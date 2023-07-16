100 years ago
STEPHENS CITY — In the hailstorm of last Tuesday, the hardest struck farm was that of the Lemley brothers, occupied by Mr. D.F. Dyke. Wheat, corn garden, orchard and turkeys were all damaged by the hail.
The storm blew the wheat, which was in shocks, about the field threshing out the grain on the ground. The corn stalks were mostly stripped.
It blew down some of the largest trees on the farm, beside taking 16 in the orchard up by the roots.
July 12, 1923
The Twin-Towns baseball club, representing Mount Jackson and Edinburg, withdrew from membership in the Shenandoah Valley League last night at a meeting of the board of directors, held at Strasburg.
The New Market team surrendered its franchise several days ago.
This leaves six teams in the league including Winchester, Strasburg, Front Royal, Woodstock, Harrisonburg and Luray.
With the breaking up of the twin-towns and the New Market clubs, Winchester will get several desirable players.
July 12, 1923
HAYFIELD — There has been a noticeable deficiency of precipitation in the past two years, particularly during the last twelve months, which is having a telling effect on those subterranean reservoirs that feed wells and springs, causing many intermittent springs and streams to cease flowing.
The shortage of rain has been attributed to the extraction of electricity from the atmosphere by the flight of airplanes and Zeppelins.
If this theory is correct and the air becomes the national highway of travel, rain will ultimately cease to fall and famine prevail.
The temperature last month was the hottest experienced in June for more than thirty years and the driest since 1918.
July 12, 1923
One of the prettiest sights witnessed here recently, attended by the largest crowd that has patronized a block dance in Winchester in a long time, was the second night’s entertainment staged by the Loyal Order of Moose.
No finer setting could be found than that part of Market Street which lies between Rouss Avenue and Water Street. Flanked on one side by the high terraces of Mrs. Holmes Conrad’s home upon the hill and on the other by the City Hall, with its elevated lawn, the natural amphitheater and dance floor presented a spectacle which will be long remembered for its uniqueness.
Shortly after the appointed hour the orchestra made its appearance and took its place upon two decorated trucks which had been stationed opposite the City Hall.
Shortly after the parade the governor went to the City Hall, where he was greeted by Acting Mayor Ward, and after being introduced by Marshall Baker, spoke from the steps of the Market street side. He did not speak indoors because the crowd which wanted to hear him could not have been accommodated inside.
July 14, 1923
Funeral services for Annie Robinson Tokes, one of the oldest and best known colored residents of Winchester, were held yesterday afternoon in John Mann Methodist Church, the pastor, the Rev. Joseph Wheeler, officiating. Interment was in Orrick Cemetery. Large numbers of people gathered for the last rites.
The deceased is said to have been born in Winchester on May 11, 1830, and was therefore in the 94th year of her age. Her parents were the late Robert and Nellie Robinson. Her death, which occurred on July 11, was due to paralysis.
She is survived by one nephew, Howard Robinson, and two nieces, Rebecca Walker and Elmira Brisco.
July 14, 1923
A ball game will be played, beginning at 3:30 this afternoon, at the league ball park between two colored teams. They are the Black Giants of Winchester and the team from Berryville. Zack Beeme will be on the mound for Winchester, while Frank Lewis will umpire.
Many white fans plan to witness the game, as it is expected to be unusually lively.
July 16, 1923
75 years ago
City officials and the State department of health are working on plans for the fluorination of the local water supply, it was learned here today.
Dr. Ralph B. Snapp stated that there is substantial evidence to indicate that fluorine in a city’s water supply has an important influence on preventing tooth decay.
Several northern and western cities have begun this experiment, but at present no community in the South Atlantic states has interested itself in this problem. Dr. Snapp is anxious that Winchester assumes the lead.
July 12, 1948
RICHMOND — Officials of the State health department turned watchful eyes today on southwest Virginia and the Hampton Roads area, as two new cases of infantile paralysis were reported.
Last week saw 11 new cases reported in Virginia, the department said, to bring the 1948 total to 33.
July 12, 1948
Warren Rudolph, city police desk sergeant, has three poems in the new edition of “Talent-Song writers and Poets of 1947.”
“God Bless Our Home,” “No Color, Race, Nor Creed” and “West of the Rockies” are the titles of the local author’s work in the book just published by the Haven Press of New York.
Sgt. Rudolph is the son Mrs. Lola Rudolph of Berryville Avenue and a graduate of Handley high school where he first became interested in creative writing.
He has been with the city police department six years where he is looked upon as a very proficient officer.
July 12, 1948
American Stores Co. will move from its North Loudoun Street location to South Braddock street, about one and a half blocks south of where A&P and Safeway chain groceries already are in operation.
American Stores Co., operators of a self-service grocery many years on North Loudoun Street, is taking a 10-year lease on a structure to be erected by A.B. Solenberger and Fred L. and O.H. Duncan of Winchester at the corner of S. Braddock and Wolfe streets.
The lot on which the new American Store building is being erected was formerly the site of the old sumac mill and was known as the German Smith property.
Another mercantile announcement today is that Silco Store will move from 111 N. Loudoun St. to 115 North Loudoun, which is being vacated by American Stores Co.
Silco at the present time occupies the storeroom at 111 N. Loudoun St., owned by Joseph P. Miller and in which Miller carried on a drygoods business for many years.
July 14, 1948
Winchester public schools will open for the 1948-49 session on September 9.
In preparation for the opening of schools many repairs and enlargements in the schools have either been completed or are under way. The Douglas colored school has been repainted inside and out, exterior painting has been done at the Virginia Avenue school and a new roof is being installed at the Handley building. Also at the latter school, the auditorium is being redecorated and three additional classrooms are being provided by moving the woodwork shop to new space in the basement.
July 16, 1948
50 years ago
The Frederick County Fair Association voted unanimously last night to purchase an estimated 22-acre plot of land from Charles Orndorff, president of the association, for $45,000. The land is part of the Kenilworth estate that was bought by Orndorff on Saturday for a reported price of $131,000.
The vote followed a short discussion in which members of the group were told that N.B. Shingleton, a local philanthropist, had promised to donate $20,000 to the fair if the price of the land was less than $50,000. Orndorff offered to lower the price to $45,000 and was told that the price was fair.
July 13, 1973
25 years ago
FRONT ROYAL — One more building to go at the former Avtex plant in Front Royal.
Its demolition is just one more challenge in the already complicated clean-up of the EPA’s Avtex Superfund site.
Avtex made rayon fibers for the Department of Defense among others. It closed its doors in 1989 after it was cited by environmental agencies for dumping PCBs.
July 17, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.