100 years ago
The Woodmen of the World are soliciting membership for that division of the order known as The Woman's Circle and any white lady, married or single, between the ages of 18 and 52, is eligible for membership.
The membership of the local camp of the Woodmen is over 400.
April 11, 1922
A chapter of the Ku Klux Klan has been organized in Harrisonburg, according to a statement of a field representative of the Klan who has been working there since March 28. The representative declared that eighty persons already have become members.
April 11, 1922
STEPHENS CITY — During yesterday's windstorm one of the electric wires of the Northern Virginia Power Co. was blown down in the western part of town, causing great commotion among citizens in that section, as well as telephone subscribers all over town.
The pyrotechnic display on the dislodged wires was great, as well as awe-inspiring to onlookers.
John Hartley, the employee of the lime company, came in contact with a live wire while making repairs at the plant. The wire held him with such a firm grip that it required the combined efforts of three men to pull him loose. He was badly burned.
April 12, 1922
The first thunderstorm of consequence this spring broke over Winchester and vicinity about 3 o'clock this morning and for some time rain came down in torrents. There was much lightning and thunder, and, according to an old tradition, the thunder was supposed to have aroused snakes from their long winter's slumber in their rocky dens.
April 14, 1922
Painting of the flagpole on top of the Shenandoah Valley National Bank building yesterday was a novelty which excited interest and attention on the part of many pedestrians and others, who stopped on their numerous errands here and there in the heart of the retail district to watch the painter as he applied the paint to the pole high in the air.
The job was undertaken by Eddie Copeland, local steeple-jack, who does this kind of work with ease. Eddie merely shook the pole to test it and then crawled up its smooth surface to the ball on the top. After gilding the ball with gold paint, he gave the pole a heavy coating of white lead, painting as he came down.
April 14, 1922
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 50 Pennsylvania women are aspirants for political office in the state this year. They have announced themselves as candidates in the primaries next month. Four are candidates for Congress, but most of them are running for the state legislature.
April 15, 1922
NEW YORK — "It will soon be possible to see as well as to hear by means of electricity."
This is the startling statement of Nikola Tesla, noted electrical engineer and discoverer, writing on the future of wireless in the May issue of Popular Science Monthly.
"Television," Tesla declares, "will be employed as generally as telephoning."
April 18, 1922
Early American playing cards according to an article in the American Printer, showed the national antipathy to kings and queens by presenting, instead of the conventional figures with which playing cards are now adorned, the following pictures:
"President" of hearts, George Washington; of diamonds, John Adams; of clubs, Benjamin Franklin; of spades, Lafayette. The queens were Venus, Fortune, Ceres and Minerva. The knaves were Indian Chiefs.
April 18, 1922
75 years ago
J.R. Wilkins of Stephens City, who recently leased the business property on the southwest corner of Loudoun Street, announced today that a shoe store will be opened this summer in the room now occupied by Giuliani's fruit market. Later the room operated as Carpenter's Barber Shop will also be added to the new shoe establishment, Wilkins said.
Lawrence Guiliani has given notice that he will vacate the building by May 15. The fruit market will move to 223 S. Loudoun Street.
Russell H. Carpenter will vacate as soon as he can find another location.
The new business will be known as The Shoecenter. Two of the main floor tenants will remain in the building, Capper's Jewelry store and Mary S. Yeakley shop.
April 14, 1947
Miss Ellen Mitchell Kalbach, daughter of Mr. an Mrs. Joseph L. Kalbach, 313 W. Leicester St., has been selected to serve as crown bearer to Miss Jean Cartwright Lane, daughter of Maryland's Governor and Mrs. William Preston Lane, who will reign as queen of the annual Apple Blossom Festival here on May 1 and 2.
Pretty little Miss Kalbach will bear the crown to the throne on the steps at Handley High School in the impressive coronation ceremony on the opening day of the fete.
April 16, 1947
Abe Leven, 447 S. Braddock St., has announced the purchase of the Workingman's Store from Samuel Edlavitch of this city.
Mr. Leven has been a resident of Winchester for 19 years, coming to this city from Rochester, N.Y. He operated the Winchester Junk Co. until about 18 months ago when he sold out because of ill health.
April 16, 1947
Fred L. Glaize Jr. told sportsmen attending a public hearing of the Game Study Commission here today that interested sportsmen are collecting a fund to make a series of pollution checks at various points on the Shenandoah River from Elkton to Castleman's Ferry. The results, which will show where damage is occurring to the streams, will be published, he said.
April 17, 1947
50 years ago
Barbara Mandrell, rising young Columbia Records country music star, is the latest addition to the 45th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festivals' list of entertainers. Barbara and her group, called the DO-RITES, are scheduled to headline the Country Music Jubilee Show and Dance at the Winchester Armory. They will also be seen in the Grand Feature Parade.
April 14, 1972
Flo Fadeley and Her Kountry Kats of Waynesboro will play for the Firemen's Ball during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom festival this year, according to Country Music Director "Fritz" Thompson.
The Ball will get underway in the Winchester Skating Rink, 109 North East Lane, at 9 p.m. on Friday night, May 5, following the Firemen's Parade. The group will join Firemen's Mashal Feddie Hart in providing the evening's entertainment.
April 14, 1972
The new Dowell J. Howard Vocational School, which has a total of 400 students in its first year of operation, will be dedicated tomorrow at 2 p.m.
U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Jr. will give the principal address at the dedication ceremonies which will be held on the front lawn of the school on Valley Mill Road, just off Rt. 7 east of Winchester.
April 15, 1972
25 years ago
The Price Club on U.S. 522 South in Frederick County is no more.
Not that the store has closed down for good, just retired its name.
"We're just changing our name to reflect the 1995 merger of Price Club and Costco Wholesale," Kim Moyer, store marketing manager, said Wednesday.
From now on, the 136,000 square-foot store will be known as Costco Wholesale.
April 17, 1997
