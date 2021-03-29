100 years ago
“Audley,” the famous old Washington and Lewis homeplace, near Berryville, Clarke County, long regarded as one of the most celebrated of the colonial show places in this part of the Shenandoah Valley, has been sold by Mr. A. Cummins to Mr. Bernard B. Jones of Washington, who is said to have made millions in Oklahoma oil investments.
The farm contains 500 aces and the consideration was $250 per acre, or $125,000 for the entire farm.
It is understood that Mr. Jones will use the farm as a breeding place for thoroughbred race horses. Mr. and Mrs. Cummins, it was said at Berryville, are thinking of remaining in Clarke County. They still own “Westwood,” another big farm, east of the Audley estate.
March 25, 1921
The smallpox situation in the western and northwestern sections of Frederick County was reported to be improved today, with no new cases reported and all the affected persons believed to be improving.
Doctors have reported a total of 62 cases in the county and it was said four had been reported in Winchester.
On account of there being smallpox at the first tollgate on the Gainesboro road, a tent was to be erected nearby today and an agent stationed there to collect the toll.
March 26, 1921
An old copper still, not used for many years, was taken from the Clipp farm near Myerstown,W.Va., a day ago by a federal officer.
The old still, of eighty gallons daily capacity, is said to have been frequented long and often by both Federal and Confederate soldiers during the War Between the States. Many prisoners of both armies were captured there.
March 28, 1921
The home property of the late Mr. J. Robert Doran, situated on the west side of South Washington Street near the Monmouth Street corner was sold on Saturday to Mr. T.S. Jolliffe of the firm of Jolliffe and Jolliffe for $9,600.
The house is two stories, built of brick. It contains eight rooms and modern conveniences.
March 28, 1921
Messrs. I.N. Good and T.R. Cather, who recently opened up a tract of land fronting on the Senseney road, known as “Haddox Terrace,” have already sold more than a dozen lots.
E.R. Himelright has been awarded a contract to open several streets through the property, it was announced.
March 28, 1921
The attractive dining room of the Hotel Jack was last night the scene of one of the most brilliant dances held here this season.
As befitting the Easter occasion, the decorating done by Miller brothers, florists, was sumptuous beyond description and the upwards of one hundred couples declared their only regret was when at 2 a.m. the last strains of the wonderful music furnished by Crowder’s Orchestra of Washington had died away.
March 29, 1921
For mirth and humor one must hand it to the “Slabtown Convention,” the show the colored people of Winchester will present at the City Hall Auditorium for the benefit of the Winchester Memorial Hospital.
There will be 45 people in the production. “Gloom chaser” is the only word for it. The songs are of that peculiar tempo which causes the listener to beat time with his feet. Upon leaving at the conclusion of the performance your sides will be aching from the continuous merriment of this production.
March 29, 1921
With the temperature falling in the Winchester fruit district from 84 early yesterday afternoon to 22 about dawn today, a precipitate drop of 62 degrees in 18 hours, most of the early fruits, such as peaches, cherries, plums, pears and summer apples, which were in full bloom, are believed to have been virtually wiped out. The York Imperials, which is the main crop of this district, it was said today is not thought to be far enough advanced to have been seriously injured.
March 29, 1921
75 years ago
If you are wondering what the fates have in store for you during the remaining months of 1946, you now can obtain the answer by consulting Mrs. Rose George of Macomb, Miss., only known fortune teller in Winchester, located at 15 West Piccadilly St., adjacent to the Yellow Cab Co.
Predicting the future by reading the palm Mrs. George yesterday purchased city and state licenses at a total cost of $1,000 enabling her to operate in Winchester through Dec. 31, 1946. With 15 years experience, Mrs. George had a booth at the World’s Fair in New York in 1939.
March 22, 1946
J.I. Crabill, of Amherst Street, extended, has recently received word that his son, Lt. Col. William Roy Crabill, has been assigned as quartermaster on the staff for the Atom Bomb test to be held in the Marshall Islands.
March 22, 1946
In a telegram received this morning the Nordyke Publishing Co. of Hollywood, Cal., notified the Evening Star that lyrics for a song written by Miss Pauline M. Dick, secretary to W.R. Legge in the county courthouse, had been accepted for publication and national distribution.
Miss Dick lives with her mother, Mrs. E.L. Dick at 43 West Boscawen St.
The name of the song is “If You’re Not Sure.” She said she had written poems for several years but always had been ashamed to show them to anyone. This was the first effort she had ever sent to a music publisher.
March 26, 1946
Construction has been started on the Winchester plant for the American Brakeblock Division of the American Brake Shoe Co. The site is located on 40 acres of land on the Paper Mill road east of the B and O Railroad near the old Paper Mill. When the purchase of the property was announced weeks ago, it was estimated that the cost of the new plant with equipment would amount to about $500,000.
It is expected that the number of employees after the plant begins operation, previously announced as being between 50 and 75, may be increased to about 150.
March 29, 1946
Estimating damage to Baker’s Drug Store, Worth’s Ladies ready to wear store and second floor occupants over Worths at between $75,000 to $100,000, A.J. Bell, deputy state fire marshal for the Shenandoah Valley area, described the fire which started shortly after midnight last night in a tobacco storeroom over the drugstore, as being “one of the hottest and one of the most difficult to fight I have ever seen.”
Bell added that the cause of the fire was unknown but that an investigation was underway.
It was also reported that there was some damage to the old Union Bank building by smoke and water, now occupied by Joe the Motorist’s Friend. This building is owned by Miss Dorothy Flegenheimer.
March 28, 1946
50 years ago
The four Maids of Honor of the 44th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival to be held here Friday and Saturday May 7 and 8, have been announced by Mrs. Robert C. Burkholder Jr., director of the Queen and Her Court.
Maids of Honor to Queen-elect Miss Juliana Shepard are Miss Anne Covell Lacy, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. E.W. Lacy Jr. of 818 S. Stewart St.; Miss Jane Elizabeth Butler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Butler of 320 Handley Boulevard; Miss Dorothy Harrison Glaize, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip B. Glaize of 801 S. Washington St.; and Miss Jana Lynn Burkholder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Burkholder of Merrimans Lane.
March 29, 1971
25 years ago
Amanda Catherine Packard of Winchester won the Miss In-Town Honorary Fire and Rescue Chief crown during a pageant Saturday night at James Wood Middle School.
Packard, 17, represented South End Fire and Rescue Company. Other finalists, all from Winchester, were Rebecca Chezick, first runner-up; Sarah Troup, second runner-up; and Alisa Barnett, third runner-up. There were 14 contestants.
March 25, 1996
