public schools of the city, the first session being in 1870. The enrollment in the first session was 402 as compared with an enrollment in 1944-45 of 2,197.
Sept. 5, 1945
Nathan Williamson, minister of the Church of Christ, announces that Sunday services will be held in the new location at 308 S. Loudoun St., which was acquired this week. The building was formerly the worship house of the Lutheran Church of our Saviour. The securing of this property was made available by the contributions of the local congregation.
Sept. 7, 1945
50 years ago
The first leg of Route 37, the western by-pass of Winchester, will open to traffic Thursday at 10 a.m.
The segment of about 3.66 miles stretches from the new interchange of Route 11 and Interstate 81 north of the City, westward to Route 50 near the Farmers Livestock Exchange. The cost, in round figures, was $3,390,000.
Sept. 1, 1970
25 years ago
Rubbermaid brought its high-ranking executives to Winchester on Thursday for the grand opening of the company’s new Everything Rubbermaid store at 2238 Valley Avenue in Ward Plaza.
Th e 15,000-square-foot store is the second so-called “laboratory store” for Rubbermaid, serving as both a retail site and a vehicle to track consumer response to Rubbermaid products.
Sept. 1, 1995
