100 years ago
A pear tree in full bloom at the home of Mrs. George E. Copenhaver, corner of Market and Cecil streets, attracted considerable attention in the neighborhood today. About a dozen pears that escaped last spring's freezing weather were picked today.
It was also noticed that new leaves were appearing on a walnut tree on the county jail sidewalk nearby.
Sept. 29, 1921
Secretary Burley's famous smile is gone. The smile that was always present during the stress of the Winchester fair has disappeared. Burley dragged himself into The Star office and unfolded a doleful tale-all about his dog "Cubbie" being missing from his kennel.
"Although it's the end of the month, I'll give $5 to anyone returning him, and will ask no questions," the once smiling secretary sobbed.
"Cubbie" is a collie about 6 months old, and is all white, except his ear tips and a yellow spot on his back. Burley said he thought a "powerful lot of that dawg."
Sept. 29, 1921
Mr. W.S. Hough is in charge of the permanent laboratory established at Winchester by the state and national governments. The laboratory has been established in the orchard in the rear of the Shenandoah Apple Cider and Vinegar Company's plant. Upon request, Mr. Hough will visit the orchard of any fruit grower.
Sept. 29, 1921
Mr. Frederick E. Clerk, superintendent of the Handley Schools, informed The Star today that workmen had dug up a number of very interesting relics of the Civil War days while excavating on Gerard Street, just west of Washington Street. A slight rise in the grade on Gerard Street is being cut away to bring the street down to a lower level as it is extended to enter the Handley School grounds.
About a dozen minie balls; a canteen, old and rusty with age; a button from a Union soldier's coat and a button from a Confederate soldier's coat have already been unearthed.
That part of town where these relics have been found was open country in the Civil War days.
Sept. 30, 1921
The Bryarly graded school opened last Monday morning with the three rooms well filled with pupils. The teachers this year are Mrs. Smallwood, Miss Fansler and Miss Nina Williams.
Oct. 1, 1921
The Handley Trustees and the School Board have developed a cooperative plan whereby a branch of the Handley Library has been opened in the Douglas Colored School. About 500 books have been set aside exclusively for the use of this library, which it is hoped will grow into an organization large enough to warrant the establishment of a library for colored people in the new school building that is to be built on the Smithfield farm property.
Hattie Mitchell, one of the teachers in the Douglas School, will serve as librarian, having studied the duties of her position under the direction of Mr. Vernon Eddy, the Handley librarian.
Oct. 1, 1921
A large number of Winchester and Frederick County baseball fans were among the great crowd that witnessed the trouncing of the Philadelphia Athletics by the Washington club at the American League park in Washington yesterday afternoon, the score being 11 to 6.
Walter Johnson, the Star Washington pitcher, struck out ten men, five in succession in the third and fourth innings. Moore, of the Athletics, was ineffective, issuing nine passes, hitting two batmen and making four wild pitches.
Oct. 3, 1921
Seal's Music Store announced today that the first prize in its voting contest for the most popular young lady in Winchester, which closed on Oct. 1, was won by Miss Blanche Wisecarver, who led a big field in the voting. She gets one of the largest of the Sonora phonographs.
The second prize-baby grand Sonora-was won by Miss Elouise Spillman, who ranked second in the contest.
Oct. 4, 1921
A telegram received by The Star today from the United States Weather Bureau, at Washington says: "Probably light frost tonight in the west portion of Virginia.
Oct. 4, 1921
75 years ago
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said today it has uncovered evidence establishing links between the Ku Klux Klan and the German-American Bund from 1937 to 1941.
An official who has read the evidence said it "definitely proves that the two organizations collaborated to promote racial and religious dissention prior to the war."
Oct. 1, 1946
NUERNBERG, Germany-Lawyers for the 11 condemned German war criminals disclosed today they planned to appeal to the Allied Control Council to change the death sentences from hanging to shooting if all other pleas for clemency failed.
Four delegates — representing Britain, France, Russia, and the United States, and appointed by the Allied Control Council in Berlin to work out details of the executions — met in secret today in the deserted courtroom where for 10 months Nazidom's leading figures were tried on war crimes charges.
Oct. 2, 1946
Mayor W. Lomas Parker said today that the recent test of the new town well didn't measure up to expectations and it was decided to sink the well to a depth of 400 feet. The additional drilling will take three or four days.
Oct. 3, 1946
Winchester rural mail carriers are always ready to aid their public.
A local carrier recently found the following note attached to a mail box along his route:
"I've gone to the Mount Olivet picnic. Would you please slop the hogs? You'll find the meal in the barrel in front of the pen."
The mail carrier obliged.
Oct. 3, 1946
Superintendent Leslie D. Kline advised the Frederick County School Board that all teaching positions have been filled.
Kline stated this afternoon that everything possible is being done to get the new consolidated high school started, but the builders report it is still impossible to get materials for a building the size contemplated.
The new consolidated school will have about 25 rooms.
Oct. 4, 1946
50 years ago
A study conducted last year at the Senseny Road Elementary School shows that 64 percent of the absences were caused by colds, flu and other respiratory diseases.
Other reasons for absence included: intestinal disturbances, 11 percent; miscellaneous infections, 5 percent; ear infections, 3 percent; accidents, 2 percent; and eye infections, skin rashes and allergies, and toothaches and extractions, 1 percent each.
Sept. 28, 1971
25 years ago
"Tonight will be clear and cold with scattered frost," meteorologist Allen Nierow of the National Weather Service in Sterling said this morning.
Temperatures this afternoon were expected to reach the mid to upper 60s, close to normal for this time of year.
Oct. 3, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.