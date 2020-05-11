100 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Vanderbilt Jr. of New York, whose marriage was the biggest society event of the spring, were guests last night and this morning at Hotel Jack while on their way to White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., where they will spend their honeymoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Vanderbilt arrived here early last evening in their motor car. Few people in the hotel lobby recognized the youthful couple and their presence in the city was not known until their names were seen in the hotel register.
Mr. and Mrs. Vanderbilt spent some time this morning motoring in the suburbs of Winchester and visiting some points of historical interest.
May 5, 1920
CHICAGO — Three deaths from anthrax were being investigated today by the health commissioner following a discovery that all three of the victims were employees of the Chicago Curled Hair Co., manufacturer of automobile cushion stuffing.
The factory of the company was ordered closed pending an investigation of whether the anthrax germ was imported in raw hair.
May 6, 1920
WASHINGTON — Immediate amendment of the immigration law was considered today at a special meeting of the Senate immigration committee, called as a result of the ruling yesterday by Secretary of Labor Wilson that membership in the communist labor party alone is insufficient cause for deportation of aliens.
May 6, 1920
Commissioner of the Revenue J.L Maphis reports that he has issued 423 automobile licenses for the city so far this year. This was the first time a local license was levied on cars of individuals and it was believed that the total tax from this source will amount to $4,000, all of which is to be used in roadway improvements in the city.
May 7, 1920
Mother’s Day will be observed at Centenary Reformed Church tomorrow. Proper flowers will be given to each person attending, a white if the mother is dead and a red one if the mother is living.
May 8, 1920
What makes “Tiger Girl” which will be shown at the Empire Theater Monday, stand far above the usual run of pictures. Besides its notable cast and still more notable directors is the unusual story. We are a bit tired of virtue coming out triumphant in the usual way.
In “Tiger Girl” the wife portrayed by Lillian Gish, loses her battle to hold her husband’s love. The song of the siren is too sweet for her husband to resist. There is nothing the wife attempts, and she tries everything her little brain can think of to win him back, that succeeds.
The ending is unusual. We will not tell you but it was done by a master hand.
May 8, 1920
75 years ago
At the regular business meeting of the Quota Club the announcement was made of the engagement of the past president, Mrs. Ethel Jolliffe to Mr. J. Earl Rinker.
Mrs. Jolliffe, local photographer, has been active for several years in local civic organizations and church affairs.
Mr. Rinker, deputy commissioner of the revenue of Frederick County and a farmer, is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Rinker of Gainesboro.
May 5, 1945
Three colored men called by the Winchester Draft Board left here this morning for their pre-induction physicals in Roanoke.
They were Philip Washington, Mathew King, and Lloyd P. Fisher Jr.
May 7, 1945
Throughout the city today citizens tensely awaited the official announcement that V-E Day had arrived.
Anticipated for days, the announcement about mid-morning that the Germans had finally surrendered stirred only moderate excitement. However, the news traveled swiftly. Radios went on all over the city. There were no plans for any formal celebrating in the city. E.W. Argenbright, fire chief, announced that fire sirens would be blown for two minutes signifying the official end of the European War.
May 7, 1945
According to Mrs. J. W. White, locust trees bloomed in April this year, the first time since 1915.
May 7, 1945
At the May meeting held the first of this week, Clarke County Board of Supervisors entered a resolution appointing A. MacKay-Smith chairman of a committee which will take over and compile a history of World War II for Clarke County. Mr. Smith is president of the Clarke County Historical Society.
May 9, 1945
As a result of the Victory in Europe, lights in the business section — that is neon signs, other outdoor lighting and show window lights —browned out for some months due to the coal shortage have been turned on again.
May 10, 1945
Employees of the National Fruit Product Co. in Winchester celebrated V-E Day by working harder than ever, officials for the company announced today.
Several hundred women, who operate the peelers and prepare apples for processing, were cited for their patriotic work on this day.
They listened to President Truman’s announcement of the end of the European War, then they sang three hymns and were led in prayer by one of the workers after which they plunged into their work with renewed zeal.
The apples now being processed are for the armed forces and the Army request that the production continue on V-E Day was answered wholeheartedly by the company’s employees as stated above.
The National Fruit Product Co. has continued the longest operation this year in the company’s history. Ordinarily the plant closes production by Christmas.
May 10, 1945
A pool among employees of the Northern Virginia Power Co. to guess about the hour hostilities would cease in Germany was won by C.E. Babb, 380 Millwood Ave.
Employees are preparing a similar pool now for the war in Japan.
May 10, 1945
LONDON — Allied control Luxenbourg radio declared today that the German holdout garrison in the French channel port of Dunkerque has surrendered.
Dunkerque was the last pocket of German resistance in France to surrender to the Allies.
May 10, 1945
50 years ago
Some 227 colleges and universities were closed today in the widening protest against the war in Indochina and the fatal shooting of four students at Kent State University.
In Washington, the vanguard of thousands of students expected to participate in an antiwar rally Saturday began arriving from throughout the country.
May 8, 1970
U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. last night quoted President Nixon as saying the operation in Cambodia is a “temporary military tactic and not a permanent commitment.”
Senator Byrd was speaking informally “to my friends and neighbors in Frederick County” at a meeting sponsored by the Stonewall Ruritan Club at the Stonewall School.
He reported on his meeting with the President as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
May 8, 1970
25 years ago
LONDON — The people who fought and won World War II on the home front and on the battle front joined their children and grandchildren and the leaders of nearly 60 nations on Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe.
The three-day ceremonies here which ends today on V-E Day is the biggest party Britain has thrown since the 1952 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. A million people, including Vice President Gore and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, are participating.
After lunch for the dignitaries at Buckingham Palace, the festivities shifted to Hyde Park.
At the park the leaders of the 54 nations represented here were each escorted by children to a huge globe. Standing under it beside the flags of their nations, the leaders signed their name on olive leaves.
The park was a 40-acre pageant of ceremonies. People jitterbugged to “In the Mood” which blended with the choir 200 yards away singing “Danny Boy.” Over it all droned the low moan of a 1940’s air raid siren.
May 8, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.