100 years ago
John Kerr Public School pupils this morning marched in a body to Mount Hebron Cemetery and after holding a brief service at the graves of John Kerr, the founder of the school which bears his name, at the mausoleum of Judge John Handley, who founded the Handley schools, and at the grave of Capt. J.C. Van Fossen, for many years the principal of the John Kerr Schools, decorated their last resting places with flowers.
At the cemetery, two hymns were sung, “In the Hour of Trial” and “Oh Love that wilt not Let Go.”
The custom of holding these exercises and of decorating the grave of their benefactors began more than 20 years ago prior to the death of Judge Handley and of Capt. Van Fossen.
June 11, 1920
Announcement was made today by Supt. F.E. Clerk of the Handley Schools of the presentation to the schools of a large American Flag and a 60-foot flagpole by Mr. S.L. Lupton of this city. The presentation was made by Mr. Lupton recently, but the erection of the pole and the flag was deferred until today which is known and observed throughout the country as Flag Day.
The pole was erected this morning on the Equity grounds by the high school cadets assisted by a number of telephone workmen.
A cheer for the flag was given as the Stars and Stripes floated majestically from the top of the mast.
Mr. Clerk stated that the flag will not be flown during the summer action, but when school begins next fall it will be raised and lowered each school day with appropriate ceremonies.
June 14, 1920
The newspapers of the country are suffering tremendously under the great handicap of a paper shortage, and there is a great danger that the public schools will be in a similar predicament. Word has been received through the State Board of Education that the textbook manufacturers are reducing their output to the point that next year many schools will be without books.
In order to be on the safe side the Winchester schools are ordering school books for the coming year.
June 15, 1920
75 years ago
LONDON — Marshal Zhukov, an NBC broadcast from Moscow said today, he believed that Adolf Hitler is hiding in Europe, possibly in Spain and it is up to American and British troops to find him. Marshal Zhukov said that his troops found a number of corpses which might have been Hitler’s, but he doubts it. Hitler probably waited until the last moment and then took off in a plane that was in constant readiness. He said,” I think that Hitler is hiding somewhere in Euorpe possibly with General Franco.”
Diaries of the actions of the German general staff had fallen into the hands of the Russians and from them it was learned that Hitler married Eva Brawn.
June 9, 1945
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Dr. David K. Allen’s Sunday morning sermon had portent that he hadn’t counted on. His topic was “The Force of Nature.”
Yesterday afternoon, lightning struck the church shattering a large stone cross.
June 11, 1945
An apple tree in the county now bearing fruit as the result of blossoming during the unseasonal warmth of March, has started to bloom again, according to Mrs. A.M. Fowler who observed the unusual occurrence.
Mrs. Fowler who brought some of the blossoms to The Star office yesterday said the tree was an early variety and the present fruit large enough to cook.
The Fowlers operate the Annie Schlack farm on Senseny Road.
June 13, 1945
A branch of the Hill’s Toy and Novelty Store is expected to be ready for opening in about two weeks at 172 & 174 North Loudoun St., according to Foster Gain who will manage the business.
The new Winchester business enterprise will occupy the store rooms formerly rented by Postal Telegraph and the Ritz Lunch room. They are now in the process of being remodeled.
June 13, 1945
WIESBADEN, Germany — Typewritten sheets calling on the Hitler Youth to continue to fight have appeared on the walls of buildings in the U.S. Fifth Infantry Division sector near Rottenburg.
“Long Live the Furhrer” and “Young Nazis Awaken.” placards said.
June 14, 1945
Residents of the Opequon section of the county are on their guard against a “varmint” described as black and brown and up to eight feet long.
According to reports heard in Winchester today, the animal was first seen in the barnyard of Sale Newlin, trying to get into his pig pen. Newlin is reported to have secured his gun and fired several times at the intruder driving it towards Pierce’s orchard.
Calling a neighbor, Mr. Woodford, to bring his gun and join in the hunt, the two are said to have trailed the animal until dusk when it was lost in a briar patch.
June 14, 1945
50 years ago
Early account books belonging to Col. Nathaniel Burwell of Clarke County were recently found at “Saratoga,” home of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Mitchell in Clarke County.
Two of the three 200-year old books, dated 1775 -1794, are Col. Burwell’s accounts of the mill at Millwood and the other is his personal account book with many references to the work for his “new” house, Carter Hall, which he was in the process of building at Millwood.
The books were discovered in a niche behind the fireplace of the old kitchen at Saratoga, which was built by Gen. Daniel Morgan, who, in partnership with Col. Burwell built the Millwood Mill. The house was later sold to Mr. Burwell.
The Clarke County Historical Association is restoring the 18th century grist mill as an operating museum.
June 13, 1970
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Cheryl Adrienne Browne, 19, black and beautiful, is looking forward to being the first Negro to compete for the title of Miss America.
The Miss America Pageant has been criticized by several groups, including the NAACP because no Negro has competed in Atlantic City since the contest began in 1921. Last year for the first time, a Negro, Dr. Zelma George of Cleveland, Ohio, was one of the 10 judges.
June 15, 1970
25 years ago
Rum buns. Watermelon pickles. Smothered chicken. Roquefort salad dressing.
Those were the standard fare at the Town House Restaurant which the late Jean Darlington operated for more than 20 years at the corner of Cameron and Piccadilly streets.
In 1989, Jean Darlington sold the The Town House. Since then, two restaurants have opened and closed in the same spot: My Sister’s Place and The Gator Family Restaurant and Lounge.
Today Brian Leonard, will open his own restaurant there, Brian’s Town House Restaurant.
Leonard, a 1992 graduate of Clarke County High School, formerly managed the new-improved Battletown Inn in Berryville and got much of his early training down the street at the Lighthouse Restaurant.
June 15, 1995
