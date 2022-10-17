100 years ago
K.W. Adams and J.R. Adams, members of the firm of Adams and Adams, chiropractors, doing business in a building on West Piccadilly Street, were yesterday afternoon fined in police court by Mayor Glass on two warrants.
One warrant charged each of the men with "unlawfully practicing medicine without first obtaining a certificate to practice from the State Board of Medical Examiners, as required by law."
The other warrant charged them with "unlawfully practicing medicine without first obtaining a license, as required by law."
Each of the men was fined $50 and costs on each warrant.
It was reported that the men denied they practiced medicine and because of this were not required to have a certificate.
It was said the state board issues certificates to chiropractors who appear before the board and successfully pass an examination.
Oct. 10, 1922
HAYFIELD — Fire of an undetermined origin destroyed the new warehouse of Mr. Ellis Bayliss, the merchant at Hayfield, late Saturday night, entailing a loss of several thousand dollars, partly covered by insurance.
The building, together with all contents, was consumed, the flames having made such progress as to make it impossible to save anything.
It is understood he will rebuild in the near future.
The Hedrick family will vacate "Burcroft," their summer home here this week and return to their home in Washington for the winter.
Oct. 10, 1922
The Democratic Women's Club was organized at an enthusiastic meeting last night at the Handley Library, and the club intends to make an aggressive campaign between now and election day, Nov. 7, in the interest of Democratic senatorial and congressional nominees.
Mrs. E.L. Wunder was elected president, Miss Frances Beverley, secretary, and Mrs. Martin Wisecarver, treasurer.
Oct. 11, 1922
A rather unusual spectacle and one that gave a thrill to the imaginations of mere earthbound people was the sight of four airplanes in flight over town this morning. A great celestial hubbub due to the whirring of four sets of powerful motors, broke into the calm serenity of a clear and beautiful fall morning.
Three of them were grouped closely together, while the fourth was a short distance off, and all four were traveling due west.
The northern part of Virginia is directly in the path of the United States aerial mail route and the plane was probably carrying mail westward.
Oct. 11, 1922
Sale of the Louie R. Clevenger farm of 228 acres, about four miles northwest of Winchester on the Welltown Pike, to Lee and Archie Orndorff, brothers, was announced today. The consideration was said to have been $40,000.
The farm, which is highly productive limestone land, contains two apple orchards and numerous farm buildings as well as a commodious dwelling.
It was understood that Orndorff brothers will divide the acreage equally between them, Lee Orndorff taking that portion of the farm containing the buildings, while his brother will take possession of the remaining portion.
Oct. 11, 1922
The famous old Capon Springs property of 320 acres in Hampshire County, W.Va, has been sold at public auction by former Governor John H. Cornwell, acting as trustee, to John S. Scully of Winchester for $6,000.
In addition to the large timber tracts, the property includes a club house of 36 rooms, four cottages and the brick house and baths erected years before the Civil War by the state of Virginia when the property was owned by the state. There is also a swimming pool on the land.
Capon Springs is one of the oldest and most widely known summer mountain resorts in the eastern part of the United States, but since the burning of the famous old hotel a number of years ago the resort has not been in a position to bid for as much patronage as formerly.
Oct. 11, 1922
BERRYILLE — The octagon-shaped office building, standing in the group of trees that surrounded the historic mansion of Lord Fairfax at Greenway Court near White Post, which was used by George Washington when he surveyed this section of Virginia over 150 years ago, will in all probability be restored to its original appearance.
Two members of the Mt. Vernon Association recently visited Greenway Court and inspected the historic office building. They took the matter up with the Women's Club of Clarke County who will cooperate with them in any movement to restore the building.
Oct. 12, 1922
Mr. and Mrs. Fred. S. Anderson and their daughter, Miss Lucille Anderson, were today moving into their attractive new residence on North Main Street, which was recently completed.
The house, which contains eight large rooms, was built of tapestry brick and a large porch extends across the entire front. The contract was awarded some months ago to Glaize and Brother, and the actual construction was under the personal direction of J.F. Rodman, the firm's building superintendent.
The house occupies the site of the old Hibbard property, long regarded as an eyesore in the neighborhood, and its improvement is one of the most notable made in the Fort Hill section in recent years.
Fire of apparently unknown origin early this morning destroyed a large stable belonging to William J. Lockhart on the northeastern section of the city, causing a loss said to be about $700, partly insured.
The stable has been rented to E.A. Ashley, who had a large number of benches stored in the stable.
Oct. 14, 1922
75 years ago
Last year 895 couples were licensed to wed in Frederick County while already in 1947 a total of 758 marriage licenses have been issued.
Oct. 9, 1947
A total of 1,147 marriage licenses had been issued at the city clerk's office to Oct. 1, a check of the record books revealed today. The total for all of last year was 1456.
Oct. 10, 1947
At a time when contests of many kinds are in progress, the most tempting and romantic contest of them all has just been announced by the Rexall Drug Co., it was revealed today by S. C. Brooks, proprietor of the Brooks Rexall Drug store on E. Piccadilly Street.
First prize is a trip for two around the world on a Pan-American Airways Clipper, with stop overs in London, Paris, Honolulu and other world capitals, with all expenses paid.
Open to anyone in the United States, the contest will be held in connection with the four-day One Cent Sale which the Rexall Drug Store features each year.
Those who wish to enter the contest will be required to state in 50 words or less why they prefer Rexall products.
Oct. 14, 1947
50 years ago
Miss Mary Duncan, a senior, was named last night as the James Wood Homecoming Queen. After being crowned Miss Dunacn watched the Colonels go on to win over the tough Albemarle Patriots, 20-0.
Oct. 14, 1972
25 years ago
Work crews are making good progress on the $10.5 million, 65,000-square-foot, Magalen Ohrstrom Bryant Theater and Ruebush Academic Building at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
The project, under construction on a 7.2 acre parcel at the SU Campus near its Millwood Avenue entrance, is expected to be completed in June 1998, according to Shenandoah University President James A. Davis.
Oct. 10, 1997
