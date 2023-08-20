100 years ago
Catcher C. Link of the Winchester baseball team on yesterday afternoon won the five dollar gold piece offered by the Peoples Drug Co. to the player who should hit their advertising sign out in the field with a batted ball.
Catcher Link turned the trick yesterday afternoon in the game with Luray and it brought him and the team good luck. He made a two-bagger off of the hit and later scored a run.
Ham Snyder, right fielder, captured the $2.50 gold piece offered by the Shenandoah Valley National Bank for a similar performance in hitting their sign in the field. Ham did the job right, because he hit the ball for a home run.
Aug. 15, 1923
Last night about 9:30 o'clock four automobiles containing a number of white robed figures drove up to the restaurant of Harry Ransom, colored, on East Piccadilly Street.
The cars came to a stop in front of the place and without uttering a word, the occupants of the cars peered into the restaurant.
No one got out of the cars but the gaze of every white gowned figure was riveted on what was going on inside. After observing to their heart's content, the cars drove away as silently as they had come.
Business happened to be dull at the restaurant when the visitors arrived. It is said not a single colored patron of the place has been seen in the vicinity since.
Ransom declares that Taffytown, as the locality is known locally, has been in existence for over a hundred years and has always been regarded as a mostly colored section.
The colored people believe the visit of last night by the white robed men was a warning and they expect to appeal to the authorities for protection of some sort.
Some years ago, the late Police Justice C.W. Wilson was attacked on the street by a disguised band of ruffians and was badly beaten up. The men were never caught as they wore masks. The city council promptly passed an ordinance, which is still in effect, prohibiting under heavy penalty the appearing of anyone in public disguised or masked for any purpose or under any conditions whatever.
Aug. 16, 1923
One of the biggest sales of lots to be held in this vicinity this summer will be that at Hill Crest on the Valley Pike near Winchester.
Many attractive inducements are held out to prospective purchasers. There will be three brass bands in attendance and these certainly will furnish sufficient music.
A Ford touring car, with starter will be given away absolutely free and one hundred dollars in gold will also be given away. There will also be plenty of free eats.
Aug. 18, 1923
Winchester's new one hundred room fireproof hotel should be under roof by the first of the new year and complete by the first of March, said Clarence L. Harding, the architect.
Built of steel, concrete, stone and brick, fireproof throughout, the George Washington Hotel will have six floors of which four will be bedroom floors, containing one hundred rooms. Two elevators will serve these floors and fireproof stairs also will be installed.
Baths will be available to more than one half of the rooms and there will be public baths on every floor. It is expected that showers will be installed in many rooms in addition to the tubs.
The main entrance is from Piccadilly Street.
The coffee room or restaurant will be in the basement, with a quick lunch counter. On this floor too will be a modern barber shop.
Aug. 18, 1923
75 years old
A disappointing crowd turned out for last night's opening performance of Bob Clark's circus at Winchester Airport Speedway, but those who saw the show were reported to be well pleased.
An additional 1,500 seats have been installed for the public so that approximately 3,000 can be seated.
A lion performing act is one of the main features of the show. Clark who is presenting the attraction has had considerable experience in staging Shrine circuses around the country.
Aug. 17, 1948
Acting on advice from Virginia Attorney General J. Lindsay Almond Jr., B.F. Strother, president of Frederick County Council of Churches, announced today that enrollment for Bible classes in the county's public schools will be conducted outside school buildings this year.
Misses Sarah Wilson and Jean Baker have already been engaged to teach the classes.
Aug. 18, 1948
Eagles from three states and the District of Columbia have been invited to join in the 44th anniversary celebration Saturday and Sunday of Winchester Aerie.
Highlight of the observance will be burning of the mortgage on the home at 105 N. Braddock St. purchased in June 1946 for $45,000.
Winchester Lodge of Eagles was instituted Aug. 21, 1904, in the Savage building on N. Loudoun St. At the time the lodge acquired its present home the aerie was located at 211 N. Loudoun St. in a building rented from the George Washington Hotel Corp. and now occupied by the American Legion post.
After purchasing the Hansbrough home on N. Braddock Street approximately $14,000 was expended in improvements.
Aug. 19, 1948
E.E. Ours of 22 N. Loudoun St., who will open a theater next month at Stephens City, has temporarily abandoned plans for erecting a new opera house in Winchester, he said today.
Ours theater at Stephens City will be the first in that community since silent film days. The former West Virginia theater operator has taken a lease on the old Stephens City opera house which he is completely remodeling into a modern theater.
The interior of the building which at one time was used as a church by a small congregation of the United Brethren Church, has been given a complete face-lifting.
When completed the theater will have an auditorium with cushioned seats, seating 300 persons, and a balcony for colored patrons holding about 60.
Ours stated that he has signed a five year lease with option to purchase the building owned by Boyd Hamman of Winchester.
Aug. 19, 1948
RICHMOND — Virginia's 1948 polio total stands at 213 today after the addition of eight new cases to the state health department records.
In North Carolina the polio toll stands at 1,596.
Aug. 21, 1948
50 years old
Work is progressing on the new $2 million addition to Winchester Memorial Hospital. When completed, the two new floors will accommodate 80 patient beds. The work began in early spring and is expected to be completed in September, 1974.
Aug. 17, 1973
25 years ago
Gone is the Kmart.
It's just Big K now, said store manager Todd Wilson earlier this week.
Wilson and several local dignitaries gathered Friday with many of the 100 employees at the store on South Pleasant Valley Road to open the new Big K and show off nearly two months of painstaking work.
The Winchester renovations, the first since the store opened in 1988, were completed at a cost of $500,000.
Aug. 15, 1998
