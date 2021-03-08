100 years ago
Some time ago the school house at Gainesboro was broken into in the night and the intruders proceeded to commit acts of unmentionable vandalism, and now within a week the school houses at Railroad Union and at Bryarly’s have both been entered and the same acts have been committed there. At one place the marauders removed the sash from a window, broke up the furniture and then befouled nearly every desk and seat in the place.
It is believed that the offering of a $25 reward will lead to the detection of the guilty parties.
All the vandalism has been perpetrated at night. It is said that the school board will retain guards at the places at nights with instructions to shoot any person who may enter the premises after dark.
March 1, 1921
The State Board of Education has announced that it will meet in Richmond for the purpose of electing division school superintendents for the next four years, effective from July 1.
The list of applicants includes the names of Leslie D. Kline of the Frederick-Clarke division and F.E. Clerk of the Winchester division. Neither has opposition.
March 2, 1921
A maple tree on the south side of Frederick Plaza here is in full bud and will bloom in a day or two. Every year this tree is the first to bloom in the spring and the last to lose its leaves in the autumn.
March 3, 1921
Fifty or more couples danced until long after midnight at the Armory last night at the second Scout dance of the season.
The music was furnished by one of the best dance orchestras in the east, Barnard’s Pep Orchestra, of Philadelphia. This well-known organization makes records for the Victor and the Emerson companies.
March 4, 1921
Miss Martha Williams, daughter of Mrs. Ethel Williams, died last night at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. Miller at 123 North Market St. after only a few hours illness, from tetanus, or lockjaw.
The young girl had been quite ill several weeks ago but had recovered from the illness and was able to attend the Handley Schools again. She was out on the streets yesterday but upon going home in the afternoon she complained of being ill and soon afterward she was seized with convulsions.
It is said that about two years ago, Miss Williams ran a nail in her foot but the slight wound healed. Physicians are of the opinion that the germs of tetanus remained dormant in her blood, due to her robust health until her recent illness weakened her and resulted in the fatal attack of lockjaw.
She was fourteen years of age and in the eighth grade at the Handley Schools.
March 4, 1921
On Saturday a large steam shovel broke ground for the preparation of the site of the half million dollar Handley school and the grading of the grounds.
The contract for the building itself has not yet been let. The Handley Board is anxious to have the work on the grading progress to a point where the trees may be planted. It will take several months to complete the grading.
March 7, 1921
B.M. Sullivan, real estate agent, has sold the orchard of John D. Marker to David M. Reardon for $12,700. The tract consists of 40 acres of orchard and is located a mile east of town on the Greenwood Mill road and was formerly owned by W.R. Hillyard.
March 7, 1921
Miss Russell, County School Supervisor, has received a letter from Elizabeth Thompson, teacher of the colored school at Cedar Hill, telling of some of the activities of the school. The pupils there recently cut down and chopped up trees which made half a cord of wood.
They have also opened a model school store, the object of which is to teach the pupils how to make change correctly, how to make itemized bills of articles purchased and to add up correctly the amounts purchased. This is done by means of dummy cartons representing various articles of merchandise.
March 7, 1921
All is in readiness for the charity ball at Hotel Jack. Promptly at ten o’clock the jazziest of the jazz orchestras that could be procured will burst forth accompanied by cow-bells, tin pans, etc., and then such features as a balloon dance, confetti shower, and serpentine twist will occur.
The proceeds will be given to the ambulance fund.
March 8, 1921
75 years agoSANFORD, Fla. — Jackie Robinson, the first Negro to crash the gates of organized baseball in modern days, is scheduled to report here today for the first training drill.
President Branch Rickey, delivering his daily lecture on the Dodger’s diamond school, has paved the way for Robinson’s arrival yesterday. He asked the other players to treat Robinson and pitcher John Wright, also a Negro, the same as any other atheletes on the squad.
Robinson and Wright will be quartered together with private families in the Negro section of this city. The rest of the players will live in a hotel on the lakefront.
March 1, 1946
Members of the Frederick County school board voted that the county should proceed at the earliest possible date to construct a central high school according to plans in a recent state survey.
The survey recommended that a central high school, large enough to accommodate 800 students be constructed in or near Winchester, the building to include an auditorium, gymnasium and cafeteria.
It was also decided that schoolchildren would be permitted to attend the last day of the Apple Blossom Festival.
Because considerable time has already been lost it was decided to ask that teachers hold school on Good Friday this year.
Superintendent Leslie Kline reported that a recent change in the age in which children may start to school, if they are six by Nov. 1, will increase the number of new students enrolling in the county schools next term to 377. Only 95 seniors are slated to graduate.
March 4, 1946
General Organization President J.V. Arthur announced today that Tom Baldridge, Middle Atlantic States Theater Representative for M-G-M Pictures and Skyland Caverns promotional manager, has been appointed Director-General for the 19th Annual Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
March 6, 1946
Henry P. Kern and sons, Richard and Henry P. Kern Jr., closed the deal yesterday afternoon for the purchase of a vacant lot owned by Charles A. Pine, located at the corner of South Loudoun and Monmouth streets.
The lot was used as a used car lot by the Pine Motor Co. prior to the war. It has been mostly idle during the past few years.
Plans call for the immediate erection of a modern garage sales room and storage space on the site. Mr. Kern, who with his sons has secured the Kaiser-Frazer automobile agency for the surrounding territory, plans to have an up-to-date filling station in addition to the auto sales agency.
March 7, 1946
50 years ago
Juliana Shepard, winsome daughter of Astronaut Alan B. Shepard, will serve as Queen Shenandoah XLIV at this year’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
She and her parents were in Washington for Presidential and congressional ceremonies honoring the Apollo 14 crew.
March 3, 1971
Miss America 1971 — Phyllis George of Denton, Texas — will be one of the guest celebrities at the 44th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
March 8, 1971
25 years ago
RICHMOND — Under a federal judge’s order, Virginia on Friday agreed to enact legislation that would allow people to register to vote through the mail and at state agencies such as motor vehicle departments.
Under the legislation, prospective voters can sign up by mail and at Department of Motor Vehicles, military recruiting, disabilities, welfare and Department of Game and Inland Fisheries offices beginning Wednesday.
March 2, 1996
