100 years ago
Printing one's picture on growing apples has been added to the long list of outdoor sports in the west this summer, where girls and boys are getting considerable fun out of the new trick. The printing is done directly on the surface of the fruit.
Large, smooth green apples are selected and covered with black paper. This paper is taken off in a few days and white of egg is used to paste upon the apple a film negative. In a few hours the printing is finished, and, according to enthusiasts, a splendid reproduction obtained
Scenery, designs and various subjects may be printed in this way if one does not want to put one's own likeness upon the fruit. But the young men of the state of Washington are said to like best the snapshots of their "best girls."
Aug. 23, 1922
The girl campers on Smith's Mill Park on Cedar Creek last week undertook yesterday to entertain friends, but made a complete mess of the whole affair according to reports reaching here last night. They not only "spilled the beans" but everything else.
It seems that seats are attached to the camp dining table, and when the time comes to eat everyone is supposed to sit down at the same time and "stay put" until the meal is over. Also, it is the custom for those on each side to be of such weight as to balance the table.
On yesterday, however, the campers were so busy entertaining the visitors that they forgot about balancing the table and when the time came to sit down a number of girls who happened to weigh more than others took seats on one side, with the results that the table tipped over.
The girls went down and were almost buried under an avalanche of foodstuffs. Hardly a girl escaped from being covered with tomatoes, pickles or mayonnaise dressing. Everyone broke out in uproarious laughter, which was kept up until the girls said their sides ached.
Aug. 24, 1922
The public school at Middletown will begin the session of 1922-23 Monday, Sept. 11.
The new agricultural building has been completed and will furnish additional room.
The Opequon District School Board has during the past year built a very substantial and attractive seven-room house to be used by the principal of the school. The house is a two-story stucco building and is built on a lot adjoining the school grounds.
Aug. 25, 1922
The auto polo chariots, which will compete at the Winchester Fair, arrived on the grounds of the association late last night. With iron frames and guards extending in all directions, in order to protect the participants from injury during this dangerous game, they are undoubtedly the most weird-looking vehicles ever seen in this part of the country. The car resembled the skeleton of a dread-naught.
The four drivers, together with the four players are camping on the fairgrounds and a large number of people have gone there to give the visitors and their outfit a "once-over". The performers and drivers are clean-cut young men and one would hardly believe that their means of livelihood is defying death in order to amuse the public.
Aug. 26, 1922
The 53rd annual exhibition of the Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Society, otherwise known as the Winchester Fair, opened this morning at the grounds on North Main street.
At noon today it was estimated that fully 4,000 persons were on the fairgrounds, a record-breaking attendance for a first day.
One of the thrills of today, not on the printed program, was an accident during the car polo game. This occurred in front of the grandstand and was due, it is said, to two of the players mistaking the signals.
Two other cars collided head-on, but the occupants of the cars escaped serious injury. When the two players emerged from the cars after the collision, both were dazed and angry, each claiming that the other was responsible for the accident. The affair culminated in a free-for-all fight in which the combatants swung wildly at each other while the occupants of the grandstand looked on in amazement. Before anyone was hurt, the fighting players were stopped by fair officials.
Aug. 29, 1922
Winchester stretched out her arms this morning to welcome the "thin gray line" of the Grand Camp of Confederate Veterans and the Virginia division, United Confederate Veterans, on the occasion of the annual convention and reunion of the two kindred organizations, now being held at the American Legion building on North Main Street.
This is the first time Winchester has had the honor of entertaining the veterans of the state in about 25 years and despite the difficult housing situation caused by the Winchester Fair being in progress at the same time, all veterans of the state were being well provided for by the local committee on arrangements.
Here and there could be seen little groups of gray-clad men swapping war-time stories and recalling events that took place in Winchester, in which they participated, 60 years ago.
Aug. 29, 1922
75 years ago
Glaize Developments Inc. has been given building permits to erect 5 one-story dwellings on Battle Street at an approximate cost of $4,500 each.
The dwellings, 26X30, with full basement, are to be erected from Patterson Avenue toward Virginia Avenue on lots 9 through 13.
Commissioner of the Revenue C.P. McVicar this week also granted a permit to H. Russell Potts to erect a 2-story frame building with metal roof on Chestnut St. to be used as a storeroom and residence.
N.B. Shingleton has been granted permission to demolish a 2-story frame building on E. Gerrard Street.
Aug. 23, 1947
Dr. William Clement, a native of White Post and a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, has opened an office in Winchester for the general practice of dentistry at 15 South Stewart St. Dr. Clement served in the Army Dental Corps during the recent war.
Aug. 23, 1947
The York Inn announces from Monday through Friday no cover charge will be made. Each night from 8 to closing the York will feature Rinker (Jumbo) at the piano, to entertain you with your favorite songs and music.
Aug. 26, 1947
The Children's Shop, operated at 33 S. Loudoun St. the past 18 months by Mrs. Mary Molden has been purchased by C.S. Campbell and will be conducted as Campbell's beginning tomorrow.
Mr. Campbell is well known in Winchester, having been manager of the local Montgomery Ward and Co. store for three years, (1938-41). Transferred to Pennsylvania, he managed Ward Stores there until his entry into the armed forces. Returning from service he has since been manager of the Ward Store in Rome, Ga.
Aug. 28, 1947
50 years ago
When the new John Kerr Elementary School first opens its doors on Aug. 28, Winchester public schools will have taken a giant step toward a new approach to educational instruction.
The new building just over the rise from Handley High School has been designed for what is called the "open space concept" in school construction. It provides a huge, unbroken teaching area instead of the traditional school layout of a long center corridor and separate classrooms.
The purpose of the open space design is to enable the staff to implement more readily an instructional program that places greater emphasis upon the individual and his learning needs.
Aug. 24, 1972
25 years ago
There was a recent contest for Virginians in which the contestants didn't showcase their talent, their intelligence or what they look like in a swimsuit.
That's because the competitors were Christmas trees.
All right, it might be too warm to think about Christmas Trees, but Frank and Beverly Sherwood of Frederick County were doing just that this month when they took two of their trees to the state Christmas tree growers convention in Staunton.
They came home with a first place for their scotch pine and second place for their white pine.
The Sherwoods' operation is primarily a choose-and-cut tree farm, 16 miles north of Winchester off U.S. 522 North at Reynolds Store. The Sherwoods run the operation part time between Frank's work as a forester with Westvaco Corp. and Beverly's duties as delegate for Winchester and Frederick County. They also are helped by their daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Darryl Willis.
And Frank's mother Alice even helps out with wreath-making and tree sales during the Christmas season.
Aug. 26, 1997
