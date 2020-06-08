75 years ago
The funeral service for James P. Washington, well-known and highly respected young colored man of this city, who died in New York Wednesday, will be conducted from John Mann Methodist Church Sunday afternoon, by the Rev. E.H. Jackson, pastor. Young Washington had been an active member of the John Mann Church from childhood.
He was a native of Winchester, attended Douglas School and was a graduate of Storer College at Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
He was very popular and had many friends of both races because of his fine manly qualities and his unusual musical ability. While he was in this city he played for the Community Glee Club and organized the Junior Choir of his church.
When he became ill, he was attending the Juilliard School of Music in New York.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Turner, Charles Nickens, Charles Finley, Robert Anderson, Clifford Brooks and Johnnie Bland.
Burial will be in Orrick Cemetery.
June 2, 1945
The temperature dropped to 43 in Winchester last night, but based on statistics filed at the Research Laboratory, it has been colder here in June.
According to a spokesman at the laboratory a low of 42 was recorded in June, 1938, and in 1932 and 1915 the mercury dropped as low as 40 in June.
June 5, 1945
Garland Quarles has announced that city schools will be closed tomorrow in observance of Southern Memorial Day.
June 5, 1945
R.E. Aylor, principal of the Stephens City high school, the largest school in Frederick County, in point of enrollment, was employed on a yearly basis by the Frederick County School Board yesterday at their June meeting.
One new teacher was appointed, Miss Paterson of Falling Waters, W.Va. She will teach math and science but has not been assigned to a school.
Counting the recent resignation of Mrs. Louise Jenkins, a teacher at Middletown, there are still 12 teaching vacancies to be filled before the 1945-46 school term commences.
June 5, 1945
NEW YORK — General Eisenhower received a “rousing reception” from the Russians today upon reaching Berlin, an NBC broadcast from the German Capital said. A Russian military band struck up “The Star Spangled Banner” as the Supreme Commander’s plane landed at the Berlin airport.
June 5, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Creamer of Boyce has just received a letter from their son, Cpl. Robert Creamer, telling them that he is stationed in Rheims, France, now.
Prior to V-E Day and up until now, he could not tell them that six weeks before V-E Day, he was moved up near the “little red school house” to be present for the surrender and the signing of the peace treaty.
June 5, 1945
First Lt. Manley O. Simpson was killed in action May 6 on Okinawa, according to a telegram from the War Department, received yesterday by his wife, the former Miss Kathryn Baker of this city.
Lt. Simpson had been overseas since March 1944, and had participated in the Guam and Philippines campaigns. Early in February, 1945, he was cited for “meritorious service in connection with military operations against the enemy on the Island of Leyte, P.I., from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 1944” and was awarded the Bronze Star medal by Major General A.B. Bruce, commanding general, 77th Infantry Division, to which he was attached.
June 7, 1945
At a meeting of the executive committee of the Shenandoah Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, held Tuesday evening at the Golden Glow restaurant, William Herbert Wilkins was appointed Scout Executive to succeed Basil F. Starkey now in service.
Wilkins has been assistant executive at Tidewater Council in Norfolk. He is 27 and has been in scouting for 15 years.
June 8, 1945
50 years ago
A preview of the new Northwestern Workshop Inc. will be held Thursday on the premises, the former Friendship Fire Hall. Representatives of a number of civic organizations have been invited.
The Admissions Committee announced today that members of the board of directors will be on hand to answer questions. Target date for starting operations is June 15.
The shop will open with five handicapped workers from Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties. The Admissions Committee is continuing to accept applications at the First Baptist Church, temporary headquarters, until the business office opens at the workshop.
June 2, 1970
25 years ago
A 24-year tradition came to an end Wednesday night.
As Principal Richard W. Harvey handed diplomas to the 144 graduates of Dowell J. Howard Vocational Technical Center, he knew commencement at the school would probably never be the same.
Since 1971, Dowell J. Howard has trained local high school students in vocational and trade skills. But earlier this year, the school’s governing body voted to drastically reduce such programs. Of 14 high school courses offered 10 were eliminated.
Declining enrollment prompted Dowell J. Howard’s downsizing. Local educators said the school’s curriculum was outdated and not preparing students to compete for jobs in the high-tech global marketplace.
June 8, 1995
