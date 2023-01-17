100 years ago
After being out for several hours on Saturday afternoon and being unable to agree, the jury in the case of the Commonwealth against L.K. Adams, chiropractor, charged with practicing medicine without a license, returned to Court hopelessly divided.
The Court thereupon discharged the jury and the defendant was released on bond for a third trial, which will be held on Feb. 3.
It was stated that the jurors stood three to two for acquittal, which was the same way a previous jury stood on a first trial of the case.
After being out for some time on Saturday, the jury had come into court and the foreman stated that they had found the defendant technically guilty, but no punishment whatever was to be imposed.
Judge Whiting told the jurors that they could not bring in such a verdict; either it must be guilty with the penalty fixed, which is a fine of $50 as the lowest penalty, or else they must bring in a verdict acquitting the prisoner.
Jan. 8, 1923
Purchase of approximately 350 acres of orchard land about five miles from Mount Jackson, Shenandoah County, known as the Mount Clifton Orchards Inc. by the Mount Clifton Fruit Corp. of Winchester, was announced today. Of the acreage, 325 acres are in apple trees from 12 to 15 years old.
The property is divided into seven orchards and is regarded as one of the most desirable fruit farms in Shenandoah County.
Jan. 8, 1923
The Winchester Gas and Electric Light Co. has contracted with the Western Gas Construction Co. of Ft. Wayne, Ind., to build the new gas plant that is to be erected at the site of the old Shawnee lime kilns on East Pall Mall Street.
According to a statement issued recently by W.A. Ryan, treasurer of the company, the business for 1922 was about one-third greater than in 1921, and increased demand for gas has greatly overtaxed facilities at the old plant at the corner of Kent and Water streets.
Jan. 9, 1923
Several hundred enthusiastic stockholders were present today at the annual meeting of the Commercial and Savings Bank held in Odd Fellows hall.
The president, Herbert S. Larrick, outlined plans of the bank for the future, which include among other things the erection of a modern banking home at the corner of Main and Piccadilly streets on the site of the present Hotel Evans, which belongs to the bank. It was announced that the bank would erect a hotel, to be known as “The Commercial,” on Piccadilly street, on a portion of the present holdings of the bank. This work will begin March 1 and will be followed as rapidly as possible by the building of the new banking house as the debris is cleared from the wreckage of Hotel Evans.
Jan. 9, 1923
Presenting a new and attractive and most inviting appearance from the outside, and with a cordial welcome and greeting for all who came, the firm of Frank E. Emmert, Son and Co. opened for business this morning in the Russell building on North Main Street, as successors to H.K. Green and Brothers.
Jan. 11, 1923
Miss Catherine Anderson, the 15-year-old daughter of Mrs. Nina Glenn Anderson, is slowly recovering from the effects of poisoning brought on by drinking lemonade which had been allowed to stand in a galvanized iron bucket overnight.
Miss Anderson partook freely of the drink and almost immediately became alarmingly ill with symptoms of ptomaine poisoning. She was hurried to Memorial Hospital where she was given treatment. She is now on the road to recovery.
Jan. 11, 1923
This morning was the coldest of this winter in Winchester. The thermometer registered at several places in town as low as 8 degrees.
Jan. 16, 1923
The Virginia Chemical Co., the new and growing enterprise of Stephens City, announced that they have installed up to date machinery for the manufacturing of lime sulphur.
Lime sulphur in various degrees of concentration is a fungicide for orchard spraying against San Jose scale and other fungus growths.
Jan. 16, 1923
75 years ago
This morning without bus service taxis did a rushing business.
The Winchester Bus Co. ceased operations Saturday night and City Manager S. Lee Grant stated today that he didn’t know whether or not the city would re-advertise for bids on the bus franchise.
Mayor C.R. Anderson told a reporter that in his opinion bus service is badly needed in Winchester, but doubted if the city would take over their operation.
Jan. 12, 1948
There were eight forest fires in Frederick County and three in Clarke during 1947, according to the Virginia Forest Service report for last year.
Fires burned a total of 335 acres here and 93 acres in Clarke County.
Augusta County had the most fires, 20. Page County was second with 16. There were only four fires in Warren and one in Shenandoah County.
Jan. 12, 1948
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court today ordered Oklahoma to provide immediately for the education of a Negro who desires law school training.
Jan. 12, 1948
Six houses he is completing in the county, just outside the city boundaries, represent an experiment in erection of dwellings that sell for $6,000 to $7,000, P. W. Plumly told city council last night in connection with his request (which council granted) to hook a private water main up with the city main on Watson Ave. The private main serves the six new dwelling houses.
Jan. 14, 1948
Winchester is engulfed with a cold wave that plunged the mercury to 5 degrees above zero this morning at Winchester Research Lab. Coal dealers were swamped with orders, they said. The five degree mark was 10 degrees under the previous low registered this winter.
Jan. 15, 1948
50 years ago
The Winchester School Board today announced plans to construct a new 3,000 seat stadium at Handley High School with $100,000 being made available by the Handley Board of Trustees.
Winchester School Supt. Jacob L. Johnson said today that the structure will contain “permanent seats, restrooms, a concession stand and a press box.”
It will be constructed on “the home or south side of the Handley bowl to replace the present seats, which have been considered a safety hazard to spectators at events held in the bowl,” Johnson continued.
Howard Shockey & Sons of Winchester has been selected as the contractor for the new stadium.
Jan. 16, 1973
25 years ago
Ice and freezing rain that began early this morning has Winchester area motorists taking extra precautions.
The freezing rain is expected to leave one-tenth of an inch of ice in the area once the storm is over, according to Steve Zubrick, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sterling.
Jan. 15, 1998
While the number of reported AIDS cases in Virginia is down for the second year in a row, the number of AIDS cases reported in the Winchester area is on the rise.
The number of reported HIV cases in Winchester and the counties of Clarke and Frederick went up 33 percent this year, from six cases in 1996 to eight in 1997. The number of AIDS cases went up 8.3 percent from 12 to 13 cases according to the Winchester-Frederick County Department of Health.
Jan. 16, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.