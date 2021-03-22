100 years ago
The six weeks’ reign of the Ground Hog expired yesterday and as a weather prognosticator he was a rank failure this year. Instead of having six weeks of bad weather from February 2, the country has experienced the most charming weather in the recollection of the oldest persons.
So far as this section has been concerned, there has been exceptionally mild, pleasant weather, with very little rain, only one small snow since Feb. 2, but mostly spring weather has prevailed.
March 17, 1921
Promptly at 7:30 this evening the doors of the Winchester Garage will open to admit the public to Winchester’s first annual automobile show which will be open for three days.
Immediately on entering the show one will be greeted by the music from a 30-piece band.
Every dealer will have a booth in which the latest models of cars and trucks will be on display. This season’s production of automobiles is unusually attractive. From the sport model to the closed type, beauty and simplicity predominate.
Where new cars have decreased in price the second hand market has not followed this tendency to the same degree, the result being that the owner sells his used car at a high price and buys a new one at a low figure.
March 17, 1921
With the opening of the automobile show tonight at the Winchester Garage, the Citizens’ Band will make its first public appearance since passing under the directorship of Prof. J.M. Spurr, well-known bandmaster, who recently was elected director of the organization. He succeeds Mr. John Anderson, who resigned recently as director but who is still a member.
Prof. Spurr is regarded as one of the most capable band instructors in this section. He was for many years director of the famous old Union Cornet Band, which in its time was the peer of any musical organization.
It is the intention of the band to give a series of open-air concerts, probably on the City Hall Plaza, this summer.
March 17, 1921
Checks aggregating $175 have been mailed by the Board of Trustees of the Handley Fund to the four units of local fire departments, as tokens of appreciation for the fine work the firemen did in saving the temporary Handley school building from being wiped out by fire recently. Checks for $50 each were mailed to the Friendship, Rouss and Sarah Zane companies and a check for $25 to the South End Hose Company.
March 18, 1921
During a heavy electrical storm, the first of the season in this section which passed over about nine o’clock last night, lightning struck the barn of the farm of Mr. John Gardiner, two miles west of Nineveh, in Frederick County, and the structure was totally destroyed by the fire which ensued.
The barn had a considerable quantity of hay, wheat and other grain stored there and also agricultural implements and machinery.
While the farm and barn belonged to Mr. Gardiner, who lives in Ohio, his sister, Miss Minnie Gardiner, resided there. She is said to have been away from home at the time of the fire.
March 18, 1921
The Frederick County Board of Health met in this city Thursday afternoon and took prompt measures to cope with the smallpox situation in the county.
The board decided that if it is shown that any person has violated the quarantine regulations, the entire people of that particular community will be subject to compulsory vaccination, and the county will likely erect at once a pest house where such violators will be confined under the laws of the state.
There are at present nearly 50 cases of the disease in the county and in Winchester the number of cases has increased from two to six.
A member of the County Health Board said today that nearly all of the cases are of a very virulent type; in some instances the patients are covered from head to foot with pustules, with the sores also on the bottom of their feet and in their mouths.
March 19, 1921
75 years ago
Announcement was made yesterday of the purchase of the Laura B. Hensall Shoppe at 109 S. Loudoun St. by C. E. Kline, effective March 11.
Mr. Kline, a native of Winchester, with 15 years experience in ladies’ apparel, stated that as soon as the present stock can be sold he will feature a full line of Junior Misses and Misses’ clothing in the store which will be known as the Modernage Shoppe.
Associated with Mr.Kline in the operation of the shop is Mrs. C.A. Davis of Winchester.
March 13, 1946
BERRYVILLE — H.M. Smalley and E.G. Coiner, recent purchasers of the home of former Mayor John M. Goldsmith plan to remodel the home, making it over into 5 or 6 modern apartments.
According to Smalley each apartment will have a tile bath and an electric stove in the kitchen. Ground on which the home is located will be divided up into approximately eight lots.
March 16, 1946
Announcement was made this morning that the N and P Style Shoppe has leased the building formerly occupied by Kern’s Billiard Parlor at 160 N. Loudoun St. and will move to this location as soon as remodeling of the property is completed.
The new store is expected to be ready for occupancy by May 1st.
March 18, 1946
M.K. Shirkey, proprietor of the Golden Glow Coffee Shoppe and Restaurant, opened for business today at his new location at 25 E. Gerrard St.
This site, once the home of the Coca Cola Bottling Works, has been completely remodeled and redecorated throughout, and the main floor is entirely occupied by the spacious restaurant, which will accommodate 160 persons, and a kitchen in the rear.
The opening of this restaurant marks the 14th year the Golden Glow has operated in Winchester. The first location was at 145 N. Loudoun St. where the business was conducted for two years, moving then to the 48 S. Loudoun St. location from which it moved four weeks ago.
March 18, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Sam R. Hurst have sold a 35 acre nursery farm located about 2 miles north of Winchester on the Martinsburg pike to Arthur H. Weber. The nursery will be operated under the name of Weber and Sons.
The Hursts will continue to operate their cut flower business at “Rainbow Ridge Gardens,” their home on the Northwestern Grade.
March 19, 1946
BERRYVILLE — Of the six divorces granted in Clarke County during the month of February, five were granted to the husband and one to the wife. Desertion and adultery constituted the offenses charged.
During the past month, seven marriage licenses were issued, five to white couples and two to colored.
Of the divorces, five were to white and one to colored.
March 21, 1946
I. Fred Stine, county agents, this morning said that there still are 110 German prisoners of war available here for agricultural labor. They definitely will be here until April 30, Stine said.
March 21, 1946
50 years ago
Safeway Stores will open a new store at 2217 Valley Ave. next Saturday. Basil M.Winstead, vice-president and manager of the Washington Division of Safeway Stores Inc., said the new store will replace the existing store at 1875 Valley Avenue.
The store contains 27,365 square feet, with a 17,725 square foot sales area. It will be equipped with 9 mechanical checkstands and have parking spaces for 211 cars. Special departments include a service delicatessen, a bakery, and a beer and wine section.
March 22, 1971
25 years ago
Shenandoah University is honoring Sheetz Inc., operators of 176 convenience stores in four states, with its 1996 Entrepreneur of the Year.
Sheetz traces its beginnings to 1904, when J.E. Harshbarger used horse-drawn buggies to deliver his dairy’s milk. The delivery service expanded into mom-and-pop stores run by Harshbarger’s son-in-law, Gerald Sheetz.
In 1952, Gerald’s son, Bob, purchased one of the stores and opened the Sheetz Dairy Store.
March 22, 1996
