100 years ago
As a result of meetings by the Chamber of Commerce, a new modern fireproof hotel for Winchester is assured. With the announcement that the Evans Hotel will be replaced by the new Commercial Bank building in the near future, the Chamber of Commerce began to investigate the hotel accommodations that our city had to offer.
The findings of this organization resulted in the startling fact that the hotels now in operation turn away daily just as many as they actually accommodate, and it was said that the Wayside Inn entertained over 1,000 guests last month, the majority of whom were unable to remain in Winchester due to the present hotel situation.
Although the plans are not perfected, the consensus of opinion is that a modern hotel for this community should consist of from 100 to 150 rooms and the estimated cost to be about four hundred thousand dollars. The question of a location was discussed, the result being that the Chamber of Commerce believes that there are in Winchester at least five desirable sites.
A suggestion was made that an effort be made to purchase the Hotel Jack and enlarge the building so as to make the hotel large enough to meet Winchester’s needs.
July 27, 1921
Reports that Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson, near Charlottesville, is on the market were confirmed today by Jefferson M. Levy, former Congressman and present owner of the historical estate. Mr. Levy said upkeep costs had become too burdensome and that he would sell Monticello provided he could find a purchaser able and worthy to own such a shrine. He said he had made an effort to have the government buy the estate as a summer home for presidents, and that he would be willing to sell Monticello to the government for $500,000. He values the estate at $1,000,000.
July 28, 1921
The Ford party is not coming here. Henry Ford, Thomas A. Edison and Harvey S. Firestone arrived in Cumberland, Md., last night from Big Pool, Md. They intend to establish a campsite on the Cheat River in West Virginia, for the remainder of their outing, it was said.
July 29, 1921
One of the biggest illicit stills was captured in Frederick County by Sheriff Luther Pannett and Deputy Sheriff A.J. Wigginton, when they made a raid in the Hunting Ridge section of this county, about eight miles northwest of Winchester and captured a moonshine still with a capacity estimated at 25 gallons per day.
Besides the still the two officers found seven barrels of mash, which they destroyed.They also found three gallons of freshly made moonshine, which they brought to town as evidence. Sheriff Pannett and his deputy at once broke up the still, but brought the “Worm” to Winchester to be used as evidence.
No one was found about the premises at the time of the raid and no arrests were made. Although owned by West Virginia citizens, the land upon which the still was located is situated in Frederick County.
Sheriff Pannett said that the moonshiners had established a complete signaling system by means of an old wagon wheel which had been set up on a post at the entrance. On the spokes of this wheel were cut signs that conveyed information understood by moonshiners and their customers.
July 30, 1921
75 years ago
The Frederick County peach crop will start moving to market next week. The local yield is expected to be less than normal.
There has been an increase in peach plantings in the last six years. According to census figures the number of trees in the county has increased from 101,000 in 1940 to 146,000 in 1944. It is estimated that there are about 2,000 acres in peach orchards now with 150,000 trees.
The National Fruit Product Co. has recently entered the peach field, planting several thousand trees on Timber Ridge. They eventually plan some 200 acres, it is understood.
July 27, 1946
Walker McC. Bond, president, has called a special meeting of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association tomorrow night in the county courthouse to complete plans for construction of a camp to house white laborers being recruited to aid with the fall apple harvest.
Since permission was refused to use the present PW Camp site, the buildings will be moved to a location at the rear of the National Fruit Product Co. plant. Work to clear the new site started today, Bond stated.
The Bahaman camp on Fairmont Avenue extended will also be used this fall. In addition to an estimated 200 of the natives expected around Sept. 1, this camp will also be used to house migratory colored laborers.
July 29, 1946
Tomorrow afternoon and evening the Winchester Lodge of Elks are gathering at Jordan Springs for their annual outdoor picnic.
At one o’clock the round of activities begins with a softball game, horseshoe pitching contest, boxing and wrestling matches by visiting performers.
After the picnic dinner is served a tree-climbing contest between Bill Schneider, Ham Snyder and Skip Snyder has been arranged. Musical entertainment will follow under the direction of Emory Keyser.
July 30, 1946
Tomorrow, Aug. 1, after a lapse of 15 years, B.A. Grayson is opening his former place of business at 323 National Ave.
Mr. Grayson first moved to Winchester from Keyser, W.Va., in the fall of 1922 and opened his store the same year. He plans to operate a cash and carry business and will have a complete line of groceries and fresh meats.
July 31, 1946
Robert W. Bowers, head of the maintenance department of the National Fruit Product Co. in Winchester, for 23 years, has resigned effective Aug. 1 to open his own machine shop.
Bowers will locate his business adjacent to the Plumly Lumber Co. and expects to be ready to serve the public by fall.
Before coming to Winchester Bowers worked for General Electric in Philadelphia. During the past six years he has had a shop at his home, 875 Fairmont Ave., operated in his spare time and which gave him the idea to expand and go into business for himself.
In 1943, Bowers conducted the Winchester Trade School and prior to that taught classes in welding and shop work as a part of the National Defense Training Program.
He is married and has three children, one of which is in the service.
Aug. 1, 1946
50 years ago
The absence of officials from the state Air Pollution Control Board prevented the Frederick County Board of Supervisors from reaching any decision last night concerning alleged air pollution by the W.S. Frey quarry in northern Frederick County.
W.S. Frey of York, Pa., owner of the quarry, was confronted by citizens from Clearbrook, Brucetown, and Stephenson, led by W.D. Atchley, charging that the quarry is polluting their air and drying up their wells.
The board decided to request another meeting with a report from Mr. Gaston, the regional representative from the air pollution board.
Mr. Atchley then asked the board to contact Governor Holton and ask that Mr. Gaston be removed as a representative for the state in the affected area.
July 27, 1971
25 years ago
Make no mistake, Caitlyn Brooke Hermosillo was in it for the crown.
The Frederick County 4-year-old, who took the Tiny Miss Frederick County Fair title on Tuesday night, has had dreams of wearing one for as long as her mother can remember.
It was Caity’s second chance at a crown, her mother said. At age 2, she participated in Warren County’s pageant, where she was the third runner-up.
This time, Caity said she had no doubt she’d finish first.
Among the top finishers was first runner-up Rachel Elizabeth Shirley, 5, and second runner-up Whitney Marie Alley, 5.
July 31, 1996
