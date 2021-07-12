100 years ago
Announcement was made today that Mrs. L.M. Nulton, owner of the E.J. Evans business stand on North Main Street, had leased the building to Mr. Graham B. Conner, well-known young Winchester merchant, who will take possession on Aug. 1. The building now is undergoing improvements.
Mr. Conner began his clothing and men's furnishing business on a small and modest scale several years ago. He said he had no "silent" business connections.
July 7, 1921
Editor The Star:
May I request space in your publication for the purpose of entering a protest against the plans for the Winchester annual fair. Give us the fair of old, where a man may take his family, look at cattle and home exhibits, where my neighbor's horse raced mine and where I met friends from all over the countryside.
From the newspapers I note a jazz orchestra for dancing, a brass band or two, four-hundred dollar purses, which means professional horse racing; motorcycle and automobile races, an aeroplane or more, pageants, moving pictures, an automobile show with more abominable jazz music; a loop the looper, where each performance risks the life of the performer simply to amuse.
By what right should these attractions be included in an agricultural fair? Does the new secretary think he is planning a three-ring circus or a Coney Island?
Very Truly Yours,
An Observer
July 8, 1921
Editor The Star:
An observer who objects to modernizing the Winchester fair should consult an oculist in an effort to remedy near-sightedness. His attention is invited to the fact that civilization itself is the result of progress, and that a fair of twenty years ago would be as acceptable today as a hoop skirt to a debutante.
Our friend, the Observer, will have an ample opportunity to inspect the finest cattle and home exhibitions in the history of our fair and the management has no objection whatsoever to his meeting his friends.
Now, jazz music is bad, we admit, but those who enjoy dancing might not appreciate the Boston Symphony when it comes time to shake a foot.
Since the automobile and airplane have come to stay, we regret that they will be permitted to exhibit.
Mr. Observer, your letter was appreciated and has resulted in the most excellent advertising and if you will call at the office of the secretary, he will be pleased to shake you by the hand, and tell you, "you meant well" after which a complimentary ticket will be presented to you.
Cordially yours,
Thomas F. Burley Jr.
Secretary, Winchester Fair
July 11, 1921
The dog day season, which lasts six weeks, begins tomorrow, and rain fell today on the eve of that period in which people are said to be most likely to contract summer maladies.
The dog day season is said by some to be governed by the dog star. Some assert dogs are inclined to go mad and bite and snarl at real or imaginary objects. Cobwebs form in and about buildings, premises become musty and there is a general tendency toward languidness and lassitude.
July 11, 1921
Selection of Mr. Stuart H. Edmonds, prominent Winchester architect, as the designer of the new Commercial and Savings Bank building, to be erected on the present site of Hotel Evans at the southeast corner of Main and Piccadilly street, was announced today by Mr. Herbert S. Larrick, president of the bank on behalf of the Board of Directors of that institution.
Mr. Larrick said the present lease of Mr. F.L.Buckley, manager of Hotel Evans, will not expire until March 1, 1922, and that no building operations will be undertaken until after that date.
July 11, 1921
The first modern and up-to-date cooling system for a theater ever to be installed in Winchester is now in operation at the Empire Theater, the installation having been completed this morning. No expense has been spared to make the Empire the only real cool theater in this part of the state during these hot days and nights.
July 11,1921
Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Rundell, formerly of Chicago, who several months ago bought the old Beutelle home place near Kernstown, this county, moved into the dwelling on the farm yesterday.
The Beutelle place contains about ten acres of land, and is near the Valley pike. It is understood Mr. Rundell expects to build an attractive home there in a short time.
July 12, 1921
The Baltimore American this morning printed a finely engraved photograph of the Handley School building of Winchester, work on which is now going on.
"Fine New School Building for Winchester, Va." is the line at the top of the picture, while the footnote says: " The John Handley Public School at Winchester is now under construction. Constructed of red brick with white trimmings. Length of the building is about 600 feet. Accommodates 1,500 pupils from kindergarten through high school."
July 12, 1921
75 years ago
Steps are nearing completion for the reorganization of the Winchester Loyal Order of Moose according to T.L. Joynes, organization department, who is in the city working on membership.
Joynes reported this morning that 40 persons have already indicated their desire to affiliate with the new lodge and it is expected that the required 75 members will be secured by the end of July when the order will be instituted.
According to Joynes the lodge will be reorganized under a new charter and headed by Bill Battaile. Tentative plans have been made to rent the entire second floor of the Holliday building on Rouss Avenue for a lodge hall.
July 10, 1946
Winchester's new fire alarm system is expected to be installed and ready for operation by Friday according to an announcement this morning by Fire Chief E.W Argenbright.
The control unit will be located at the Winchester Police Department where the telephone director will direct all fire calls.
For the operation of the alarm the city has been divided into four zones which have in turn been subdivided into 99 codes.
When the police receive an alarm they will pick out the code card corresponding with the place or street on which the fire is located. The code card is then placed on the transmitter which will sound the alarm in the four station houses and from a general signal.
Argenbright estimates that the new system when completed will cost $6,600. The Winchester Volunteer Firemen's Association raised all of the money except $1,800 appropriated by the Council.
July 10, 1946
50 years ago
W.D. Atchley of Clearbrook today asked the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to draft and adopt an ordinance "to prohibit open mining so many thousand feet from a residence, a public school or a public road."
Mr. Atchley has been attempting for some time to obtain more stringent controls over operations of the Frey quarry at Clearbrook.
July 12, 1971
25 years ago
Ever since the Frederick County Public Works Committee voted to recommend selling the Gore School, people are offering more money for the building.
The committee voted June 25 to sell the school to Hebron Baptist Church for $10,000, at the time the best deal on the table. Hebron Baptist Church is just across the street from the school.
On Wednesday, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted to hold a public hearing on the sale of the school next month, but wants people to understand it's not a done deal.
July 11, 1996
